Period Seperators
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 September 2021
The daily custom period seperator indicator allows you to draw period seperators for your lower time frame charts H1 and below.
The period seperator gives you options to set different colors for:
- Weekend - saturday/sunday
- Monday and Friday
- Midweek - Tuesday to Thursday.
By default the indicator plots the period seperator line at 00:00 hours for the last 10 days.
Use Cases:
- The indicator can be used as a colourful alternative period seperator to the default MT5 period seperator.
- For those that do not trade week begining anf weed ending , the indicator makes it very easy to view and concentrate on midweek trading from Tuesday to Thurday since you can set a different color coding for this period.
Excelente, Horario de verano configurado a las 7:00 para ICMARKETS GMT+3 ideal para marcar de forma simple, el inicio de la semana, y los true day completos. Felicitaciones el mejor indicador de este estilo que ví.