DYJ ChameleonTrend works based on Trend Following and Counter Trend system.

DYJ ChameleonTrend is a high probability indicator. This indicator uses a unique Mix indicator that combines sophisticated indicator with user discretion.

This indicator is one most advanced Ma cross and ATR and variance algorithm.

The indicator displays two colored directional arrows and trend scrolling balls, indicating the best entry and exit positions for traders.

Input



InpPeriod = 50 -- Period

InpPrice = PRICE_TYPICAL

inpAtrDevPeriod = 5 -- standard deviation period

InpUseWhat = use_atr -- Calculation method



