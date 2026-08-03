SFRecovery EA v3.20 — the drawdown recovery manager for MT5 ⚡





It never opens a trade by itself. It watches the positions you already have —

manual, from other EAs or by webhook — and when one goes into drawdown it

manages it until the whole basket exits at break-even + your target.





🆕 v3.20 CONTROL mode: when drawdown reaches your threshold, the EA takes

over the WHOLE book on the symbol and manages both sides until it exits at

break-even or the loss caps stop it. Short cooldown after a stop-out: it

re-engages in minutes, never days.





WHAT YOU GET

• Watches everything: manual trades, other EAs, webhooks — manage-all "*"

mode out of the box.

• Recovers with a controlled averaging grid (fixed, ATR or Kalman) that you

cap yourself.

• AW-style partial closes by default: the basket shrinks during the cycle

instead of waiting at break-even doing nothing.

• ZONE dual-side mode (v3.19): a mirror grid on the opposite side works

both directions of the oscillation.

• PROTECTION: 3-tier circuit breaker, hard $ loss cap, daily loss breaker,

day halt after N kills, exposure cap, spread and rollover guards.

• On-chart panel + manual Buy/Sell/Close pad, break-even lines, optional

Telegram alerts.

• 7 presets calibrated for 10k accounts (XAUUSD/EURUSD, KALMAN profiles,

ZONE dual-side, CONTROL).





THE 7 v3.20 PRESETS (calibrated for 10,000 USD) — download them here:





MEASURED (Strategy Tester, synthetic entries — a manager test, not a

strategy)

• Real ticks, 3.7 months (XAUUSD + EURUSD): worst drawdown ~3-5.5% with the

Guardian preset; worst single loss capped at your money stop.

• 6.5 years modeled (M1-OHLC, XAUUSD): the SELL-side test that previously

peaked at ~39% drawdown stays under ~6.2% with the current protections.

• ZONE and CONTROL both cut drawdown ~2pp with equal profit factor.

Reproducible: fixed seed — identical runs give identical results.





QUICKSTART

1. Install from MQL5 Market (or try the free Strategy Tester demo first —

all features unlocked).

2. Attach it to any single chart.

3. Load a preset or just run the factory defaults. The $ values (trigger,

basket target, loss cap) are absolute: scale them to your account size.





TO BACKTEST IT YOURSELF: in the Strategy Tester inputs set

"Auto-open losing trades in tester" to TRUE — the EA opens a losing trade

every N bars so you can watch complete recovery cycles. For reproducible

runs fix the direction (buys only or sells only) and a date range. Set it

back to FALSE before using the EA on any live account.





LINKS

• Setup & inputs guide (F7 panel screenshots): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/blog/recovery-ea-setup/

• Honest comparison with AW Recovery: https://www.signalforge-ai.com/blog/recovery-ea/





IMPORTANT — READ BEFORE BUYING

It is a position manager, not a trading system: it has no entry signal and

will not make a losing strategy profitable. Averaging down converts many

small losses into fewer, larger ones — configure the loss caps first. ZONE

and CONTROL increase exposure and swap (both sides work): use them with the

caps configured. Test on a demo account first, with the sizes you plan to

use.