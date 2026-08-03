SFRecovery EA
- Experts
-
Benjamin Sanchez ParraFundador de SignalForge AI
Herramientas inteligentes de trading que conectan TradingView con MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 3.20
- Updated: 3 August 2026
- Activations: 10
SFRecovery EA v3.20 — the drawdown recovery manager for MT5 ⚡
It never opens a trade by itself. It watches the positions you already have —
manual, from other EAs or by webhook — and when one goes into drawdown it
manages it until the whole basket exits at break-even + your target.
🆕 v3.20 CONTROL mode: when drawdown reaches your threshold, the EA takes
over the WHOLE book on the symbol and manages both sides until it exits at
break-even or the loss caps stop it. Short cooldown after a stop-out: it
re-engages in minutes, never days.
WHAT YOU GET
• Watches everything: manual trades, other EAs, webhooks — manage-all "*"
mode out of the box.
• Recovers with a controlled averaging grid (fixed, ATR or Kalman) that you
cap yourself.
• AW-style partial closes by default: the basket shrinks during the cycle
instead of waiting at break-even doing nothing.
• ZONE dual-side mode (v3.19): a mirror grid on the opposite side works
both directions of the oscillation.
• PROTECTION: 3-tier circuit breaker, hard $ loss cap, daily loss breaker,
day halt after N kills, exposure cap, spread and rollover guards.
• On-chart panel + manual Buy/Sell/Close pad, break-even lines, optional
Telegram alerts.
• 7 presets calibrated for 10k accounts (XAUUSD/EURUSD, KALMAN profiles,
ZONE dual-side, CONTROL).
THE 7 v3.20 PRESETS (calibrated for 10,000 USD) — download them here:
🛡️ Guardian XAUUSD (0.01 lot): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/downloads/SFRecovery_v3.20_XAUUSD_Guardian_10k.set
🛡️ Guardian EURUSD (0.10 lot): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/downloads/SFRecovery_v3.20_EURUSD_Guardian_10k.set
⚡ CONTROL (new, 0.01 lot): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/downloads/SFRecovery_v3.20_XAUUSD_Control_10k.set
🔁 AW Zone / ZONE (0.01 lot): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/downloads/SFRecovery_v3.20_XAUUSD_AW_Zona_10k.set
🐢 Conservative KALMAN (0.05 lot): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/downloads/SFRecovery_v3.20_XAUUSD_Conservador_10k.set
⚖️ Balanced KALMAN (0.05 lot): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/downloads/SFRecovery_v3.20_XAUUSD_Equilibrado_10k.set
🔥 Aggressive KALMAN (0.05 lot): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/downloads/SFRecovery_v3.20_XAUUSD_Agresivo_10k.set
MEASURED (Strategy Tester, synthetic entries — a manager test, not a
strategy)
• Real ticks, 3.7 months (XAUUSD + EURUSD): worst drawdown ~3-5.5% with the
Guardian preset; worst single loss capped at your money stop.
• 6.5 years modeled (M1-OHLC, XAUUSD): the SELL-side test that previously
peaked at ~39% drawdown stays under ~6.2% with the current protections.
• ZONE and CONTROL both cut drawdown ~2pp with equal profit factor.
Reproducible: fixed seed — identical runs give identical results.
QUICKSTART
1. Install from MQL5 Market (or try the free Strategy Tester demo first —
all features unlocked).
2. Attach it to any single chart.
3. Load a preset or just run the factory defaults. The $ values (trigger,
basket target, loss cap) are absolute: scale them to your account size.
TO BACKTEST IT YOURSELF: in the Strategy Tester inputs set
"Auto-open losing trades in tester" to TRUE — the EA opens a losing trade
every N bars so you can watch complete recovery cycles. For reproducible
runs fix the direction (buys only or sells only) and a date range. Set it
back to FALSE before using the EA on any live account.
LINKS
• Product page (full guide): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/sf-recovery/
• Setup & inputs guide (F7 panel screenshots): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/blog/recovery-ea-setup/
• Honest comparison with AW Recovery: https://www.signalforge-ai.com/blog/recovery-ea/
• MQL5 Market listing: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188662
IMPORTANT — READ BEFORE BUYING
It is a position manager, not a trading system: it has no entry signal and
will not make a losing strategy profitable. Averaging down converts many
small losses into fewer, larger ones — configure the loss caps first. ZONE
and CONTROL increase exposure and swap (both sides work): use them with the
caps configured. Test on a demo account first, with the sizes you plan to
use.