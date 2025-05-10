Period Multi Candle Tracer

The Higher Timeframe Multiple Candle Tracker is designed to provide a snapshot of what the selected higher timeframe candles look like. It plots the N most recent candles after the current price. This tool is especially useful for traders who want to understand how the current higher timeframe candle may develop.

You can choose the higher or lower timeframe from the available options. By default, bearish candles are displayed in red and bullish candles in green. The indicator also allows customization of the candle width, wick width, and offset value.

Additionally, you can set N, the number of candles to display. By default, this is set to 1, but you can adjust it up to 10. The spacing between candles can also be modified. For those who prefer, there is an option to switch from candle view to bar view based on your preference.



