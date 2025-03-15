Sniper Nuggets ICT Style

5

!!!!!!!! Sniper Nuggets !!!!!!!!


Sniper Nuggets is an all-in-one indicator for many things ICT style. 

It includes the following functionalities:

  • Custom periods: which allow you to set custom daily period start and end times according to your taste.
  • ADR Markers: which plots the average daily range.
  • Worktime: which plots the various boxes on the chart for Asia range (including its high, low and midpoints, standard deviation predictions), London open, New York open, CME open and London close.
  • Flout: The ICT Flout range and standard deviation predictions.
  • CBDR: The ICT central banks dealer's range and its standard deviation predictions.
  • Pivots: The various pivot points - standard, Fibonacci and camarilla.
  • Yesters HL: yester Day, yester Week, yester Month - highs and lows.
  • Open Lines: Session open lines, weekly and monthly open lines.
  • True Day: The ICT True day.


This is a full feature packed indicator

Reviews 1
Mousetrap
137
Mousetrap 2025.08.19 11:39 
 

yummi Nuggets are here ! thanks Mr. Nuggets !

