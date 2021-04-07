EA Perfect Balance EURJPY h1 MT5

EURJPY Timeframe H1. Metatrader 5

Each trade is protected by a stop loss. Each trade uses Take Profit.

Minimum initial deposit = $ 1000 with lot = 0.01

It is safer to trade with a $ 2,000 deposit with an initial lot = 0.01

Average number of transactions per month = 39

Attention: the EA is configured for trading with 0.01 lot.

If the Trader wants to trade with a lot different from 0.01 then:

• If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 (min deposit = $ 2000)

• If you use a starting lot = 0.03 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 3.0 (min deposit = $ 3000)

• If you use a starting lot = 0.10 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 10.0 (deposit = $ 10,000)

Question:

- how is the profit achieved in the advisor?

Answer:

- profit is achieved due to the balance of tactics with which the advisor works.

Question:

- how many tactics does the advisor include?

Answer:

- The advisor includes 67 tactics.

Question:

- what is the balance of tactics?

Answer:

- All input signals are divided into 4 parts:

1.strong type 1 signals

2. strong signals of type 2

3.very strong signals

4. the strongest signals.

Depending on the strength of the input signal, the size of the working lot for trading is selected.

Question:

- During what period of time can you expect to receive a profit?

Answer:

- from 0 to 3 months.

Question:

- Brother, why is testing so slow?

Answer:

67 tactics are being practiced. All tactics use from two to six indicators. Be patient.

----------- Money Management - Balance -----------

Enable Balance = true

Starting lot size mmLotsStart = 0.01

Maximum lot size when using Balance = 1.0

• If you use a starting lot = 0.01 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 1.0 (deposit $ 1000)

• If you use a starting lot = 0.02 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 2.0 ($ 2000 deposit)

• If you use a starting lot = 0.03 - Maximum lot size when using Balance = 3.0 (deposit $ 3000)

Important recommendations:

Before running this advisor on your real account, test it on historical data, then run it for a few days (weeks) on a demo account with the same balance as on your real account.

The Expert Advisor was created for the period from 2003 to 2018. § Further testing was carried out using the Forward test to exclude the possibility of fitting the results.

Be careful!

The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them. All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!

Attention:

Be sure to use only free funds in Forex.



