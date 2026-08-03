SFRecovery EA

SFRecovery EA v3.20 — the drawdown recovery manager for MT5 ⚡

It never opens a trade by itself. It watches the positions you already have —
manual, from other EAs or by webhook — and when one goes into drawdown it
manages it until the whole basket exits at break-even + your target.

🆕 v3.20 CONTROL mode: when drawdown reaches your threshold, the EA takes
over the WHOLE book on the symbol and manages both sides until it exits at
break-even or the loss caps stop it. Short cooldown after a stop-out: it
re-engages in minutes, never days.

WHAT YOU GET
• Watches everything: manual trades, other EAs, webhooks — manage-all "*"
  mode out of the box.
• Recovers with a controlled averaging grid (fixed, ATR or Kalman) that you
  cap yourself.
• AW-style partial closes by default: the basket shrinks during the cycle
  instead of waiting at break-even doing nothing.
• ZONE dual-side mode (v3.19): a mirror grid on the opposite side works
  both directions of the oscillation.
• PROTECTION: 3-tier circuit breaker, hard $ loss cap, daily loss breaker,
  day halt after N kills, exposure cap, spread and rollover guards.
• On-chart panel + manual Buy/Sell/Close pad, break-even lines, optional
  Telegram alerts.
• 7 presets calibrated for 10k accounts (XAUUSD/EURUSD, KALMAN profiles,
  ZONE dual-side, CONTROL).

THE 7 v3.20 PRESETS (calibrated for 10,000 USD) — download them here:

MEASURED (Strategy Tester, synthetic entries — a manager test, not a
strategy)
• Real ticks, 3.7 months (XAUUSD + EURUSD): worst drawdown ~3-5.5% with the
  Guardian preset; worst single loss capped at your money stop.
• 6.5 years modeled (M1-OHLC, XAUUSD): the SELL-side test that previously
  peaked at ~39% drawdown stays under ~6.2% with the current protections.
• ZONE and CONTROL both cut drawdown ~2pp with equal profit factor.
  Reproducible: fixed seed — identical runs give identical results.

QUICKSTART
1. Install from MQL5 Market (or try the free Strategy Tester demo first —
   all features unlocked).
2. Attach it to any single chart.
3. Load a preset or just run the factory defaults. The $ values (trigger,
   basket target, loss cap) are absolute: scale them to your account size.

TO BACKTEST IT YOURSELF: in the Strategy Tester inputs set
"Auto-open losing trades in tester" to TRUE — the EA opens a losing trade
every N bars so you can watch complete recovery cycles. For reproducible
runs fix the direction (buys only or sells only) and a date range. Set it
back to FALSE before using the EA on any live account.

LINKS
• Product page (full guide): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/sf-recovery/
• Setup & inputs guide (F7 panel screenshots): https://www.signalforge-ai.com/blog/recovery-ea-setup/
• Honest comparison with AW Recovery: https://www.signalforge-ai.com/blog/recovery-ea/

IMPORTANT — READ BEFORE BUYING
It is a position manager, not a trading system: it has no entry signal and
will not make a losing strategy profitable. Averaging down converts many
small losses into fewer, larger ones — configure the loss caps first. ZONE
and CONTROL increase exposure and swap (both sides work): use them with the
caps configured. Test on a demo account first, with the sizes you plan to
use.

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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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