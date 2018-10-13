FXTrader Ariel PowerTrend

This is the FXTraderariel PowerTrend. It compute a trendfollowing system based on it own algorithm. It gives you a buy or sell signal based on the trend. It based on the Supertrend, but our Version is not repainting. Furthermoore we added some Improvements and you can get an Arrow, Push or Alert when the trend changes.

Depending on the settings it and trading style, it can be used for scalping or long-term trading. The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1 and H4. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't give you exit points nor should every Signal be traded. Trades should be watched closely.

You can also enable to get push notifications to your cellphone.


For Details please contact me here or on instagram.


Explanation of Parameters

  • enable_alert: enable or disable alert in metatrader
  • enable_alert: enable or disable push notifications
  • signal_bar: select if you want to get a signal immediately or wait one bar for confirmation
  • value1: Should be between 2 - 10 depending on timeframe
  • value2: Should be between 1.0 and 2.0 depending on the timeframe

!!!!!!!!!! IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS INSTALLING THE INDICATOR, PLEASE CONTACT US. WE ARE HAPPY TO HELP AND SOLVE EVERY PROBLEM !!!!!!!!!!


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BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
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