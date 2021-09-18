Dail Session Open Lines
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 20 September 2021
Daily session open lines shows the traders three important trading session opens. By default it is set up to show you:
- Zero GMT Open Line
- London Open Session Line
- New York Open Session Line
The default times are set according to GMT+2 and as such you are able to change and customise according to your specific time zone.
The Indicator is usefull specially for the trader who trades the London and NewYork sessions.
Very good... All indicators are usefull... Thanks...