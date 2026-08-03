Portfolio Command Desk

Envelope monitoring for multi-EA accounts. Each magic number is watched against its own backtest; you get a traffic light on the chart and an alert only when a state changes. Includes the full free measurement layer.

What it is

You run several Expert Advisors on one account. This utility reads their closed history, groups it by magic number, and watches every system against its own backtest: a traffic light on the chart, and an alert only when a state actually changes. Underneath sits a full measurement layer - per-system statistics, combined drawdown, correlation, Monte Carlo. It never places an order.

What this adds over the free Desk

The free Portfolio Correlation Desk measures your portfolio. This one stands guard over it.

Free edition: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188832

Every system is watched against its own backtest. You give each magic number two figures: the backtest maximum drawdown and the longest losing streak. The Desk turns them into thresholds and shows a traffic light on the roster - OK, WATCH, BREACH.

It speaks only when something changes. A system crossing into WATCH is one message - terminal Alert, push to your phone, e-mail, your choice. No repeats while it stays there, and one message when it recovers. Restarting the terminal does not replay old alerts.

Several terminals, one view. Run it on every MetaTrader on your VPS and let one of them aggregate the rest: one combined drawdown, one correlation matrix, one roster across all of them.

Everything the free edition measures is included and unchanged.

The envelope

The idea comes from a simple question: is this system still behaving like its backtest, or has it left that envelope?

You answer with one input line, and the syntax is printed right on the input dialog:

111=800/6;222=650/4
(magic = maxDD / maxConsecLoss)

From those two figures per system the Desk builds the thresholds:

  • WATCH when the current drawdown reaches 1.5x your reference, or the live losing streak reaches max(1.5x, +3) of your reference streak.
  • BREACH when the current drawdown reaches 2.0x the reference.
  • OK again when it comes back down - one recovery message, not a stream. A small hysteresis band keeps a value hovering at a line from flapping.

Systems without a reference simply show a grey NO REF badge. They are still measured, just not judged.

The envelope watches the CURRENT drawdown, not the all-time record - a system that recovers turns green again, which is the whole point.

It still measures

The complete free layer is inside: per-system statistics, standalone vs combined drawdown with the compression ratio, the Monte Carlo reshuffle with percentiles, and the correlation heat map on daily, weekly or monthly profit and loss. If you only want measurement, the free Portfolio Correlation Desk is that product.

Multi-terminal

Each terminal runs the same EA with a role, named in plain words on the input dialog: "this terminal only", "publish this terminal into the hub folder", or "aggregate every published terminal".

Publishers write their closed history into the shared MetaTrader folder; the hub merges every published terminal with its own trades and runs the whole analysis on the combined data. All terminals must be on the same machine or VPS - that is where the shared folder lives. The hub view refreshes within one refresh period, about 15 seconds.

The hub shows plain magic numbers, with no terminal prefix, to keep the panel readable. For efficient tracking we recommend giving EAs on different terminals different magic numbers.

Alerts always fire on the terminal that owns the system, so nothing is ever notified twice.

The panels

ROSTER - one row per system with a colored STATE cell, then the full statistics: trades, win rate, profit factor, payoff, expectancy in R, streaks, max drawdown, DD in R, net.

PORTFOLIO - the ENVELOPE line first (how many ok / watch / breach / no ref), with the balance all-time high and its age on the right. Then compression, Monte Carlo and correlation, as in the free edition.

CORRELATION - the heat map. Axis labels are drawn at a slant so full magic numbers stay readable even with forty systems on the grid.

A new balance high is one quiet notification too, with how long the previous peak stood.

Inputs

The dialog is grouped, and the envelope group carries the syntax in its own heading so you never have to look it up.

Envelope

  • refs - one line, one entry per system: 111=800/6;222=650/4 . Read it as magic = maximum drawdown / longest losing streak, both taken from that system's backtest. Spaces are fine, a trailing semicolon is fine, and a repeated magic simply overrides the earlier one. Systems you leave out are still measured; they just show a grey NO REF badge instead of being judged. Malformed entries are skipped and counted in the log so a typo never passes unnoticed.

Notifications

  • master switch for all channels - one flag to silence everything without losing your per-channel setup.
  • terminal Alert window - the pop-up inside MetaTrader.
  • push - to the MetaQuotes app on your phone. Needs your MetaQuotes ID in the terminal options; if it is missing, the log says so once.
  • e-mail - needs SMTP configured in the terminal options, same one-time note if it is not.

Multi-terminal

  • role of this terminal - three plain choices: this terminal only, publish this terminal into the hub folder, or aggregate every published terminal. Publishers write their history to the shared folder; the aggregator merges all of them with its own trades.
  • terminal label in the hub - a short name for this terminal. Left empty it uses the account number. Only used to tell published files apart, not shown on the panel.

Data

  • P/L bucketing granularity - correlate on daily, weekly or monthly results. Monthly is the default and the safest; on sparse daily buckets the empty cells pull correlations toward zero. Weekly suits accounts that trade often.
  • min closed trades per magic - systems below this count are left out of the report and out of the combined portfolio, so the comparison stays like for like. Raise it if young systems are muddying the picture.
  • include magic 0 - off by default. On most terminals that bucket holds manual trades and any EA left on its default magic.
  • labels: 111=Trend A;222=Mean Rev B - give systems names instead of numbers: 111=Trend A;222=Mean Rev B . Names appear on the roster, the heat map axis and in the alert text.
  • refresh period, seconds - how often the panel looks for new closed trades, 5 to 300. The aggregator also re-reads the published files on this beat, so it sets how fresh the combined view is.

Monte Carlo

  • reshuffles - how many times your period results are reordered, 100 to 100000. 2000 is plenty.
  • 0 = random, other = repeatable - the seed. 0 draws a random seed each run. Any other value makes the percentiles repeatable, which matters when the figure goes into a report or a comparison over time.
  • balance for the percent line - reference balance used only to express the 95th percentile drawdown as a percentage.

Panels

  • roster table, compression + Monte Carlo block, correlation heat map - turn each block on or off independently.
  • label systems S01, S02 ... - hides real magic numbers behind generic labels. Useful for screenshots and for sharing results.
  • left offset / top offset - where the panels sit on the chart, in pixels from the top left corner.
  • roster rows shown - 5 to 64. Cap it when you have more systems than you want on screen; the ones with the largest net still come first.
  • heat map max side - the largest square the grid may occupy, in pixels. The cell size follows from it.
  • skip heat map above this many systems - above this count the heat map is skipped, because the grid would need more rectangles than the chart can redraw comfortably. The other panels carry on.

Demo

  • show a stamped demo dataset while the account has no closed trades - a deterministic sample portfolio with the traffic light live on it, so you can see the product working before you have history. Every title carries [DEMO DATA]. Demo data never notifies, never writes CSV and never touches the state file. Your first real closed trade replaces it permanently.

Export

  • write PCMD_*.csv to MQL5\Files - writes the roster (including the state column) and the correlation matrix to disk on each refresh. Disabled automatically while the demo dataset is on display.

What it does not do

It never places, modifies or closes an order. It does not produce signals or predictions. It does not connect to any network or external service - the multi-terminal hub is plain files in the shared MetaTrader folder on your own machine.

Drawdowns are measured on closed trades and do not include the floating excursion of open positions. Alerts require the terminal to be running, which on a VPS it is.

Getting started

Attach to any chart. Type your references. Turn on the channels you want. If you run several terminals, pick the roles. Done - it only talks to you when a state changes.

MetaTrader 5.

Recommended products
Fvg In Fvg
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
FVG In FVG EA — From Learn to Earn. The most-watched imbalance on any chart, taken where you have not seen it before: a Fair Value Gap confirmed inside a Fair Value Gap. A GAP EVERYONE WATCHES. AN EXECUTION NO ONE ELSE HAS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap — the 3-candle imbalance — on a higher timeframe, then requires a second FVG, formed inside the first, on the timeframes you choose. Only an overlap above your threshold validates the zone: Most Powerful Overlap FVG Zones — rigorously selec
Ticks Charting
Mativenga Geoffrey Mativenga
Utilities
Tick Copier EA — Description & Usage Guide Instead of seeing the market like everybody else using time based charts, instead view the market using ticks like an x-ray. This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 copies live ticks from the chart it is attached to and sends them to a custom symbol you already created (for example EURUSD TICKS ). Each time a new market tick arrives:  EA reads the current tick data from the source symbol. It copies the tick values: time bid price ask price last price
QuantumGold Matrix
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Utilities
QuantumXAU Matrix – Smart Gold Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 QuantumXAU Matrix is a powerful, fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It follows a smart averaging strategy with controlled risk management, aiming for consistent profits through adaptive lot sizing and precise trade timing. Symbol-specific : Trades only on XAUUSD for optimized performance Automated logic : Opens positions based on market distance and profit targets
Gann Gold EA MT5
Elif Kaya
4.43 (7)
Experts
- Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchase. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold market
QTS Gold Guardian AI
Benny Hidayat
Experts
QTS Gold Guardian AI Backtest from 2015 - 2025 Institutional-grade Gold Scalper powered by Neural Network. Features Smart Hedging, Equity Protection, and Volatility Adaptation. No dangerous Martingale. QTS Gold Guardian AI is the ultimate solution for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping, designed to survive volatile market conditions. Unlike traditional scalpers that blow accounts, QTS focuses on Capital Preservation first. Key Features: Neural Network Logic: Uses advanced logic to detect micro-trends on
Shenlong Hybrid Overlap Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
SHENLONG HYBRID-OVERLAP MECH   Yin-Yang Hedging & Dynamic Recovery Rescue Module    Shenlong Hybrid-Overlap Mech is an advanced multi-functional Expert Advisor inspired by the Chinese Divine Dragon "Shenlong," the bringer of miracles and weather control. This EA is designed not only to generate consistent profits through Yin-Yang Hedging but also to perform "Miracle Rescues" on your blowing accounts. If you have trades from other EAs or manual trades that are currently stuck in massive drawdow
Boom Trader
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv now link on my profile>>>> Boom Trader This robot is developed to trade Boom 1000 which is available on Deriv. Boom 1000 is one of other many indices which its behaviour is to form the spike of few pips, Those spikes always happen after 1000 ticks. To avoid spikes i came up with idea of develop the robot which take sells and few buys. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. •All settings on this ro
GridTrailling
Chaianan Kraimud
Experts
Smart breakout grid EA with trailing pending orders, trailing stop, session/news filters, drawdown protection, and netting-safe execution for MT5. GridTrailingEA is a smart pending-order grid Expert Advisor with trailing pending orders, trailing stop, session filter, news-time filter, drawdown protection, and market-safe validation for MT5. GridTrailingEA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a clean and controlled grid-style pending order system. The EA places Buy Stop
Titan Backup
Elies Noah Siebenpfeiffer
Experts
Introducing Titan Backup : Are you ready to enhance your trading game with an automated system built for precision and flexibility? Meet Titan Backup , your expert trading assistant designed to capture high-profit breakouts by identifying accumulation zones . This powerful Expert Advisor (EA) excels in high-volatility markets such as the Nasdaq 100 and Crypto 10 , offering both hands-free automation and manual assistance to support your trading strategies. How Titan Backup Works: Titan Backup ru
Click Sent Order
Supanat Wiboonpanit
Utilities
This program is a GUI for issuing orders that can be done more quickly. Faster TP SL setting This program is not an automated trading platform. Trading is risky, please manage your risk. We do not accept any responsibility. It should be tried with Demo before using it with Real. Normally, the setting sets the risk to 1:1 to shift manually or to enter the risk to x:1, where x can be entered and everything can move freely. Thank you to all customers who have purchased our products. We would like t
X Hunter Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
Experts
X Hunter Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , powered by GPT-4o AI , built to deliver intelligent, real-time market analysis and smarter trading decisions. More than just an automated trading robot, X Hunter Pro is a complete AI-assisted trading system that combines advanced automation, market behavior analysis, and dynamic basket management into one powerful tool. The EA is specifically optimized for range markets, oscillating price movements, and clear trend conditions ,
BlackVault AI EA
Anton Vizzhachii
5 (1)
Experts
BLACKVAULT EA — Automated Gold Trading System XAUUSD M5 | Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 BlackVault is not another grid system or martingale dressed up in a nice wrapper. It is a structured trading system for gold, built on a principle we place above raw performance: risk control comes before performance. Inside the EA is logic built around Opening Range Breakout (ORB) patterns, adaptive ATR and spread filtering , and a dynamic risk module that evaluates market conditions before each entry, not
Dark Gold MT5
Marco Solito
4.54 (97)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance mt5  indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strate
Bollinger Bands RSI Mean Reversals Grid
Gaurav Gajjar
Experts
Hurry Up ! ONLY 5 COPIES OUT OF 20 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. MeanRev Master - Gold, Crypto & Forex Edition Simple, Smart & Powerful: Turn Volatility into Profit. MeanRev Master is a high-performance trading bot designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) , Crypto (BTC/ETH) , and Major Forex Pairs . Unlike rigid bots that force one setting on everything, this EA is F
SuperTrend AI Clustering EA
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
SuperTrend AI Clustering Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 SuperTrend AI Clustering is an adaptive trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to adjust itself to changing market conditions. Instead of using one fixed SuperTrend multiplier, the EA evaluates multiple factor values at the same time, measures their recent performance, applies K-Means clustering, and selects the factor group that is currently performing best. This creates a dynamic SuperTrend model that can respond to dif
CyberTrade Gold Compound PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
CyberTrade Gold Compound Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated Trend-Following trading robot engineered specifically for high-volatility financial instruments, with a primary optimization matrix tuned for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by a synchronized multi-timeframe correlation engine, this Expert Advisor isolates precise market structural waves to deploy strategic market orders, making it an ideal asset growth solution for global production stable masters. Core Trading Strategy The EA
Institutional VWAP Reversal EA
Illia Hereha
Experts
Harness institutional strategies with Institutional VWAP Reversal EA: Capture reversals via VWAP deviation bands, volume spikes, and 200 EMA trend filter. Targets 5% monthly profit with 5% max daily DD, including profit caps, breakeven SL, and signal reversal options—ideal for prop-trading challenges. Customize TP/SL by percentages, RR, or candles; trade with trend or both sides. Optimized for forex majors and gold, with time-restricted execution for low-risk, reliable automation in volatile mar
Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate
Prasad Fidelis Dsa
Experts
The Daily Ranger USTEC Ultimate EA is an intraday trading system designed to capture the full potential of the Nasdaq index's (also known as USTEC, US100, NAS100, NQ100) distinctive intraday volatility. The EA trades during the New York trading sesssion taking maximum 2 high quality intraday trades with SL and TP all the time. NO GRID, NO MARTINGALE, NO ADDING TO LOSERS The EA is tested with real tick data, the most accurate way to test an EA. Choose your preferred Risk Per Trade, and watch our
NexusPilot Core
Youyi Chen
Utilities
NexusPilot Core is an MT5 EA Manage and Prop Firm Control tool designed for traders who run multiple Expert Advisors, manual trades, or funded account challenges. It is not a signal indicator or trading strategy. Its main purpose is to help you supervise your account, control EA activity, and reduce the risk of breaking prop firm rules. With one centralized dashboard, NexusPilot Core monitors drawdown, Magic Numbers, EA exposure, pending orders, no-SL trades, margin level, floating loss, tradi
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Experts
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
Forex Strike EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
FOREX Strike EA – Discipline Meets Opportunity FOREX Strike EA is an intelligent automated trading system built to bring structure, control, and consistency to the Forex market. Designed with modern MQL5 standards, it focuses on precision execution and disciplined awareness rather than aggressive exposure. By combining smart order placement with adaptive money management, the system engages the market only when conditions align—allowing you to trade with confidence, not emotion. Operating withi
Pro Scalping Tool
Mohammad Nazmul Hassan
Utilities
### **ProScalpingToolEA.mq5 Analysis & Description** **Overview:**   The `ProScalpingToolEA.mq5` script is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, designed to assist with automated trading. It includes features for placing, managing, and monitoring trades. --- ### **Key Functionalities:** 1. **Trade Execution & Management:**    - Uses the `CTrade` class from `Trade.mqh` to manage trading operations.    - Allows placing buy and sell orders with a configurable lot size.    - Trades are iden
Dynamic RSI Guardian Basic
Befe Ltd
Experts
Dynamic RSI Guardian – Precision Trading with Full Risk Management Dynamic RSI Guardian is a professional algorithmic trading system designed for traders who value consistent performance, strict risk control, and flexibility . Built with advanced pip-based calculations and intelligent RSI-driven filters, it ensures every trade follows strict rules to minimize risk while maximizing opportunities. Key Features: Smart Entry System • RSI-based multi-filter confirmation • Detects high-probability
FREE
Bitcoin White Hat Hacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Optimize before use in back test or live for better results for you  and don't forget to account for spreads and slippage in optimization. This Expert is for 1 minute charts trading BTC/USD.  Bitcoin on 1 minute use MACD, CCI and RSI for entry and exit logic.  This EA was back tested and traded out of sample.  Each trade has a stop loss and take profit.   BTC compared to the indexes and Gold have huge differences, look at the example of traditional investing vs. Bitcoin.  Yellow line represents
XAU Nine Palace Chi Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAU NINE PALACE CHI MATRIX     Ancient Martial Arts Spatial Geometry Applied to Gold Trading  XAU Nine Palace Chi Matrix is an elite algorithmic trading system built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Based on the profound **Nine-Palace Chi Mapping Theory **, the EA divides the market into a dynamic 3x3 spatial grid. It reads the "Chi" (Volume & Momentum Flow) in real-time.  If the central palace faces a heavy onslaught, the AI instantly dodges the impact and ambushes the market from its blind spo
Breakout Meter
Nana Yaw Osei
Utilities
Overview Breakout Meter is a price action tool that identifies key breakout zones based on recent daily price activity. It highlights areas where momentum is likely to trigger, helping traders anticipate breakouts or reversals with minimal configuration. How It Works The EA analyzes a user-defined number of recent daily candles and marks high and low zones where price has shown strong reactions. It automatically updates levels with new data and removes outdated zones to keep charts clear. Users
Scalper M1 Gold AI By June
Thanavut Patchasub
Experts
Product Name Scalper M1 Gold AI By June Short Description AI-powered Gold scalping EA for M1 timeframe. Fast, precise, and fully automated with adaptive learning system. Full Description Scalper M1 Gold AI Learning By June is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for high-speed scalping on XAUUSD (Gold) using the M1 timeframe . Built with an advanced AI Learning Engine , this EA continuously analyzes market behavior, adapts to changing conditions, and executes trades with precision
Maemamia Scalping Beta
Erdem Kuyumcu
Experts
This strategy is use differences between moving avarages and supported by the RSI. It can be used semi-automated trading systems, hedging, and the pair tradings. In pair tradings ı used this strategy  for a long time to looking for good long and short opportunities. Key Features: Smart Moving Average Spreads : Harness the dual strategy of EMA and SMA to adapt dynamically to market trends, ensuring timely and accurate trade entries. RSI-Based Momentum Analysis : Capitalize on RSI-driven signals
Divergence Custome Hedge Mt5
Shamary A Guy
Utilities
This EA performs with a Hedging strategy by which Buy and Sell signals are from the MACD indicator.... The lot sizes in the input are Custome for you to adjust as you pleased, so you are able to improve your hedging style. Inputs. Close Money-   this option is basically the take profit in ($), for example if you set the close money at $20 the   EA  will automatically close all trades when your overall profit is $20. Nearby Hedge Pips-   this basically determine the   distance of pips  between yo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (215)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT5 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, crypto, or future
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account. It supports both public and private Telegram channels, and you can conn
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
Utilities
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Power Candles Strategy Scanner - Self-Optimizing Multi-Symbol Setup Finder Power Candles Strategy Scanner runs the same self-optimizing engine that powers the Power Candles indicator - on every symbol in your Market Watch, side by side. One panel tells you which symbols are statistically tradable right now, which strategy wins on each, the optimal Stop Loss / Take Profit pair, and pings you the moment a fresh signal fires. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Utilities
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Adam FTMO MT5
Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Utilities
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Utilities
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
Utilities
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Utilities
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (2)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe  is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, th
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (1)
Utilities
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
AZT Plocker
Ntobeko Zulu
Utilities
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
AI Agents Supervisor
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Signal Trading View to MT5 Pro
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
4.5 (2)
Utilities
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.73 (22)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
More from author
Volume Trio
Seckin Erkut
Indicators
Three institutional lenses. One deterministic engine. Most tools show you one dimension of the market. This indicator fuses the three that professionals cross-check constantly — and makes them talk to each other on a single chart: WHERE — Session Volume Profile. Per-session horizontal profiles with POC, VAH/VAL and a shaded Value Area, split into buying vs. selling pressure. You see the levels the market has actually accepted — and the thin air pockets it hasn't. WHEN — CVD Pressure Divergence.
FREE
Portfolio Correlation Desk
Seckin Erkut
Utilities
Read-only analytics for accounts running several EAs. Groups your closed trades by magic number and measures how much of their combined risk actually cancels out. Free measurement edition. The monitoring and alerting edition is Portfolio Command Desk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188884 The problem You run five Expert Advisors. Each backtest looked fine on its own. But the account does not trade five systems, it trades one portfolio, and no report in MetaTrader tells you how those sys
FREE
Prop Firm Circuit Breaker
Seckin Erkut
Utilities
Hard limits for prop firm and challenge accounts Prop firm rules are not suggestions. Breach the daily loss limit by one dollar and the account is gone, whatever the equity curve looked like an hour earlier. The problem is that the rule lives on the firm's server while your positions live in your terminal, and nothing in MetaTrader 5 connects the two. Prop Firm Circuit Breaker sits on one chart and watches the whole account. The name is literal: an exchange halts trading when a threshold is bre
FREE
Veteran Army FX
Seckin Erkut
Experts
Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — 5-10%, 20-30%, or more — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army FX works in. And because no one knows which pair will produce the next real move, it keeps watch over eleven of them at once on the H4 timeframe, both directions, instead of betting the account on a single chart. At a glance Markets: 11 FX pairs, long and short, on the H4 timefram
Volume Trio Multi
Seckin Erkut
Indicators
Volume Trio Multi is a three-layer market-structure tool for MetaTrader 5: session Volume Profile (POC, VAH/VAL, Value Area), a CVD volume-pressure histogram with a strict Regular divergence engine, and anchored VWAP with standard-deviation bands — extended with a watchlist scanner that runs all three across the symbols in your Market Watch. This is the Pro edition of my free indicator, Volume Trio. The base engine is identical, so this page describes only what Pro adds. For the three layers the
Veteran Army Gold
Seckin Erkut
Experts
Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army Gold works in. And because gold does not move the way currencies move, it works the market one price level at a time, buying and selling, instead of betting the account on a single idea. The same discipline behind Veteran Army FX, applied to a single market that behaves like nothing else. At a glance Mark
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review