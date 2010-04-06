Risk Monitor MT4

Definition :

Risk Monitor is an expert for Analyzing, monitoring, controlling account risks.


Strategy :

  •     Analyze Each Currency Volume and Direction on Account and Sort Them
  •     Find and Suggest Best Three Symbols in Opposite Direction (Hedging Positions) for Controlling Risk.
  •     Analyze User-Defined Position and preview effect before placing /Closing



Features of EA :

  •     Graphical Interface
  •     Show Risk Graph for each currency
  •     Smart Analyze and suggest best hedging positions
  •     Preview risk effect of any new position on graph before opening
  •     Ability to close or open user desired positions
  •     Alert and notify account risky conditions
  •     Show (by blinking currency), alert and notify before any news about account currencies



Using EA :

Using EA is simple. Just attach to a chart, EA Shows graph of currencies on account with buy and sell volumes. You have two options for controlling risks :

  •     Place Hedging Positions : EA suggests three best symbols,direction and volumes with one-click place-order option. You can change the volume of symbols and limit the number of them to 1 or 2.
  •     Check Risk Of New Position Placing/Closing : If you place positions with this EA, You can preview the risk of your desired position on the graph before placing/Closing.



Input Parameters :

  •     Prefix of Symbols : Input if your symbols have prefixes. For example if your symbols are such as iEURUSD, input i in this field.
  •     Magic Number Modes : All, Include, Exclude. A Comma separated multiple input is allowable to include/exclude specific magic numbers.
  •     Magic Number of Orders : This is Magic Number of orders opened by this EA.
  •     Show PopUp Alert When Volume of Currency Exceed : Show PopUp Alert, if volume of a currency exceeds from defined value.
  •     Send Notification When Volume of Currency Exceed : Send notification on mobile, if volume of a currency exceeds from defined value.
  •     Currency Volume Alert Limit : Volume limit for alert and notification.
  •     Informing Before News : (How to Setup News Feature)
    •   Low Impact News Alarm
    •   Minutes Before Low Impact News To Start Alarm
    •   Medium Impact News Alarm
    •   Minutes Before Medium Impact News To Start Alarm
    •   High Impact News Alarm
    •   Minutes Before High Impact News To Start Alarm
  •     Show PopUp Alert On News
  •     Send Notification On News

    All other inputs are visually on the chart.


We are ready to help you for using the EA, Please don't hesitate to contact us.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.


