One thousand Pip Direction

1

One thousand Pip 

Set1:TP/SL 20kpip.

Set2:TP/SL 10kpip.

Set3: TP/SL 5k pip.

Set4:  TP/SL 2k pip.

Set5:  TP/SL 500 pip.

Rate Prop FTMO Broker. 

Only Pair DE40, US100, US30.

Automatic added EU London Session.

This Version works with fixed Lot and buy/sell.

Robot Strategy: Trade open = First "Round Price-Number Entry".

Write me a Message of Questions when undecided. I send ex4 Code by Request.


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warren የተደበቀ
292
warren የተደበቀ 2026.04.02 19:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

julio_arranz
403
julio_arranz 2025.01.04 00:43 
 

Actualmente lleva 7 días de perdidas consecutivas , perdidas elevadas , el vendedor no contesta desde hace más de una semana .

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