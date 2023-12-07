Smart Trend Fisher

The Smart Trend EA is fully automated trend following strategy that exploits the trend on JPY pairs. The strategy comes with slightly optimized USDJPY default settings and package of 2 different input sets that represent 2 different risk profiles that you can choose from. However it should be experimented with! This expert advisor does not use martingale, grid or similar techniques, therefore there are no spikes in the relative equity drawdown. 

You can explore my full suite of EAs here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/s_moksa/seller

The EA trades best on higher timeframes (above 15M), and can be looked upon as a swing trading system. Therefore low spread and commissions environment is not necessary.

The optimization of the strategy was conducted on 2 years of data, and forward tested on 5, using ICMarkets regular account with 100% real tick data. (Timezone GMT+2)
Change your time filter settings accordingly if you're in a different time zone - for example if you're in the UK GMT+0, instead of 7:30 to 19:00, you should switch to 5:30 and 17:00!!!


Performance tests in the 3 years from 2020 to 2023, on USDJPY, with 1% risk per trade generate 170% net profit, same 3 years with 2% risk per trade generate 460% net profit. The 4 years from 2020 till now return up to 740% net gain with 2% risk per trade, and so on. This system is very hands off, low stress addition to your algorithmic toolbox, that trades 3-5 times per week (depending on the settings).

The backtest screenshots included and the default settings have been generated with the simplest hard stop loss below the nearest swing low (or above the nearest swing high for short trades). So massaging the results with the "Break Even" and "Trailing Stop" functionalities has not been done. I leave that pleasure to the user.

The Smart Trend EA has a lot of options to play around with, but crucial for it's performance are the 5 main filters:
- One candlestick trend pattern filter;
- One very precise oscilator filter (RSI);
- Two different configurable MA trend filters;
- One time filter.

The strategy can be used with the default settings. Every position is protected by a hard stop-loss.

A minimum of 200$ account is required, but my recommendation is to use an account size of at least $500. Other general advice: try all the JPY pairs, and other trendy pairs of your liking. You can build a portfolio of different pairs and settings with the 10 activations you have. The system is not extensively tested on timeframes lower than 15M, so I advice caution. And further testing.

Keep in mind that every legit strategy has losing periods. It is recommended to use every EA at least a few months to decide whether it suits you.

Reach out after purchase so I can provide the input sets' package, and instructions on how to set up the EA.



DISCLAIMER: I am not a financial advisor and this is not financial advice. Past results can't guarantee future profits. I cannot and won't be responsible for any losses you incur. Use this EA with proper risk management.

P.S. Prices will double every one-two months. Many more products in the pipeline, 2 of them in late stage development. Stay tuned.

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