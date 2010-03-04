OPTIMIZE For settings. SL and TP should Start with 50000

Important to get the optimization before backrest and use. I optimized on the last month option in the strategy tester. BTC Miner was build for trading BTCUSD on 1 hour time frames.

About the EA and strategy:

It uses ADX and Envelopes to enter trades and uses Momentum and Moving Average crossovers for exits. There is a fixed lot size and all trades have a SL and TP. The EA does not use

martingale or hedging as its strategy, it is based on trend trading.







