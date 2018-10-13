FXTrader Ariel PowerTrend
- Indicators
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Ariel CapjaI am professional trader with over 10 years expericence in the stock market. I offer several services to help other traders become successful. You can get my signal and indicators based on my knowledge. Feel to contact me.
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 13 October 2018
- Activations: 5
This is the FXTraderariel PowerTrend.
It compute a trendfollowing system based on it own algorithm. It gives you a buy or sell signal based on the trend. It based on the Supertrend, but our Version is not repainting. Furthermoore we added some Improvements and you can get an Arrow, Push or Alert when the trend changes.
Depending on the settings it and trading style, it can be used for scalping or long-term trading. The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1 and H4. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller timeframes (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't give you exit points nor should every Signal be traded. Trades should be watched closely.
You can also enable to get push notifications to your cellphone.
For Details please contact me here or on instagram.
Explanation of Parameters
- enable_alert: enable or disable alert in metatrader
- enable_alert: enable or disable push notifications
- signal_bar: select if you want to get a signal immediately or wait one bar for confirmation
- value1: Should be between 2 - 10 depending on timeframe
- value2: Should be between 1.0 and 2.0 depending on the timeframe