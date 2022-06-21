Super Fractals

Think of the Super Fractal Indicator as the Bill WIlliams Indicator on Steroids.

Indicator Abilities:

1. Adjust Candle around Fractal High or Low.

2. Adjust Lookback period and only plot for a specific number of history candles avoiding cluttering your trading desk.

3. The Indicator uses buffers so you call and use it from any EA.





Note:

The higher the candles around Fractal, the stronger the Turning point anfd viceversa is true.



