BTC Miner
- Experts
-
Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
OPTIMIZE For settings. SL and TP should Start with 50000
Important to get the optimization before backrest and use. I optimized on the last month option in the strategy tester. BTC Miner was build for trading BTCUSD on 1 hour time frames.
About the EA and strategy:
It uses ADX and Envelopes to enter trades and uses Momentum and Moving Average crossovers for exits. There is a fixed lot size and all trades have a SL and TP. The EA does not use
martingale or hedging as its strategy, it is based on trend trading.