Super Fractals
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
Think of the Super Fractal Indicator as the Bill WIlliams Indicator on Steroids.
Indicator Abilities:
1. Adjust Candle around Fractal High or Low.
2. Adjust Lookback period and only plot for a specific number of history candles avoiding cluttering your trading desk.
3. The Indicator uses buffers so you call and use it from any EA.
Note:
The higher the candles around Fractal, the stronger the Turning point anfd viceversa is true.
supert supert supert indicateur il fai parti integrante de ma strate. jaimerai que vous la personnalisez possible ?