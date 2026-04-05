Scalping trader - the indicator is designed for intraday trading (scalping). Does not redraw arrows. Shows possible price reversals on the chart with arrows. The accuracy of the signals is approximately 96%. That is, in 96% after the arrow appears on the screen, the price will go in the opposite direction by at least 40 points for the GBPUSD pair. The trading strategy is very simple. We are waiting for the arrow to appear on the chart. After the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of the arrow. Take Profit set to 40 points. StopLoss set 30 points above or below the arrow (depending on the direction of the order).





Benefits of the indicator:

created for intraday trading on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 timeframes.

does not redraw its signals

does not require additional settings.

can be integrated into your robot.





Answers to frequently asked questions:

On how many PCs can I run the indicator after purchase? The indicator can be run on 1175 PCs.

Is there a limit on the number of trading accounts? No, the indicator is not tied to trading accounts.

Does the indicator redraw the arrows? No, the indicator does not redraw its signals.

When does the arrow appear? The arrow appears immediately after the appearance of a new bar. That is, at the beginning of the zero candle.









Indicator settings: