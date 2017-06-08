Golden Monowave

Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave.

It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc.


Input Parameters

  • initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate.
  • wave_color - select the color of the wave.
  • label_color - select the color of labels.
  • temp_label_color - select the color of temporary labels.
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