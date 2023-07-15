RSI crossmarket

diversification to sleep well





is an EA that

. It manages to maintain a relatively

and realistic coherent gain with basic setting , good on

.





Designed for the purpose of long-term portfolio management





The strategy uses a martingale approach and hedging, which helps to avoid staying with low drawdown.





As mentioned earlier, due to its relatively low average drawdown, it is designed to be used on allmost major and minor currency, index and commodities in the market.

you can vary the take profit from 0.01 to 0.5 with the basic settings





Forex Pairs accept : NZDUSD,AUDUSD,USDCHF,GBPUSD,USDSGD,USDCAD,EURUSD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD,AUDCHF,EURAUD,EURJPY,AUDJPY,EURGBP,EURCHF,EURNZD,EURCAD,CADCHF,GBPCHF,GBPJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,CADJPY,NZDCHF,NZDCAD,NZDJPY

Commodities accept : XAGUSD, XPTUSD, XAUUSD

Index accept : US500, US30,F40,STOXX50,AUS200,JP225,UK100,DE40





It is not necessary to launch all the markets at the same time, build your own Portfolio in order to have one that suits you





Time frame 5 min

1min OHLC friendly

update :

Added anti-crash security , 2 stop orders at 5% of the open weekly to prevent strong impulses

Modification to allow different modeling

Modification momentum check

Added long-term part for hedge short-term part



