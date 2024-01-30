Risk Monitor MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 30 Ocak 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Definition :
Risk Monitor is an expert for Analyzing, monitoring, controlling account risks.
Strategy :
- Analyze Each Currency Volume and Direction on Account and Sort Them
- Find and Suggest Best Three Symbols in Opposite Direction (Hedging Positions) for Controlling Risk.
- Analyze User-Defined Position and preview effect before placing /Closing
Features of EA :
- Graphical Interface
- Show Risk Graph for each currency
- Smart Analyze and suggest best hedging positions
- Preview risk effect of any new position on graph before opening
- Ability to close or open user desired positions
- Alert and notify account risky conditions
- Show (by blinking currency), alert and notify before any news about account currencies
Using EA :
Using EA is simple. Just attach to a chart, EA Shows graph of currencies on account with buy and sell volumes. You have two options for controlling risks :
- Place Hedging Positions : EA suggests three best symbols,direction and volumes with one-click place-order option. You can change the volume of symbols and limit the number of them to 1 or 2.
- Check Risk Of New Position Placing/Closing : If you place positions with this EA, You can preview the risk of your desired position on the graph before placing/Closing.
Input Parameters :
- Prefix of Symbols : Input if your symbols have prefixes. For example if your symbols are such as iEURUSD, input i in this field.
- Magic Number Modes : All, Include, Exclude. A Comma separated multiple input is allowable to include/exclude specific magic numbers.
- Magic Number of Orders : This is Magic Number of orders opened by this EA.
- Show PopUp Alert When Volume of Currency Exceed : Show PopUp Alert, if volume of a currency exceeds from defined value.
- Send Notification When Volume of Currency Exceed : Send notification on mobile, if volume of a currency exceeds from defined value.
- Currency Volume Alert Limit : Volume limit for alert and notification.
- Informing Before News : (How to Setup News Feature)
- Low Impact News Alarm
- Minutes Before Low Impact News To Start Alarm
- Medium Impact News Alarm
- Minutes Before Medium Impact News To Start Alarm
- High Impact News Alarm
- Minutes Before High Impact News To Start Alarm
- Show PopUp Alert On News
- Send Notification On News
All other inputs are visually on the chart.
Visit our other useful utilities, Indicators and experts here.