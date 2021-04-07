EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT5

5
  • Experts
  • Sergey Demin
    Sergey Demin

    Sergey Demin

    4.6 (22)
    I have been studying Forex since 2006.

    I studied on my own, studied with teachers from the CIS countries.

    But communication with American and European traders had the maximum impact.
    Regular study of the latest developments in trading on English-language sites.
    23 products 1 topic 1 comment
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 29 April 2025
  • Activations: 10

EURJPY  Timeframe H1.  Metatrader 5

Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Each trade uses Take Profit.

  Minimum initial deposit = $ 1000 with lot = 0.01

It is safer to trade with a $ 2,000 deposit with an initial lot = 0.01

Average number of transactions per month = 39

Attention: the EA is configured for trading with 0.01 lot.

If the Trader wants to trade with a lot different from 0.01 then:

• If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 (min deposit = $ 2000)

• If you use a starting lot = 0.03 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 3.0 (min deposit = $ 3000)

• If you use a starting lot = 0.10 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 10.0 (deposit = $ 10,000)


Question:

- how is the profit achieved in the advisor?

Answer:

- profit is achieved due to the  balance of tactics with which the advisor works.

Question:

- how many tactics does the advisor include?

Answer:

- The advisor includes 67 tactics.

Question:

- what is the  balance of tactics?

Answer:

- All input signals are divided into 4 parts:

1.strong type 1 signals

2. strong signals of type 2

3.very strong signals

4. the strongest signals.

Depending on the strength of the input signal, the size of the working lot for trading is selected.

  Question:

- During what period of time can you expect to receive a profit?

Answer:

- from 0 to 3 months.

Question:

- Brother, why is testing so slow?

Answer:

67 tactics are being practiced. All tactics use from two to six indicators. Be patient.

----------- Money Management - Balance -----------

Enable Balance = true

Starting lot size mmLotsStart = 0.01

Maximum lot size when using Balance = 1.0

• If you use a starting lot = 0.01 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 1.0 (deposit $ 1000)

• If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 ($ 2000 deposit)

• If you use a starting lot = 0.03 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 3.0 (deposit $ 3000)

Important recommendations:

  • Before running this advisor on your real account, test it on historical data, then run it for a few days (weeks) on a demo account with the same balance as on your real account.
  •  The Expert Advisor was created for the period from 2003 to 2018. § Further testing was carried out using the Forward test to exclude the possibility of fitting the results.
Be careful!
The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.
All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

 Attention:

  •  Be sure to use only free funds in Forex.


Reviews 1
mrea59
1782
mrea59 2021.04.10 11:27 
 

I bought the MT5 version after extensively back testing the MT4 version using 99.90% tick data quality. Results were very good with very low drawdown. I also had a lot of questions and the author has been very supportive and quick to response - very helpful. Back testing results on MT5 were also exceptionally good - very close to MT4 results.

Only been running on MT5 demo for 2 days and both days very profitable.

As I also have a different account which runs on MT4 - I will be buying this version.

I can see a lot of potential with this EA

Recommended products
Day Trade ou Swing Trade com base no Inside Bar
Rodrigo Oliveira Malaquias
Experts
The Inside Bar e one is a reversal/continuation candle formation, and is one of the most traded candle patterns. Robot F1 allows you to configure different trading strategies, Day Trade or swing trade, based on the Inside Bar as a starting point.  This pattern only requires two candles to perform. Robot F1 uses this extremely efficient pattern to identify trading opportunities. To make operations more effective, it has indicators that can be configured according to your strategy. Among the o
Smart M Quantum
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Smart Money Quantum EA Smart Money Quantum is an advanced algorithmic trading Expert Advisor designed specifically to trade XAU/USD (gold) on the M15 timeframe. This system combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) principles with institutional risk management to capture high-probability movements in the gold market. Key Features Trading Strategy SMC Methodology: Accurately identifies and trades institutional Order Blocks Break & Retest System: Confirms liquidity zones before executing trades RSI
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
XAU Implosion Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD IMPLOSION MATRIX AI  Density Implosion Matrix - Trade the exact moment market pressure violently detonates. The XAUUSD Implosion Matrix AI- is a God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered around the groundbreaking Tick-Density Implosion- theory. Instead of reacting to price action after the fact, it scans for "critical mass" zones where price action is artificially compressed into a microscopic range (e.g., 5000+ ticks). This extreme pressure discrepancy creates a market "Implosion Vacuum." Wh
Hawk Turn Grid EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Hawk Turn Grid EA Capture market turning points with confidence. Recover with intelligence. Hawk Turn Grid EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines market reversal detection with an advanced Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability turning points in the market. Inspired by the precision and timing of a hawk, the EA waits patiently for favorable reversal conditions before executing trades, helping traders enter the market at strategic price levels. Rather than opening
Uni Bot
Andriy Sydoruk
2.73 (33)
Experts
Uni Bot   is a trendy neural network trained bot. An expert system based on a neural network based on a new specially developed architecture (T-INN) Target-IntelNeuroNet. For this variant of the Expert Advisor to work, there is no need to download the file of the trained neural network, since for the ease of use by the end user of the neural network forex bot, most users encoded a number of neural networks in the body of the bot. But in order for the bot to better adapt to the specific history
EXPERTteam
Netanel Kahan Abuluf
Experts
Expert XAU is an advanced, precision-focused trading robot designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the 1h  timeframe . This EA uses a proprietary logic to identify high-quality buy opportunities, execute trades with calculated precision, and manage risk dynamically — all while keeping strategy details private to protect its competitive edge. Key Features: – 100% automated – High probability long entries – Built-in risk management – Plug & play: attach to 1h chart and go - in 6.5months will do 11
Gold Citadel
Marco Alexandre Ferreira Feijo
Experts
Gold Citadel — Institutional Supply and Demand EA for XAUUSD Small Stop Loss. Large Take Profit. Real protection on every trade. Gold Citadel trades the way institutions do: identify where smart money places orders, enter at those levels, and target a reward multiple times the risk. No grid. No martingale. No hidden tricks. Just clean asymmetric trading on gold. The Core Principle Most EAs chase small profits with wide stop losses — they win often but one bad trade erases weeks of gains. Gold Ci
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Eastwist
Fernando Souza Mendes
Experts
EASTWIST.mq5 works well in short-term operations. The sensitivity to short-term market signals, provided by the RSI and MACD indicators, along with the simulated Machine Learning decision logic, really seems to be an effective combination for capturing rapid price movements. The ability to respond quickly to market conditions is a valuable feature in scalping or day trading strategies, where precision and speed in order execution are crucial. Indication of Use: For Traders with Technical Knowle
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Inferno Storm AI V237DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 [Subtitle: Honest AI Context | L1 Hardware Scoring | TTM Squeeze Quant Matrix] Introduction: The Apex of Cognitive Trading Welcome to the forefront of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.37 obliterates the limitations of static "black-box" bots. By fusing a high-speed, institutional-grade quantitative chassis with the advanced reasoning capabilities of Large Language Models (LLMs),
Vanguard Argentum Dynamics 12
Nicola Biacca Notari
Experts
English Version Vanguard Argentum Dynamics - Battalion 12 (XAGUSD / Silver) Attention: This Expert Advisor is a specialized tactical module. For optimal performance, risk management, and capital protection, it is highly recommended (and specifically engineered) to operate under the command of the Vanguard Sentinel Core master algorithm. ️ WHAT'S NEW (LATEST UPDATE) Broker-Agnostic Symbol Mapping: You can now dynamically edit and customize asset symbols directly from the input parameters.
Xauusd PropFirm
Cristiano Rodrigo Olegini
Experts
XAUUSD Trading Hours Configuration Before using the XAUUSD PropFirm EA , check the XAUUSD market opening time on your broker's MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . The START TIME parameter must be set to 1 hour after the market opens . Example Hantec Broker XAUUSD market opens at: 01:00 Set START TIME to: 02:00 Important: Each broker may use a different server time. Therefore, before trading, verify the XAUUSD market opening time in your MT5 platform and set the START TIME parameter to 1 hour after the market
Diamond DE40 MT5
Fanur Galamov
5 (4)
Experts
Diamond DE40 is high-quality expert advisor for fully automated trading. DE40 MT5   is new generation system that uses all advantages of the mt5 platform and intended for trading with symbol DE40. Diamond includes advanced core, accurate entry points filter that based on number of key market factors like price channels, round and key levels, price action and fine analisys of bar models. DE40 contains multi-stage profit closure system, two ways trailing stop function, high spread protection, sepa
Perfect Trade Ea AutoIndicator xauusd pro
Roman Protsak
Experts
Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
Signova Premium for MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Experts
Signova Premium - Automated 19-Symbol Forex Swing Trading Additional materials and instructions Complete manual   -   MT4 version   -   MT5 version Built on a strategy from the German trading department of a large investment bank, now adapted for retail traders. Low risk by design: at the default risk level, the average trade risk is about 0.75% of your account. Try it free: a 60-day evaluation version is available on our   website . Signova Premium is an automated forex trading robot for Meta
Hakeem Golden Guard
Abdul Hakeem 'amur Salim Aamir Al Hajri
Experts
Hakeem Golden Guard Protect Profits. Cut Losses. Let Winners Run. ---  Professional Advanced Trade Management System Take full control of your trades with institutional-grade trade protection logic. Hakeem Golden Guard is designed for serious traders who demand: • Precision • Discipline • Capital Protection • Intelligent Profit Management Built and refined through extensive testing on both LIVE and DEMO accounts. ---  What Makes It Different This is NOT a basic trailing stop EA. Hakeem
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Experts
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
EA Scalp Eday MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
EA Scalp EDay required set file Be sure to contact me after purchase for personalized recommendations and a personal bonus! - Is a scalping system on strong price levels. One of the oldest strategies, modernized and updated for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimization. You should just install the set file and run it according to the recommendations. Advantages of EA Scalp EDay: - Optimal SL/TP ratio. - Low SL, which makes the system as safe as possible. - Every ord
Algocep Grid MT5
Jacob James
Experts
PROMO: ONLY 10 LEFT AT $90! Next price:        $199 Price will be kept high to limit number of users for this strategy. This EA starts trading at the open of   London (UK) Session . It is based on analysis of advanced statistical distributions combined with short to medium term reversal patterns which have mean-reversion attributes. The EA includes several smart features and allows you to trade with a fixed or automatic lot size. The EA is not sensitive to spreads but can be backtested on both
CRT Master EA MT5
Javier Sobrino Vega
Experts
CRT Master EA is an automated trading system based on Candle Range Theory (CRT) and market structure concepts (Accumulation, Manipulation, and Distribution). The Expert Advisor identifies liquidity sweeps where price temporarily manipulates outside a defined accumulation range before returning inside. It automatically executes trades based on structural confirmation, managing position sizing, stops, targets, and trailing rules. A manual indicator version of this logic is available as the CRT Mas
Wiki Gold Pro V2
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.2 (5)
Experts
Wiki Gold Pro V2 is the latest version of the second-generation gold trading EA, optimized for better performance with a noticeable reduction in drawdown. It operates on the M15 timeframe, delivering high performance, and maintains a simple configuration with fewer parameters, similar to V1. The results obtained for the period from January 2022 to the end of November 2023 are highly promising, based on real tick data. Setup: Target Market : Gold Optimal Timeframe : M15 Ideal Account Types : ECN
Risk Guard Pro
Muniz Machado Thiago
Experts
RiskGuard PRO – Defesa Inteligente para Traders Sérios no EURJPY M15 O RiskGuard PRO é um Expert Advisor de alto desempenho, projetado exclusivamente para o par EURJPY no timeframe M15 , com foco total em preservação de capital, gestão de risco avançada e execução estratégica de múltiplas abordagens operacionais . Ao contrário dos EAs tradicionais, o RiskGuard PRO foi desenvolvido com tecnologia proprietária e arquitetura inteligente , capaz de operar com segurança mesmo em ambientes de merc
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Gold Soverient H4
Arockia Dinesh Babu
Experts
Trading Specifications: Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: H4 (Required for optimal performance) Strategy: Swing Trading / Trend Following Minimum Deposit: $1000 (Recommended for proper risk management) Lot Size : 0.01 ·         Within a year, your entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. ·         The current price of $599 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased
Gold M1 Trend Grid EA
Manh Tuan Hoang
Experts
Gold Matrix TrendGrid M1 ATTENTION GLOBAL TRADERS: EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH PROMO! The first (1st) copy only will be sold at a heavily discounted price of $45! Immediately after the first buyer, the price will permanently return to its real commercial value of $250 ABOUT GOLD MATRIX TRENDGRID M1 Welcome, fellow traders! Gold Matrix TrendGrid M1 is my most accomplished and proudly engineered trading algorithm. This Expert Advisor belongs to the high-frequency "Attack Class" of EAs, specif
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (142)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.39 (126)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  --> DOWNLOAD ALL SET FILES WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW (from 399$ only) : Choose 1 EA for Free! (limited to 2 trade accounts numbers, any of my EAs except UBS) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Live Signal 2 !! THE GOLD PHANTOM IS HERE !! After the massive success of The Gold Reaper, I'm extremely proud to introduce its powerful brother: The Gold Phantom , a pure, no-nonsense breako
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
More from author
EA Deposit Acceleration MT4
Sergey Demin
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automatic grid advisor for deposit acceleration . Can be used for regular quiet trading . Any timeframe , but I recommend m15, any currency pairs with potential for return movement to the average price, i.e.: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Advantages of this advisor: 1. Usually, grids for return movement use instrument prices from the average value; this advisor uses an abnormal increase in volatility when deviating from the average price. 2. Usually, grids open orders with a further increase
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
EURJPY   Timeframe H1.   Metatrader 4 Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Each trade uses Take Profit.   Minimum  initial deposit = $ 1000 with lot = 0.01 It is safer to trade with a $  2,000  deposit with an initial lot = 0.01 Average number of transactions per month = 39 Attention:  the EA is configured for trading with 0.01 lot. If the Trader wants to trade with a lot different from 0.01 then: • If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 (min deposit =
EA Golden Dance h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for XAUUSD (Gold) . Timeframe h1 - all basic strategies; Timeframe m30 - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any, the leverage ca
EA Dance BTC h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the Bitcoin instrument. Timeframe H1 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. I also use this Advisor in my portfolio trading: Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor DOES NOT use toxic strategies: Strategy Availability            
EA Dance USDJPY h1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor for the USDJPY currency pair. Timeframe H1 . This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (additions are expected) Features of the advisor: The advisor consists of five small advisors, each with its own logic for entering a trade. The advisor waits only for the strongest entry signals, so trades are quite rare. But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens a f
EA Corrector for loss
Sergey Demin
Experts
Semi-automatic advisor. Any timeframe, any trading instrument. The advisor works as: a classic advisor with stop-loss; a classic advisor with stop-loss and Martingale; a grid advisor (with averaging orders and no stop-loss); a grid advisor + Martingale (with averaging orders with increasing lot size and no stop-loss). Be sure to enable "TradePanel" = true in the settings. I use the Advisor as a trend grid, which requires the User to perform preliminary market analysis and make their own decis
Fractal Sniper Levels MT4
Sergey Demin
Indicators
Fractal Sniper Levels is a powerful technical indicator that finds a rebound of fractal formations from one price zone.  The main feature of the indicator is that it analyzes fractals not just as extremes, but as full-fledged reversal formations, which significantly increases the reliability of the determined levels. Key advantages Working with fractals as reversal formations, and not just as local extremes Intelligent analysis of each fractal's rebound from the levels of the same price zone A
EA from Claude Sonnet
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, XAUUSD . Timeframe m30 . Claude 3.5 Sonnet deeply analyzed all Gold quotes from high timeframes, in order to find the MAXIMUM safe strategy; identified a pattern specifically for XAUUSD. Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot. The advisor trades without grids and Martingale, stop loss is set as quickly as possible and then only decreases. According to the recommendation of Claude 3.5 Sonnet , Gold trading occurs only in one direction - Buy . Such a unidirection
EA Dance gbpjpy h1 Mini
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for GBPJPY / MT4 platform. Timeframe H1 This is a smaller version of my full advisor: EA Dance GBPJPY H1 MT4 The Mini version has an important part of the strategies. The advisor is a ready-made portfolio that contains six profitable trading strategies specifically for GBPJPY . Each strategy has a stop loss. Minimum Deposit = $200. Recommended Deposit = $500 (when trading with Risk Management = 2% per trade. The risk per trade is set to 2% (in the advisor sett
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor,   GBPUSD . Timeframe   m15 . Terminal   MT4 ChatGPT O1   deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a   stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop
Banking levels
Sergey Demin
Indicators
Indicator (includes Volume Profile + Order Blocks) - a revolutionary indicator that combines two of the most powerful concepts of modern technical analysis: volume profiles and institutional players' order blocks. This tool allows you to see what is hidden from most traders and gives you a significant advantage in the market. Key benefits of the indicator: Visualization of "smart money": Clearly shows the areas of concentration of large players, highlighting areas with maximum volume in bright
EA Waddah gold d1 MT4
Sergey Demin
Experts
EA Waddah GOLD D1 is a powerful, fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) on the daily timeframe (D1). It combines four independent, time-tested strategies, providing stable capital growth with low risk. When you purchase this EA you will receive ANY of our other EAs for free! Results and KPIs (Backtest 2006-2025) The Expert Advisor was backtested on historical XAUUSD data for 19 years (from 2006 to November 2025) using real ticks. The results presented below sho
MT5 EA Bravissimo EURUSD
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency   EURUSD . Timeframe   H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 0.5% per trade.  The Expert Advisor is based on   classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use   Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss    No   martingale,   no   grid,   no   high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 0.5% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient,   15 very diff
EA Golden Dance h1 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for   XAUUSD (Gold)  MT5 . Timeframe   h1   - all basic strategies; Timeframe   m30   - additional strategies. I use this Advisor in my Portfolio on a prop company. I created the Advisor entirely for myself for trading on large accounts, from $60,000 and up. The Advisor is a giant ready-made portfolio that contains all profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold. The advisor is not sensitive to spread widening and slippage. The broker can be any,
EA Dance BTC h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Automatic Advisor for the   Bitcoin   instrument.   Timeframe H1. Terminal MT5 I created this Advisor specifically for a prop company. All the efforts of five years went into creating a safe product. The Advisor consists of 8 small Advisors and is a ready-made Portfolio. Attention: The Advisor uses two large trading strategies (!): Trend Trading; Trading by Seasonal Patterns (time cycles) The Advisor   DOES NOT use   toxic strategies: Strategy Availability                                      
EA Dance USDJPY h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor for the   USDJPY   currency pair. Timeframe   H1 . This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (additions are expected) Features of the advisor: The advisor consists of five small advisors, each with its own logic for entering a trade. The advisor waits only for the strongest entry signals, so trades are quite rare. But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens
EA Dance EURUSD m30 MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor for the EURUSD currency pair. Timeframe m30 . This advisor is an additional advisor to my basic advisor portfolio, which consists of EA Dance GBPJPY ; EA Golden Dance ; EA Dance BTC ; ... (additions are expected) Adviser Features: The Adviser consists of five small advisers, each with its own logic for entering a trade. The Adviser waits only for the strongest signals to enter, so trades are quite rare . But when receiving a signal for trading, the robot opens a fan of
EA Corrector for loss MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Semi-automatic advisor. Any timeframe, any trading instrument.  MT5 platform The advisor works as: a classic advisor with stop-loss; a classic advisor with stop-loss and Martingale; a grid advisor (with averaging orders and no stop-loss); a grid advisor + Martingale (with averaging orders with increasing lot size and no stop-loss). Be sure to enable "TradePanel" = true in the settings. I use the Advisor as a trend grid, which requires the User to perform preliminary market analysis and make th
EA Catcher of paranormal activity GBPUSD m15
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, GBPUSD . Timeframe m15 . Terminal MT5 ChatGPT O1 deeply analyzed all GBPUSD quotes I downloaded from high timeframes, in order to find a safe strategy; identified paranormal activity of this tool. The advisor tracks such atypical GBPUSD activities and will immediately react by trying to enter in the opposite direction. Each order is protected by a stop loss . One order can be divided into a maximum of three orders. Each order has its own take profit and stop loss. Mini
EA from Claude Sonnet MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic advisor, XAUUSD . Timeframe m30 . MT5 platform Claude 3.5 Sonnet deeply analyzed all Gold quotes from high timeframes, in order to find the MAXIMUM safe strategy; identified a pattern specifically for XAUUSD. Minimum Deposit = 100 USD for every 0.01 lot. The advisor trades without grids and Martingale, stop loss is set as quickly as possible and then only decreases. According to the recommendation of Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Gold trading occurs only in one direction - Buy. Such a uni
EA Golden Dance Mini MT5
Sergey Demin
Experts
Fully automatic Portfolio of Expert Advisors for XAUUSD (Gold) / MT5 Platform . Timeframe = H1 This is a smaller version of my full Expert Advisor: EA Golden Dance H1 MT5 In the Mini version, most of the strategies are left only for Long positions. The Expert Advisor does not trade Short. The Expert Advisor is a large ready-made portfolio that contains seven profitable trading strategies specifically for Gold . Each strategy has a stop loss. Recommended Deposit = $500. The risk per trade i
Filter:
mrea59
1782
mrea59 2021.04.10 11:27 
 

I bought the MT5 version after extensively back testing the MT4 version using 99.90% tick data quality. Results were very good with very low drawdown. I also had a lot of questions and the author has been very supportive and quick to response - very helpful. Back testing results on MT5 were also exceptionally good - very close to MT4 results.

Only been running on MT5 demo for 2 days and both days very profitable.

As I also have a different account which runs on MT4 - I will be buying this version.

I can see a lot of potential with this EA

Reply to review