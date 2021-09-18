Order Block Locator

The order block locator is powered by three main search algorithms thar can be used to find order blocks.

  1. Simple Fractal Search Algorithm
  2. Naive Fractal Movers Algorithm
  3. Candle Transition Algorithm

You can even combine the power of your 2 favourite algorithms and get the best of both worlds:

  1. Mixed Algorithm (Naive Fractal + Candle transition)
  2. Mixed Algorithm (Simple Fractal + Candle Transition


Simple Fractal Search Algorithm

The algorithm finds the fractals based on your setting paramers for candles around fractal high or low. When a price fractal is identified, we then search for an order block around the fractal zone.

This is not a realtime algorithm and its perfectly ok. It is fractal based. ?? What does that mean ?? A fractal (set of candles that meet a specific criteria or rules) must first be identified. In this case the rules detect whether we have a high or low. When a high or low has been identified, that is only and only when an Order block will be sought within that fractal. As such, because a fractal has to be identified first, the indicator does not repaint.  

For example: if you select that CandlesAroundFractal = 3, this means that for a fractal high/low to be identified there must be 7 candles that form the fractal, 1 candle at the extrema, 3 candles to the left and 3 candles to tha right. On the open of the 4th candle to the right the fratal will have been fully created and rules having been met - this is the point in time when the orderblock will be searched for. 

This algorithm only identies orderblocks at etremum points only i.e (Fractal Highs and Fractal Lows).

For an order block to be identified there must be x*CandlesAroundFractal. In other words for a candle to be a qualified orderblock it must have x candles around fractal on either side.


Naive Fractal Movers Algorithm

This algorithm is a modified version of the simple fractal search algorithm. It used a lower candle around fractal value. Recommended is 2/3. it then identifies only the orderblocks that have price that move away from the orderblock within a set candle count threshhold (fast move detection candle limit)


Candle Transition Algorithm

This algorithm identifies orderblocks by first identifying a a shift from bull to bear of from bear to bull candle. Then the next consecutive candles must be one directional.

Also for stricter orderblock selection you can choose to only identofy those whose shift candle is engulfing for strength identificaion.


Note:

The indicator will detect and plot bullish and bearish orderblocks for an timeframe your chart is currently displaying.



Enjoy happy charting :)

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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Day Trader WorkTime
Aurthur Musendame
4.75 (16)
Indicators
The worktime indicator helps you identify the most important times to day to trade the currency pairs. It was created based on the ICT day trading free tutorials that are freely vailable on his youtube channel.  You can use this indicator together with my other indicators that i have shared freely with you like the true day, custom periods, daily month, weekly open lines - they together complement each other very well. Nuggets from this indicator: 1. Draws the asian session box showinng you the
FREE
Simple Order Block Locator
Aurthur Musendame
4.33 (9)
Indicators
This is a simple order block locator. Searched for the existence of order blocks only at extremums. If you want multi criteria order block location check my other indicator which is more powerful here  These order blocks are ICT order blocks without any buttering. The indicator can be a useful tool for detecting reversals, continuations. You can also use the indicator as confluence with your other tools
FREE
Banks Dealing Range
Aurthur Musendame
4 (1)
Indicators
The Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) is a key ICT concept, used to project potential highs and lows for the day based on market conditions during a specific time window. The CBDR is utilized to forecast price movements in both bullish and bearish market conditions. By identifying this range, traders can better anticipate the price levels that may form as the day progresses. CBDR and Standard Deviation A key feature of the CBDR is its application of standard deviation , a statistical measure u
FREE
Sniper Nuggets ICT Style
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicators
!!!!!!!! Sniper Nuggets !!!!!!!! Sniper Nuggets is an all-in-one indicator for many things ICT style.  It includes the following functionalities: Custom periods : which allow you to set custom daily period start and end times according to your taste. ADR Markers: which plots the average daily range. Worktime: which plots the various boxes on the chart for Asia range (including its high, low and midpoints, standard deviation predictions ), London open, New York open, CME open and London close.
FREE
Higher TimeFrame Candle Tracker
Aurthur Musendame
5 (9)
Indicators
The Higher timeframe candle tracker is used to get a glimpse of what the selected higher time frame candle is like. It plot the candle after the current price. It can come in handy for day traders and short term traders that often worry about how the current higher timeframe candle may look like. You can select the higher time frame or lower time frame from the options provided: By default the color for bears is red and for bulls is green. You are able to change the width of the candle, its wick
FREE
Super Fractals
Aurthur Musendame
5 (5)
Indicators
Think of the Super Fractal Indicator as the Bill WIlliams Indicator on Steroids. Indicator Abilities: 1. Adjust Candle around Fractal High or Low. 2. Adjust Lookback period and only plot for a specific number of history candles avoiding cluttering your trading desk. 3. The Indicator uses buffers so you call and use it from any EA. Note : The higher the candles around Fractal, the stronger the Turning point anfd viceversa is true.
FREE
Dail Session Open Lines
Aurthur Musendame
4.4 (10)
Indicators
Daily session open lines shows the traders three important trading session opens. By default it is set up to show you: Zero GMT Open Line London Open Session Line New York Open Session Line The default times are set according to GMT+2 and as such you are able to change and customise according to your specific time zone. The Indicator is usefull specially for the trader who trades the London and NewYork sessions.
FREE
Average Daily Range Annotator
Aurthur Musendame
Indicators
The Average Daily Range (ADR) is a powerful tool for traders, especially those focused on intraday and scalping strategies. It provides valuable insights into the expected price movement for the day and how price action is behaving relative to historical trends. The ADR indicator shows the following key information: Today's ADR : The typical range of price movement for the current trading day, based on historical data. 3x Today's ADR : Three times the current ADR, showing potential price moveme
FREE
One Moving Average
Aurthur Musendame
4.75 (4)
Indicators
This indicator was created based on posts from forex factory thread titled There is no Magic Moving Average - You need only one - by @andose2 a.k.a Andrei Florin. If you want to know about how to use this trading strategy please go and read  https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/691864-there-is-no-magic-moving-average-you. Note: Below are extracts some of the posts . Estabilish a trend, based on Market Cycles, then go   only long in the Markup Phase   and   only short in the Decline phase ,   st
FREE
True Day
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicators
True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.  True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements. By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone. By deafult
FREE
Monthly Weekly Open Lines
Aurthur Musendame
5 (5)
Indicators
The Monthly Weekly Open Line is an indicator that plots: The current month open line that will extend till the last week on the month. Weekly lines that span the look back days period that you have set . Each line will extend from the respective weekly Monday zero GMT till friday of the respective week. Monthly and Weekly open lines can be used to build very powerfull anc consistent trading strategies. They act as natural S/R price barriers.
FREE
HoD LoD Time Price Studies
Aurthur Musendame
4.2 (5)
Indicators
High of the Day and Low of the day Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices.  It is used to study Daily Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price.  You will get to answer certail questions like: At what time of day does this market usually turn around. At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc
FREE
Period Seperators
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicators
The daily custom period seperator indicator allows you to draw period seperators for your lower time frame charts H1 and below.  The period seperator gives you options to set different colors for: Weekend - saturday/sunday Monday and Friday  Midweek - Tuesday to Thursday. By default the indicator plots the period seperator line at 00:00 hours for the last 10 days. Use Cases: The indicator can be used as a colourful alternative period seperator to the default MT5 period seperator. For those tha
FREE
Time and Price Fractal Studies
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicators
Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices.  It is used to study Fractal Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price.  You will get to answer certail questions like: At what time of day does this market usually turn around. At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc.
FREE
Template Name
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Utilities
Template name allows you to write custom text that will show up on your charts. It allows you to position the text anywhere including selecting any color that you prefer. You can position the text at any of the 4 corners of your chart screen. This custom text can aid as a watermark for your screen shots. This text can act as a unique and true signature for your charts.
FREE
Period Multi Candle Tracer
Aurthur Musendame
Indicators
The Higher Timeframe Multiple Candle Tracker is designed to provide a snapshot of what the selected higher timeframe candles look like. It plots the N most recent candles after the current price. This tool is especially useful for traders who want to understand how the current higher timeframe candle may develop. You can choose the higher or lower timeframe from the available options. By default, bearish candles are displayed in red and bullish candles in green. The indicator also allows customi
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