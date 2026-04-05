Scalping Points XL is a scalping indicator from the "Scalping Points" series. This indicator is designed to show the trader the price reversal points. The indicator has many settings and different modes of operation. Does not redraw its values. Depending on the setting mode, it can draw signals both at the very beginning of the appearance of a candlestick and at its close. The principle of operation of this indicator is to analyze the market for volatile price changes and show the trader signals of a sharp change in volatility in a short period of time.





Benefits of the indicator:

does not redraw signals

has many modes of operation

sends notifications to the trader by email, push

works on all timeframes

works on all currency pairs

How is Scalping Points XL different from Scalping Points Pro?

The main difference of this indicator is that it works on volatility analysis, while Scalping Points Pro works on trend analysis. Therefore, this indicator works better on small timeframes and when the price moves sideways. At the same time, Scalping Points Pro works better in trending markets.

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Indicator settings: