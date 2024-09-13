One thousand Pip Direction
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
One thousand Pip
Set1:TP/SL 20kpip.
Set2:TP/SL 10kpip.
Set3: TP/SL 5k pip.
Set4: TP/SL 2k pip.
Set5: TP/SL 500 pip.
Rate Prop FTMO Broker.
Only Pair DE40, US100, US30.
Automatic added EU London Session.
This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell.
Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry".
Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating