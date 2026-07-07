Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic IDD

How IID Answers It

"Why does my Ichimoku EA work differently on Gold than on EURUSD?" IID automatically adjusts periods and signal types per instrument. Gold uses 15/40/80 with Chinkou/Cloud entries, while Majors use 9/26/52 with Tenkan/Kijun.

"How do I know if my broker's execution quality is affecting my trades?" The built-in broker profiler tracks requotes and slippage, calculates a quality score (0-100%), and adjusts slippage tolerance accordingly.

"I keep getting multiple entries too close together during trends" The MinDistanceSameDir filter prevents entries within a user-defined point distance of the last same-direction position. Visual zones show these boundaries on the chart.

"Which timeframe should I use for Ichimoku?" The user guide recommends H4/D1 for optimal performance, H1 for active trading, and M30 only with confluence enabled.

"My EA is taking trades against the higher timeframe trend" IID is designed for H1 timeframe where Ichimoku signals are optimised. The auto-detection adjusts periods to match the instrument's volatility.

"Why do I get different results on demo versus live?" The broker profiler adapts to actual execution conditions. The display shows real-time slippage and requote statistics.

"How do I know if a signal is from Tenkan/Kijun or Chinkou?" The EA uses different buffer assignments per instrument. The display panel shows which mode is active.

"What happens when I switch from Forex to Gold?" The EA detects the symbol change on initialisation and reconfigures all parameters automatically.

"How do I prevent the EA from trading during news events?" Use the TradingStartHour and TradingEndHour inputs to define your trading sessions.

"Is there a way to see where the EA is blocking entries?" Visual entry spacing zones show the minimum distance boundaries on the chart, colour-coded by Buy/Sell.

"How do I know if the spread is too high?" The spread display turns red when exceeding MaxSpreadPoints. The panel shows current spread in points or pips.