FXopen Scalping Bot is a fully automatic robot for trading with the FXopen broker. We tested this robot on fxopen broker accounts and got effective results. We recommend using the robot with FXopen broker, account type - ECN, minimum deposit from $500, GBPUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe. In order to get the same trading results as we got, you need to fulfill the technical requirements that we wrote above.





FXopen Scalping Bot is a scalping robot. Despite the fact that the robot trades on the H1 timeframe, it opens from 1 to 5 trades within a day. That is, this robot trades according to the intraday trading strategy, which is also called scalping. The robot does not open trades for a long period. All transactions are opened and closed within one trading day.





FXopen Scalping Bot can work in two modes: standard and martingale. You can choose the mode in the robot settings, in the "Martin" parameter. Here you can enable or disable the Martingale option. At the same time, when you turn on the Martingale parameter, the robot will multiply the trading volume of transactions by a factor of 1.2, if the previous transaction was unprofitable.





GIFT! Everyone who buys a robot and leaves any feedback will receive 3 more of our products as a gift from us!

Robot Advantages:

Works on a scalping strategy. It can work in normal mode and in Martingale mode. Trades with deposits of $500 or more. You can install several robots on one trading account. After purchase, you can install the robot on 15 different PCs. Pair GBPUSD Timeframу H1

Robot settings: