Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic IDD
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.5
- Activations: 5
Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic (IID)
Self-contained Ichimoku Expert Advisor with automatic instrument detection. Dynamically adjusts periods, buffers, and risk parameters for Forex, Gold, and Crypto. Built-in broker profiler and visual entry-spacing zones.
What It Does
Ichimoku Instrument Dynamic (IID) is a self-contained Expert Advisor that implements the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo strategy with automatic instrument adaptation. Unlike traditional EAs that use fixed settings, IID detects the instrument you are trading and adjusts its period parameters accordingly.
The EA is fully embedded - no separate indicator files are required. It includes a broker profiler that adapts execution parameters based on actual trading conditions, visual entry spacing zones on the chart, and multi-session awareness.
How It Works
IID processes signals once per bar (no multiple entries per candle) and uses the embedded IchimokuAlert_v13 indicator for signal generation. It automatically detects your instrument type and applies appropriate settings:
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Forex Majors: Standard Ichimoku periods (9/26/52) with Tenkan/Kijun entry signals
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Forex Minors: Slightly increased periods (10/28/56) for cross pairs
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Forex Exotics: Chinkou/Cloud entry signals with fast Tenkan/Kijun exits (12/30/60)
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Gold (XAUUSD): Extended periods (15/40/80) with Chinkou-based confirmation
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Crypto: Extended periods (20/50/100) with additional confluence requirements
Key Features
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Automatic Instrument Detection: No manual configuration per symbol
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Self-Contained: Single .ex5 file - no external indicator files needed
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Dynamic Period Adjustment: Ichimoku periods auto-scale for volatility
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Buffer Assignment Switching: Uses different signal types per instrument class
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Broker Profiler: Tracks requotes and slippage, adapts execution tolerance
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Visual Entry Spacing Zones: Shows minimum distance zones on chart
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Multi-Session Display: Colour-coded trading sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York)
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Comprehensive Position Management: Trailing stops, breakeven, partial closes
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User-Controlled Settings: ModeZ, exit signals, SL/TP remain under your control
User Controls
|Setting
|Purpose
|UseModeZ
|Closes trade on opposite signal, regarless whether in profit or not
|UseExitSignals
|Enables Chinkou-based exit signals
|StopLossPoints
|User-defined stop loss in points
|TakeProfitPoints
|User-defined take profit in points
|MinDistanceSameDir
|Minimum spacing between same-direction entries
|UseTrailingStop
|Dynamic trailing stop management
|UseBreakeven
|Automatic breakeven with user-defined trigger
|UsePartialClose
|Stage-based profit taking
Display Panel Information
The EA provides a comprehensive display panel showing:
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Buy/Sell position counters with maximum limits
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Current spread with colour-coded warnings
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Next candle countdown timer
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Trading session status (Active/Inactive with hours)
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Current market session (Sydney/Tokyo/London/New York) and overlaps
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Trailing stop distance and current slippage
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Entry spacing filter status
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Instrument mode and active Ichimoku periods
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Broker profiler statistics (quality score, multiplier, requotes)
TRADER QUESTIONS ANSWERED
|Question
|How IID Answers It
|"Why does my Ichimoku EA work differently on Gold than on EURUSD?"
|IID automatically adjusts periods and signal types per instrument. Gold uses 15/40/80 with Chinkou/Cloud entries, while Majors use 9/26/52 with Tenkan/Kijun.
|"How do I know if my broker's execution quality is affecting my trades?"
|The built-in broker profiler tracks requotes and slippage, calculates a quality score (0-100%), and adjusts slippage tolerance accordingly.
|"I keep getting multiple entries too close together during trends"
|The MinDistanceSameDir filter prevents entries within a user-defined point distance of the last same-direction position. Visual zones show these boundaries on the chart.
|"Which timeframe should I use for Ichimoku?"
|The user guide recommends H4/D1 for optimal performance, H1 for active trading, and M30 only with confluence enabled.
|"My EA is taking trades against the higher timeframe trend"
|IID is designed for H1 timeframe where Ichimoku signals are optimised. The auto-detection adjusts periods to match the instrument's volatility.
|"Why do I get different results on demo versus live?"
|The broker profiler adapts to actual execution conditions. The display shows real-time slippage and requote statistics.
|"How do I know if a signal is from Tenkan/Kijun or Chinkou?"
|The EA uses different buffer assignments per instrument. The display panel shows which mode is active.
|"What happens when I switch from Forex to Gold?"
|The EA detects the symbol change on initialisation and reconfigures all parameters automatically.
|"How do I prevent the EA from trading during news events?"
|Use the TradingStartHour and TradingEndHour inputs to define your trading sessions.
|"Is there a way to see where the EA is blocking entries?"
|Visual entry spacing zones show the minimum distance boundaries on the chart, colour-coded by Buy/Sell.
|"How do I know if the spread is too high?"
|The spread display turns red when exceeding MaxSpreadPoints. The panel shows current spread in points or pips.
|"What do all the display panel values mean?"
|The user guide explains each display element including session colours, trailing status, and profiler statistics.
TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
|Specification
|Details
|Dependencies
|None (self-contained)
|Timeframes
|H1 recommended, H4/D1 for swing
|Instrument Support
|Forex Majors, Minors, Exotics, Gold, Crypto
|Order Types
|Market orders with retry logic
|Risk Management
|Fixed lots, Risk%, Auto-equity
|Slippage Control
|Normalised, Adaptive, Low, Medium, High, Custom
|Position Management
|Trailing stops, Breakeven, Partial closes
|Notifications
|Email, Push notifications
|Broker Profiler
|Optional (off by default)
INPUT PARAMETERS SUMMARY
|Group
|Key Parameters
|Instrument Detection
|AutoDetectInstrument, ManualInstrumentType
|Indicator Settings
|MagicNumber, UseDivExits, UseModeZ
|Entry Spacing
|MinDistanceSameDir, ShowGapZones, Zone Colours
|Spread & Time
|UseSpreadCheck, MaxSpreadPoints, Trading Hours
|Position Management
|LotMethod, RiskPercent, MaxPositions
|SL/TP
|StopLossPoints, TakeProfitPoints
|Execution
|SlippageControlMode, RetryAttempts
|Ichimoku Periods
|InputTenkan, InputKijun, InputSenkou, AutoAdjustPeriods
|Partial Close
|UsePartialClose, MultiStage, Percentages
|Breakeven
|UseBreakeven, Trigger Percent/Points
|Trailing Stop
|UseTrailingStop, Distance, Activation
|Broker Profiler
|UseBrokerProfiler, Smoothing, MinSamples
|Notifications
|Email, Push, Popup alerts
|Display
|FontSize, Panel Offset, Session Colours
DISCLAIMER
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Trading involves substantial risk of loss
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Past performance does not guarantee future results
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This EA is a tool, not a guarantee of profitability
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Test thoroughly on demo before live trading
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Never risk more than you can afford to lose
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Results vary by broker, instrument, and market conditions