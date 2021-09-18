Period Seperators

5

The daily custom period seperator indicator allows you to draw period seperators for your lower time frame charts H1 and below. 

The period seperator gives you options to set different colors for:

  1. Weekend - saturday/sunday
  2. Monday and Friday 
  3. Midweek - Tuesday to Thursday.


By default the indicator plots the period seperator line at 00:00 hours for the last 10 days.


Use Cases:

  • The indicator can be used as a colourful alternative period seperator to the default MT5 period seperator.
  • For those that do not trade week begining anf weed ending , the indicator makes it very easy to view and concentrate on midweek trading from Tuesday to Thurday since you can set a different color coding for this period.

Reviews 2
simchgab
59
simchgab 2025.02.04 15:44 
 

Excelente, Horario de verano configurado a las 7:00 para ICMARKETS GMT+3 ideal para marcar de forma simple, el inicio de la semana, y los true day completos. Felicitaciones el mejor indicador de este estilo que ví.

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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Aurthur Musendame
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The Higher Timeframe Multiple Candle Tracker is designed to provide a snapshot of what the selected higher timeframe candles look like. It plots the N most recent candles after the current price. This tool is especially useful for traders who want to understand how the current higher timeframe candle may develop. You can choose the higher or lower timeframe from the available options. By default, bearish candles are displayed in red and bullish candles in green. The indicator also allows customi
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simchgab
59
simchgab 2025.02.04 15:44 
 

Excelente, Horario de verano configurado a las 7:00 para ICMARKETS GMT+3 ideal para marcar de forma simple, el inicio de la semana, y los true day completos. Felicitaciones el mejor indicador de este estilo que ví.

M1_MeT4019
26
M1_MeT4019 2022.09.16 23:34 
 

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