Higher TimeFrame Candle Tracker

5

The Higher timeframe candle tracker is used to get a glimpse of what the selected higher time frame candle is like.

It plot the candle after the current price.

It can come in handy for day traders and short term traders that often worry about how the current higher timeframe candle may look like.

You can select the higher time frame or lower time frame from the options provided:

By default the color for bears is red and for bulls is green.

You are able to change the width of the candle, its wick and offset value

Reviews 13
Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2026.03.25 09:24 
 

Good one. Thank you.

Dixit Khosla
49
Dixit Khosla 2024.10.22 22:53 
 

Great

Nisaba707
108
Nisaba707 2024.09.25 00:27 
 

Bardzo prosty i przydatny wskaźnik. Marzeniem byłaby możliwość ustawienia podglądu świec z dwóch TF np. 30M i 4H gdy skalpujemy na 5M. Serdeczne Podziękowania dla autora za udostępnienie narzędzia za darmo 💝

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Day Trader WorkTime
Aurthur Musendame
4.75 (16)
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The worktime indicator helps you identify the most important times to day to trade the currency pairs. It was created based on the ICT day trading free tutorials that are freely vailable on his youtube channel.  You can use this indicator together with my other indicators that i have shared freely with you like the true day, custom periods, daily month, weekly open lines - they together complement each other very well. Nuggets from this indicator: 1. Draws the asian session box showinng you the
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Simple Order Block Locator
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This is a simple order block locator. Searched for the existence of order blocks only at extremums. If you want multi criteria order block location check my other indicator which is more powerful here  These order blocks are ICT order blocks without any buttering. The indicator can be a useful tool for detecting reversals, continuations. You can also use the indicator as confluence with your other tools
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Banks Dealing Range
Aurthur Musendame
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The Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR) is a key ICT concept, used to project potential highs and lows for the day based on market conditions during a specific time window. The CBDR is utilized to forecast price movements in both bullish and bearish market conditions. By identifying this range, traders can better anticipate the price levels that may form as the day progresses. CBDR and Standard Deviation A key feature of the CBDR is its application of standard deviation , a statistical measure u
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Sniper Nuggets ICT Style
Aurthur Musendame
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!!!!!!!! Sniper Nuggets !!!!!!!! Sniper Nuggets is an all-in-one indicator for many things ICT style.  It includes the following functionalities: Custom periods : which allow you to set custom daily period start and end times according to your taste. ADR Markers: which plots the average daily range. Worktime: which plots the various boxes on the chart for Asia range (including its high, low and midpoints, standard deviation predictions ), London open, New York open, CME open and London close.
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Dail Session Open Lines
Aurthur Musendame
4.4 (10)
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Daily session open lines shows the traders three important trading session opens. By default it is set up to show you: Zero GMT Open Line London Open Session Line New York Open Session Line The default times are set according to GMT+2 and as such you are able to change and customise according to your specific time zone. The Indicator is usefull specially for the trader who trades the London and NewYork sessions.
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Super Fractals
Aurthur Musendame
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Think of the Super Fractal Indicator as the Bill WIlliams Indicator on Steroids. Indicator Abilities: 1. Adjust Candle around Fractal High or Low. 2. Adjust Lookback period and only plot for a specific number of history candles avoiding cluttering your trading desk. 3. The Indicator uses buffers so you call and use it from any EA. Note : The higher the candles around Fractal, the stronger the Turning point anfd viceversa is true.
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One Moving Average
Aurthur Musendame
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Indicators
This indicator was created based on posts from forex factory thread titled There is no Magic Moving Average - You need only one - by @andose2 a.k.a Andrei Florin. If you want to know about how to use this trading strategy please go and read  https://www.forexfactory.com/thread/691864-there-is-no-magic-moving-average-you. Note: Below are extracts some of the posts . Estabilish a trend, based on Market Cycles, then go   only long in the Markup Phase   and   only short in the Decline phase ,   st
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Average Daily Range Annotator
Aurthur Musendame
Indicators
The Average Daily Range (ADR) is a powerful tool for traders, especially those focused on intraday and scalping strategies. It provides valuable insights into the expected price movement for the day and how price action is behaving relative to historical trends. The ADR indicator shows the following key information: Today's ADR : The typical range of price movement for the current trading day, based on historical data. 3x Today's ADR : Three times the current ADR, showing potential price moveme
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True Day
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
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True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.  True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements. By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone. By deafult
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Period Seperators
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicators
The daily custom period seperator indicator allows you to draw period seperators for your lower time frame charts H1 and below.  The period seperator gives you options to set different colors for: Weekend - saturday/sunday Monday and Friday  Midweek - Tuesday to Thursday. By default the indicator plots the period seperator line at 00:00 hours for the last 10 days. Use Cases: The indicator can be used as a colourful alternative period seperator to the default MT5 period seperator. For those tha
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Monthly Weekly Open Lines
Aurthur Musendame
5 (5)
Indicators
The Monthly Weekly Open Line is an indicator that plots: The current month open line that will extend till the last week on the month. Weekly lines that span the look back days period that you have set . Each line will extend from the respective weekly Monday zero GMT till friday of the respective week. Monthly and Weekly open lines can be used to build very powerfull anc consistent trading strategies. They act as natural S/R price barriers.
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HoD LoD Time Price Studies
Aurthur Musendame
4.2 (5)
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High of the Day and Low of the day Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices.  It is used to study Daily Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price.  You will get to answer certail questions like: At what time of day does this market usually turn around. At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc
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Time and Price Fractal Studies
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicators
Time and Price Fractal Studies is an indicator that will help you identify certain patterns that tend to repeat themseleves at certail times of the day or at certain prices.  It is used to study Fractal Highs ad Lows in relation to time and price.  You will get to answer certail questions like: At what time of day does this market usually turn around. At what price does the market turn. Is it at round numbers etc.
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Template Name
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Utilities
Template name allows you to write custom text that will show up on your charts. It allows you to position the text anywhere including selecting any color that you prefer. You can position the text at any of the 4 corners of your chart screen. This custom text can aid as a watermark for your screen shots. This text can act as a unique and true signature for your charts.
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Order Block Locator
Aurthur Musendame
Indicators
The order block locator is powered by three main search algorithms thar can be used to find order blocks. Simple Fractal Search Algorithm Naive Fractal Movers Algorithm Candle Transition Algorithm You can even combine the power of your 2 favourite algorithms and get the best of both worlds: Mixed Algorithm (Naive Fractal + Candle transition) Mixed Algorithm (Simple Fractal + Candle Transition Simple Fractal Search Algorithm The algorithm finds the fractals based on your setting paramers for c
Period Multi Candle Tracer
Aurthur Musendame
Indicators
The Higher Timeframe Multiple Candle Tracker is designed to provide a snapshot of what the selected higher timeframe candles look like. It plots the N most recent candles after the current price. This tool is especially useful for traders who want to understand how the current higher timeframe candle may develop. You can choose the higher or lower timeframe from the available options. By default, bearish candles are displayed in red and bullish candles in green. The indicator also allows customi
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Sutatong
408
Sutatong 2026.03.25 09:24 
 

Good one. Thank you.

Ismail Hassan Lemin
777
Ismail Hassan Lemin 2025.03.30 23:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

capitalselamat
40
capitalselamat 2025.02.25 10:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dixit Khosla
49
Dixit Khosla 2024.10.22 22:53 
 

Great

Nisaba707
108
Nisaba707 2024.09.25 00:27 
 

Bardzo prosty i przydatny wskaźnik. Marzeniem byłaby możliwość ustawienia podglądu świec z dwóch TF np. 30M i 4H gdy skalpujemy na 5M. Serdeczne Podziękowania dla autora za udostępnienie narzędzia za darmo 💝

Yasser Abdulkadir
58
Yasser Abdulkadir 2024.07.01 16:39 
 

Simple, user-friendly, effective. Thank you

Zihni Taş
418
Zihni Taş 2024.06.22 10:34 
 

Hello. I am very pleased with the indicator. I have a suggestion for you. Can we add two or more on the same chart? For example, I thought it would be much better if we could see both 1H and D1 candles on the 15m chart.

gkb
390
gkb 2024.02.09 12:32 
 

Simple but Very much effective free one with - ability to track any timeframe, track both higher or lower timeframe candles.

Collins M
63
Collins M 2023.12.20 07:49 
 

Stumbled on this free indicator by mistake, currently it's a must-have indicator on all my charts. Awesome work mate!

Marco Engstermann
19114
Marco Engstermann 2023.12.19 06:41 
 

Very helpful tool.

Quener Ando Medalla
306
Quener Ando Medalla 2023.06.16 03:04 
 

great products :)

Devonish
3278
Devonish 2023.01.25 11:07 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sebastian Schmidt
1395
Sebastian Schmidt 2022.08.01 18:22 
 

Good job, thanks for providing so many high quality indicators for free!!! A look is really worth it, very likely one or the other will accidentally find exactly what he was looking for a long time.

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