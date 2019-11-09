A 1 to 6 MA trend and M5 to W1 MA trend EA
- Experts
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Klein GyulaI use my own programmed robot in my trade. I programmed my own trade into an mt4 mt5 robot.
Hungary:
Magam programozot robotomat használom a kereskedésemben. Saját kereskedésemet magam programoztam le mt4 mt5 robotba.
- Version: 1.9
- Updated: 9 November 2019
- Activations: 5
I speak in Hungarian.
Magyarul beszélek benne.
Első felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw
Második felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s
Harmadik felvétel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU
Nice Day Signalos!
- If the Muving Average closes the candle over the candle. Buy takes.
- If the Muving Average closes the candle under the candle. Sell takes.
- MA trend. It can be set for him.
- Positive MA SL followed. Can be used.
- Positive SL. Long can be the bottom of the candle.
- Positive SL. Short can be the top of the candle.
- SL TP. It can be set for him.
- Pip distance. There is a setting.
- The robot is trading between the set price.
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MA = Moving Average (SMA). Adjustable
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MA 7-13 recommended settings.
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Posing follower stop. lathato = Visible. rejtett = Hidden.
- Adjustable
so that the previous candle above and below the price will not be discounted.
Szép Napot Signalos!
- Ha a Muving Average felett zárodik a gyertya. Buy-t vesz.
- Ha a Muving Average alatt zárodik a gyertya. Sell-t vesz.
- MA trend. Be lehet állitani neki.
- Pozitív MA SL követő. Be lehet álltani neki.
- Pozitív SL. Long-nál lehet a gyertya alja.
- Pozitív SL. Short-nál lehet a gyertya teteje.
- SL TP. Be lehet állítani neki.
- Pip távolság. Beállítás van.
- Beállított ár között kereskedik a robot.
- MA = Moving Average (SMA). Állitható.
- MA 7-13 ajánlot beállítások.
- Pozitív követő stop. lathato és rejtett követők.
- Beállítható hogy az elöző gyertya felett és alatt ne vegyen a megadott ártól.