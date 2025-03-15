Sniper Nuggets ICT Style
- Indicators
- Aurthur Musendame
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 March 2025
!!!!!!!! Sniper Nuggets !!!!!!!!
Sniper Nuggets is an all-in-one indicator for many things ICT style.
It includes the following functionalities:
- Custom periods: which allow you to set custom daily period start and end times according to your taste.
- ADR Markers: which plots the average daily range.
- Worktime: which plots the various boxes on the chart for Asia range (including its high, low and midpoints, standard deviation predictions), London open, New York open, CME open and London close.
- Flout: The ICT Flout range and standard deviation predictions.
- CBDR: The ICT central banks dealer's range and its standard deviation predictions.
- Pivots: The various pivot points - standard, Fibonacci and camarilla.
- Yesters HL: yester Day, yester Week, yester Month - highs and lows.
- Open Lines: Session open lines, weekly and monthly open lines.
- True Day: The ICT True day.
This is a full feature packed indicator
yummi Nuggets are here ! thanks Mr. Nuggets !