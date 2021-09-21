One Moving Average

This indicator was created based on posts from forex factory thread titled There is no Magic Moving Average - You need only one - by @andose2 a.k.a Andrei Florin.

If you want to know about how to use this trading strategy please go and read https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/691864-there-is-no-magic-moving-average-you.





Note: Below are extracts some of the posts.





Estabilish a trend, based on Market Cycles, then go only long in the Markup Phase and only short in the Decline phase, stay out in Accumulation and Distribution phases.

Markup - Market phase with Higher Highs and Higher Lows => Bulls are controlling the trend.

Decline - Market phase with Lower Highs and Lower Lows => Bears are controlling the trend.

Accumulation - Market phase where bears and bulls are fighting with bulls as potential winners.

Distribution - Market phase where bulls and bears are fighting with bears as potential winners.

Sell the Distribution within fresh confirmed Decline to maximize gains.

Buy the Accumulation within fresh confirmed Markup to maximize gains.

Avoid to sell Distribution and Decline within Markup Phase.

Avoid to buy Accumulation and Markup within Distribution Phase.

Question : Wich Moving averages do you recommend ?

Answer : Depending of the timeframe you use.

Question : is this the Holy Grail ?

Answer : If you are searching for Holy Grail on a public trading forum, then I wish you sweet dreams.

Question : Why ?

Answer : You need to practice and also create your own risk-management strategy

For Day trades :

switch on

15m

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

48

(app.50) (12h Timeframe)

switch on

5m

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

96

(app.100) (8h Timeframe)

switch on

5m

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

72

(6h Timeframe)

switch on

5m

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

36

(3h Timeframe)

Swing Trades :

switch on

4h

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

30

(1w Timeframe)

switch on

1h

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

96

(4D Timeframe)

switch on

1h

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

72

(3D Timeframe)

switch on

1h

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

48

(2D Timeframe)

Position Trades :

switch on

1D

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

60

(3Mo Timeframe)

switch on

1D

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

120

(6 Mo Timeframe)

switch on

1W

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

48

(1Y Timeframe)

switch on

1Mo

with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of

24

(2Y Timeframe)

For more please visit the forex faxtory thread here