RSI crossmarket

5

diversification to sleep well


RSIcrossmarket is an EA that adapts to all markets. It manages to maintain a relatively low drawdown and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on 36 markets.


Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management


The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging, which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown.


As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, index and commodities in the market.

you can vary the take profit from 0.01 to 0.5 with the basic settings


Forex Pairs accept : NZDUSD,AUDUSD,USDCHF,GBPUSD,USDSGD,USDCAD,EURUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,EURAUD,EURJPY,AUDJPY,EURGBP,EURCHF,EURNZD,EURCAD,CADCHF,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,CADJPY,NZDCHF,NZDCAD,NZDJPY

Commodities accept : XAGUSD, XPTUSD, XAUUSD

Index accept : US500, US30,F40,STOXX50,AUS200,JP225,UK100,DE40


It is not necessary to launch all the markets at the same time, build your own Portfolio in order to have one that suits you


  • Time frame 5 min
  • 1min OHLC friendly

update : 


  • Added anti-crash security, 2 stop orders at 5% of the open weekly to prevent strong impulses
  • Modification to allow different modeling
  • Modification momentum check
  • Added long-term part for hedge short-term part


Reviews 2
Theo Ubaldi
141
Theo Ubaldi 2024.07.01 19:38 
 

Very interesting and efficient robot on the different back tests of previous years. The developer is responsive and available to answer different questions and settings. Do not hesitate to contact him.

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.07.17 01:22 
 

very promising EA !

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Theo Ubaldi
141
Theo Ubaldi 2024.07.01 19:38 
 

Very interesting and efficient robot on the different back tests of previous years. The developer is responsive and available to answer different questions and settings. Do not hesitate to contact him.

Wolfgang Zaunschirm
1394
Wolfgang Zaunschirm 2023.07.17 01:22 
 

very promising EA !

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