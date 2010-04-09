EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold

This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps, eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management.

The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders looking for an automated and practical way to get the most out of their trades without unnecessary complications.

Another EA Revolution creation, designed for traders like you.





Configuration:

I use it mainly in assets that I know will in the long term go up. Example could be an Index like US500 or US30. I also use it in stocks such as AMZN, TSLA or AAPL.

Configuration example for US30 (backtest results in screenshots):

Timeframe: 1min

Risk: 1.5

TP:0

SL: 10

Open Hour: 1

Open minute: 5

Close Hour: 22

Close Minute: 55

DD Logic Active? : True

DD %: 20

Increase Risk factor: 4\

Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out my full portfolio and unlock your trading potential here : https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2270676






