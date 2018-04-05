Bitcoin White Hat Hacker

Optimize before use in back test or live for better results for you and don't forget to account for spreads and slippage in optimization.

This Expert is for 1 minute charts trading BTC/USD. Bitcoin on 1 minute use MACD, CCI and RSI for entry and exit logic. This EA was back tested and traded out of sample. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. BTC compared to the indexes and Gold have huge differences, look at the example of traditional investing vs. Bitcoin. Yellow line represents Gold, grey line represents SP500 and the green line represents BTC.

Note:

The inputs for SL and TP are going to be higher than other assets.





Risk Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results



