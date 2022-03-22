FXopen Scalping Bot

FXopen Scalping Bot is a fully automatic robot for trading with the FXopen broker. We tested this robot on fxopen broker accounts and got effective results. We recommend using the robot with FXopen broker, account type - ECN, minimum deposit from $500, GBPUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe. In order to get the same trading results as we got, you need to fulfill the technical requirements that we wrote above.

FXopen Scalping Bot is a scalping robot. Despite the fact that the robot trades on the H1 timeframe, it opens from 1 to 5 trades within a day. That is, this robot trades according to the intraday trading strategy, which is also called scalping. The robot does not open trades for a long period. All transactions are opened and closed within one trading day.

FXopen Scalping Bot can work in two modes: standard and martingale. You can choose the mode in the robot settings, in the "Martin" parameter. Here you can enable or disable the Martingale option. At the same time, when you turn on the Martingale parameter, the robot will multiply the trading volume of transactions by a factor of 1.2, if the previous transaction was unprofitable.

GIFT! Everyone who buys a robot and leaves any feedback will receive 3 more of our products as a gift from us!

Robot Advantages:

  1. Works on a scalping strategy.
  2. It can work in normal mode and in Martingale mode.
  3. Trades with deposits of $500 or more.
  4. You can install several robots on one trading account.
  5. After purchase, you can install the robot on 15 different PCs.
  6. Pair GBPUSD
  7. Timeframу H1

Robot settings:

  • TeakVolume - filter for opening trades. The higher the value, the less the robot opens trades, but they will be more accurate.
  • period_ma - short moving period. Used as a signal to open trades.
  • period_ma_long - long moving period. Used as a signal to open trades.
  • StopLoss - stop loss for open orders.
  • TakeProfit - take profit for open orders.
  • Main_TakeProfit - safety take profit for the virtual block.
  • TrailingStop - trailing stop for order tracking.
  • loss - loss ratio for insurance of an open series of orders.
  • Risk - lot size for opened orders. Depends on the size of the trade balance. The larger the trade balance becomes, the larger the trading lot of opened orders will grow.
  • Martin - enables and disables Martingale mode.
  • Magic - magic unique number for opened orders.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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