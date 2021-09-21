One Moving Average

4.75

This indicator was created based on posts from forex factory thread titled There is no Magic Moving Average - You need only one - by @andose2 a.k.a Andrei Florin.

If you want to know about how to use this trading strategy please go and read https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/691864-there-is-no-magic-moving-average-you.


Note: Below are extracts some of the posts.


Estabilish a trend, based on Market Cycles, then go only long in the Markup Phase and only short in the Decline phase, stay out in Accumulation and Distribution phases.

Markup - Market phase with Higher Highs and Higher Lows => Bulls are controlling the trend.
Decline - Market phase with Lower Highs and Lower Lows => Bears are controlling the trend.
Accumulation - Market phase where bears and bulls are fighting with bulls as  potential winners.
Distribution - Market phase where bulls and bears are fighting with bears as  potential winners.
Sell the Distribution within fresh confirmed Decline to maximize gains.
Buy the Accumulation within fresh confirmed Markup to maximize gains.
Avoid to sell Distribution and Decline within Markup Phase.
Avoid to buy Accumulation and Markup within Distribution Phase.

Question : Wich Moving averages do you recommend ?
Answer : Depending of the timeframe you use.

Question : is this the Holy Grail ?
Answer : If you are searching for Holy Grail on a public trading forum, then I wish you sweet dreams.

Question : Why ?
Answer : You need to practice and also create your own risk-management strategy

For Day trades :
switch on 15m with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 48 (app.50) (12h Timeframe)
switch on 5m with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 96 (app.100) (8h Timeframe)
switch on 5m with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 72 (6h Timeframe)
switch on 5m with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 36 (3h Timeframe)

Swing Trades :

switch on 4h with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 30 (1w Timeframe)
switch on 1h with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 96 (4D Timeframe)
switch on 1h with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 72 (3D Timeframe)
switch on 1h with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 48 (2D Timeframe)

Position Trades :

switch on 1D with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 60 (3Mo Timeframe)
switch on 1D with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 120 (6 Mo Timeframe)
switch on 1W with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 48 (1Y Timeframe)
switch on 1Mo with a Simple Moving Average set on CLOSE with period of 24 (2Y Timeframe)

For more please visit the forex faxtory thread here

Reviews 5
65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.12 02:58 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

Birds_eye
329
Birds_eye 2023.06.16 17:57 
 

A very useful indicator. Excellent work as always

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2022.11.16 22:04 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

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The Higher Timeframe Multiple Candle Tracker is designed to provide a snapshot of what the selected higher timeframe candles look like. It plots the N most recent candles after the current price. This tool is especially useful for traders who want to understand how the current higher timeframe candle may develop. You can choose the higher or lower timeframe from the available options. By default, bearish candles are displayed in red and bullish candles in green. The indicator also allows customi
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65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.12 02:58 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

Birds_eye
329
Birds_eye 2023.06.16 17:57 
 

A very useful indicator. Excellent work as always

Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2022.11.16 22:04 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

Mauritz Lourens
1213
Mauritz Lourens 2022.06.04 11:05 
 

Good to use with other indicators in a strategy. Seems to be in harmony with order blocks. It is a nice MA. It is an MA, but a very user friendly one. A bit like Fourier extrapolated MA with some very nice custom settings for timeframes. Would like to see author perhaps include Fourier extrapolated moving average into this indicator. Imagine a multi timeframe Fourier. Would be awesome.

Aurthur Musendame
95776
Reply from developer Aurthur Musendame 2022.06.24 22:24
Thank you. Will look into Fourier and read about it and see what i can do.
ThorstenKock
2584
ThorstenKock 2021.09.22 21:45 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aurthur Musendame
95776
Reply from developer Aurthur Musendame 2021.12.25 12:20
Its not about something new. Its an existing syetm that other people aready trade and believe in. The purpose of the indicator is to do the Multi timaframe calculation and plot a suitable moving average.
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