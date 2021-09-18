Time and Price Fractal Studies

5

Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices. 

It is used to study Fractal Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price. 

You will get to answer certail questions like:

  • At what time of day does this market usually turn around.
  • At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc.

Reviews 2
Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2022.11.16 22:02 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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The Higher Timeframe Multiple Candle Tracker is designed to provide a snapshot of what the selected higher timeframe candles look like. It plots the N most recent candles after the current price. This tool is especially useful for traders who want to understand how the current higher timeframe candle may develop. You can choose the higher or lower timeframe from the available options. By default, bearish candles are displayed in red and bullish candles in green. The indicator also allows customi
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Iuliia Maslennikova
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Iuliia Maslennikova 2025.03.27 19:04 
 

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Zé Roberto
667
Zé Roberto 2022.11.16 22:02 
 

Obrigado por compartilhar

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