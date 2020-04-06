Gold Sentinel AI

روبوت Gold Sentinel AI هو ثمرة دمج بين خبرة تداول البرايس أكشن وأحدث تقنيات البرمجة الآلية. تم تصميمه خصيصاً ليتناسب مع تقلبات معدن الذهب (XAUUSD).
​المميزات الرئيسية:
​استراتيجية SMC: يعتمد الروبوت على تحديد مناطق كسر الهيكل (BOS) للدخول مع الاتجاه القوي فقط.
​إدارة صارمة للمخاطر: لا يستخدم الروبوت نظام المارتينجال أو الهيدج، كل صفقة لها وقف خسارة وهدف محدد.
​نظام ملاحقة الأرباح: مزود بتقنية Trailing Stop لحجز الأرباح وتأمين الصفقات مع تحرك السعر.
​فلتر الأخبار: نظام ذكي يتجنب التداول في أوقات التذبذب العالي (الأخبار القوية).
​لوحة بيانات تفاعلية: داشبورد احترافي يظهر لك حالة السوق والأداء لحظة بلحظة.
​الإعدادات الموصى بها:
​الزوج: XAUUSD (الذهب).
​الفريم: M15 أو H1.
​الحساب: ECN أو Raw Spread للحصول على أفضل تنفيذ.
​Second: English Description (Title: Gold Sentinel AI)
​Short Description:
Professional Gold EA based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Break of Structure (BOS). No Martingale, No Grid.
​Full Description:
Gold Sentinel AI is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It utilizes high-probability setups based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to identify market reversals and trend continuations with precision.
​Key Features:
​BOS Strategy: Enters trades only when a confirmed Break of Structure occurs, ensuring you trade with the institutional momentum.
​Safety First: Strict risk management with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit for every trade. NO dangerous methods like Martingale or Grid.
​Dynamic Trailing Stop: Protects your profits by automatically trailing the stop loss as the market moves in your favor.
​Built-in News Filter: Protects your capital by pausing trading during high-impact economic news.
​Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring of account profit and EA status directly on your chart.
​Recommendations:
​Symbol: XAUUSD.
​Timeframe: M15 or H1.
​Account Type: ECN or low spread accounts are highly recommended.
Recommended products
Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
