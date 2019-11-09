A 1 to 6 MA trend and M5 to W1 MA trend EA

  • Experts
  • Klein Gyula
    Klein Gyula

    Klein Gyula

    I use my own programmed robot in my trade. I programmed my own trade into an mt4 mt5 robot.

    Hungary:

    Magam programozot robotomat használom a kereskedésemben. Saját kereskedésemet magam programoztam le mt4 mt5 robotba.
    1 comment
  • Version: 1.9
  • Updated: 9 November 2019
  • Activations: 5

I speak in Hungarian.

Magyarul beszélek benne.

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw

Második felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s

Harmadik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ

Negyedik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU

Nice Day Signalos!

  • If the Muving Average closes the candle over the candle. Buy takes.
  • If the Muving Average closes the candle under the candle. Sell takes.
  • MA trend. It can be set for him.
  • Positive MA SL followed. Can be used.
  • Positive SL. Long can be the bottom of the candle.
  • Positive SL. Short can be the top of the candle.
  • SL TP. It can be set for him.
  • Pip distance. There is a setting.
  • The robot is trading between the set price.

  • MA = Moving Average (SMA). Adjustable

  • MA 7-13 recommended settings.

  • Posing follower stop. lathato = Visible. rejtett = Hidden.

  • Adjustable so that the previous candle above and below the price will not be discounted.

Szép Napot Signalos!

  • Ha a Muving Average felett zárodik a gyertya. Buy-t vesz.
  • Ha a Muving Average alatt zárodik a gyertya. Sell-t vesz.
  • MA trend. Be lehet állitani neki.
  • Pozitív MA SL követő. Be lehet álltani neki.
  • Pozitív SL. Long-nál lehet a gyertya alja.
  • Pozitív SL. Short-nál lehet a gyertya teteje.
  • SL TP. Be lehet állítani neki.
  • Pip távolság. Beállítás van.
  • Beállított ár között kereskedik a robot.
  • MA = Moving Average (SMA). Állitható.
  • MA 7-13 ajánlot beállítások.
  • Pozitív követő stop. lathato és rejtett követők.
  • Beállítható hogy az elöző gyertya felett és alatt ne vegyen a megadott ártól.


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Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Experts
New Year 1-Month Promotion: Currently priced at $68 USD, promotion ends May 30, 2026. After the promotion, the price will revert to $500 USD per month. Gold Sniper EA (Expert Advisor) In real trading, losses are not terrible; what's terrible is the lack of order, goals, and discipline after losses. The Recovery Profit Manager was created to solve this core problem. ⸻ Core Product Philosophy This EA does not pursue frequent trading; it dynamically monitors and automatically opens posi
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Experts
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Experts
PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Experts
Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
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Nice Day! - A moving average candle indicates a high and low turn trend. - MA_vonal_vastagsaga: MA_line_thickness. - MA_vonal_szine: MA_line_color. - MA_vonal_szine_long: MA_line_color_long. - MA_vonal_szine_short: MA_line_color_short. - mql5.com can also be used for my robots. Szép Napot! - Mozgó átlag gyertyájának magas (High) és alacsony (Low) fordulos trend jelzése. - mql5.com robotjaimhoz is használható.
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Hi! Between the given time range. Adds profit and lot. This can be written on the charter in English and Hungarian. The name of the symbol must be entered exactly. Good used for it. :) Szia! A meg adott idősáv között Összeadja a profitot és lot-ot. Ezt ki írathatjuk Angolul és Magyarul a chartra. Pontosan kell beírni a szimbólum nevét. Jó használatott hozzá. :)
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MTF Moving Average High Low line. I use it in my MT5 and MT4 robots in the round. Look at the robots and indicators I put up under my name. Good luck trading! :) MTF Moving Average (Mozgó Átlag)  High (felső) Low (alsó) line (vonala). MT5 és MT4 robotomban használom a fordulóban. Nézd meg a nevem alatt milyen robotokat és indikátort   raktam fel . Sok sikert a kereskedéshez! :)
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