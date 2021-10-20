FX Trend Oscillators
- Indicators
- Tat Dat Nguyen
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Idea: RSI (Relative Strength Index) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) are powerfull to solved the market. This indicator has Smoothed Algorithmic signal of RSI and CCI. So that, it separates the market into buy and sell zones, these areas are marked with arrows, red for downtrend, green for uptrend. This algorithm has the effect of predicting the next trend based on the historical trend, so users need to be cautious when the trend has gone many candles.
