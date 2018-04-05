Boom Trader

Join Deriv now link on my profile>>>>

Boom Trader

This robot is developed to trade Boom 1000 which is available on Deriv. Boom 1000 is one of other many indices which its behaviour is to form the spike of few pips, Those spikes always happen after 1000 ticks. To avoid spikes i came up with idea of develop the robot which take sells and few buys.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.


•All settings on this robot are adjustable but if you want to get good results make sure you follow settings from developer.

•Set lot size from 0.2 which is min lot size but you can increase as you want.

•TF- 1M, 5M and 15M

•Risk Management:- To make sure the capital is protected we set Stop losses and Take Profit ( Take Profit 200000 and stop loss 30000)

• This Robot can take trade any time if the entry is available.

•This Robot can trade 24/7 because you can trade indices full time a week.

•Account Protection is available: You can set Min/Max daily Profit and Losses.

•Your advice is a key to the success robot. Send any advice on comment and i will work on it.

•I will never promise you 100% of profit but atleast the profit is greater than losses.


Note

Remember to set recommended settings for better results, Settings are adjustable in case you want more results.

I wish you all the best.


For more info ☑  WhatsApp +255-623-183-341 or Email 📧  Godblessnygu@Gmail.com

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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