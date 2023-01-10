Weddell Pro is a good trading tool that is suitable for both a beginner and an experienced trader.





It can be used both separately and combined with other strategies and indicators





Configured for currency pairs was tested several times on cryptocurrency but did not show a high result





Currency pairs USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Showed itself very well here





The percentage of correct transactions is above 68%, which does not make it perfect and bad





Doesn't draw or disappear





The red arrow shows a trade down.





The blue arrow shows a signal to the top





I recommend to put it on a small timeframe M1-M15