Account History Export

5

Performs export of the transaction history of the current trading account.

The file is saved in the MQL4/Files terminal folder ( which can be opened via the main terminal menu:   File -> Open Data Directory   (Ctrl+Shift+D) and go to folder   MQL5/Files)   or in the terminal's Common/Files folder.

The file name is generated automatically or set manually through the script parameters.

The history file can be used to simulate the same sequence of trades on another trading server using an EA   Simple History Receiver.

  • Name for file : Specify a file name or leave the field blank to automatically generate a file name.
  • Separators : set separators for data parts in CSV file (comma ',' or semicolon ';') and decimal point (period '.' or comma ',')
  • Save file to Common Folder : If True, the file will be saved to the Common/Files folder.
  • Copy file to FTP-Server : copy a file to the FTP server specified in the terminal settings
  • Folder on FTP to export : Folder on the FTP server to export. Can be set in the terminal settings or in this parameter
  • Export history every N minutes. 0 - don't use : export periodically after the number of minutes specified in this parameter. If it is 0, then the EA will export once and will be removed from the chart. If greater than 0, then the EA will export data with the specified period until it is manually removed from the chart.


File format

The heading is placed first (the separator is set in the parameters)

DATE,TICKET,TYPE,SYMBOL,VOLUME,ENTRY,PRICE,STOPLOSS,TAKEPROFIT,PROFIT,COMMISSION,FEE,SWAP,MAGIC,COMMENT

After it and until the end of the file there are lines with comma-separated field values for one deal.
Field values per line:

  • DATE - date in YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS format
  • TICKET - deal ticket (integer)
  • TYPE - deal type from ENUM_DEAL_TYPE (integer)
  • SYMBOL - trading instrument (string)
  • VOLUME - deal volume (real number)
  • ENTRY - deal type from ENUM_DEAL_ENTRY (integer)
  • PRICE - transaction price   (real number)
  • STOPLOSS - Stop Loss level   (real number)
  • TAKEPROFIT - Take Profit level   (real number)
  • PROFIT - trade profit, for opening it is equal to 0 (real number)
  • COMMISSION - commission amount   (real number)
  • FEE-   fee amount (real number)
  • SWAP-   swap size (real number)
  • MAGIC - number of the expert who made the deal
  • COMMENT - comment



Reviews 2
Johannes Eisgruber
402
Johannes Eisgruber 2022.09.06 09:29 
 

Excellent work, seven stars, all I wanted, thank you. Juri is very responsive and friendly.

Recommended products
Lucky Trade Panel EurUsd MT4
Nina Yermolenko
Utilities
Trading panel for manual trading. Has a fairly wide functionality. Allows you to automatically calculate the order size, open both market and pending orders. It has a wide range of options for closing orders, it is possible to partially close orders, close orders after reaching a certain profit or loss, separately close profitable and unprofitable, buy and sell, as well as pending orders. The panel also contains a simple implementation of a grid of pending orders, reverse and lock functions, tr
FREE
Forex Trading Profit Tracker
Cuong Le Van
Utilities
Use Forex Trading Profit Tracker to keep a record of your earnings across accounts. This indicator will show a dashboard in the Meta Trader chart to show for the profit or loss money in your account. It’s easy to see just how much money you’re making matched betting with the Forex Trading Profit Tracker. Key features: Track your profit over time Check out your stats. Track expected profits against actual profits. Export account history to Excel. MT5 version(*):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/
FREE
Get news
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (1)
Utilities
Utility for reading news from investing.com To access the site, you need to add WebRequest in the Options terminal menu on the Expert Advisors tab: https://sslecal2.investing.com If reading is successful, a message about writing the file is displayed. The INV_week_this.txt file is written to the MQL4\Files folder of the terminal and is kept up to date, updating data according to its own timer. The  INV_week_last.txt   file is recorded on Saturday and saves the news data of the previous week .
FREE
Symbol Switch Demo
ISO Financial Services
Utilities
With Symbol Switch you can easily change the symbol of all open charts without losing your analysis or template. Easily monitor many symbols with only one monitor. Auto save\load analysis separately for each symbol (including all graphical analysis and attached indicators). The indicator shows the symbols which are visible in your MT4 "Market Watch" window. To add\remove a symbol just add\remove it from MT4 "Market Watch" window. Monitoring all symbols profit with the panel. Works with all broke
FREE
Delete Only Pending Orders Script MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Delete Only Pending Orders   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a simple yet effective tool that automatically removes all   pending orders   (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) from the trading account. This script is ideal for traders who want to clear their pending orders instantly without affecting active market positions. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pro SWS LTL L
FREE
AIS Optimal Duration Transaction MT4
Aleksej Poljakov
Utilities
This script is designed so that the trader can determine the average duration of trade transactions, at which the ratio of possible profits and losses will be optimal. First, let's look at the general approach to determining the optimal duration of trade transactions. We introduce the following variables: R   - the result of the transaction; T   - the time during which the transaction was open; W - the time between the closing of the previous transaction and the opening of the next one. Every tr
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Base Trading System
Che Jeib Che Said
2.5 (2)
Indicators
For Multi Time Frame version, please click here. BASE TRADING SYSTEM is a useful tool to trade with simple strategy. It draws automatically base up for long trade and base down for short trade. Clear trade when base is going opposite direction. User can trade by instant market entry or by pending order entry. It depends on user best strategy. input: Base Box Color- UP base box , DOWN base box, UP base shadow, Down base shadow.
FREE
Shadow Height mt4
Iurii Tokman
5 (1)
Indicators
Shadow Height mt4   Shadow indicator. Displays the size of candlestick shadows, in points, as a histogram. Works in three modes, user-selectable. Description of indicator settings Mode - indicator operation modes, three modes: first height - display mode for upper and lower candlestick shadows; the second difference - the mode of displaying the difference in candlestick shadows, the difference between the upper and lower candlestick shadows; the third superiority is the accumulated difference in
FREE
LT Clock MT4
Thiago Duarte
4.9 (10)
Utilities
Simple indicator that draws the market hours on chart (broker, local and GMT). Functions: Horizontal distance -  from border. Vertical distance -  from border. Color -  text color. Font -  text font. Size -  text size. Corner -  which chart corner will be drawn. Show seconds -  show or hide seconds. Draw as background -  candles front or back. Label local -  text before local time. Label broker -  text before broker time. Label GMT -  text before GMT time. Object ID -  identification from object
FREE
Draw Vertical Lines Utility MT4
Ynal Al Khalil
Utilities
this EA draws vertical lines on the chart, either consecutive or alternating lines, depending on the input settings. Since vertical lines often represent time events, timing is important in trading. StartTime = D'2025.03.12 23:00';  // Starting point (time and date) NumberOfLines = 10;                    // Total number of lines to draw IntervalCandles = 1;                   // Interval in candles (must be > 0) IntervalMinutes = 30;                  // Interval in minutes (0 to disable) Directi
FREE
NNFX Algo Tester Lite
HYPANTHIUM, LDA
5 (3)
Utilities
The NNFX ALGO TESTER is an tool designed to help the NNFX (No Nonsense Forex) traders develop, improve and test algorithms in a simpler, faster and more accurate way. This software reduces backtesting time from serveral days to only a few minutes! Please download the Demo instead of this Lite version. You can sill use the Lite but this version is now discontinued and it has much less functionality than the full version. The NNFX algo Tester software is too big (in terms of complexity) to be avai
FREE
Heiken Ashi RSI Oscillator
Noiros Tech
4.94 (18)
Indicators
YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY ! >>>    GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD This system is an Heiken Ashi system based on RSI calculations . The system is a free open source script originally published on TradingView by JayRogers . We have taken the liberty of converting the pine script to Mq4 indicator . We have also added a new feature which enables to filter signals and reduces noise on the arrow signals. Background HEIKEN ASHI Th
FREE
PositionPilot
Egor Legotin
Utilities
PositionPilot — One-Click Trade Manager PositionPilot puts professional trade execution and position management directly on your chart. One click — and your trade is protected. Unlike most EAs that only handle their own orders, PositionPilot works with ALL positions — manual, from other EAs, or opened via its panel. One-Click Execution BUY/SELL buttons with auto lot by risk % Hotkeys F1–F6 for keyboard-only trading Auto SL/TP with configurable ratio ️ Smart Risk Management Balance or equity-
FREE
One Minutes Scalper
David Jumbo
Indicators
Perfect for one minutes high trading and scalping. This indicator is very effective for trading on one minutes, in the hour. A combination of moving averages and STOCHASTICS calculation to produce a very convincing signal every hour. Blue colour signals a buy opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible buy points. The Blue average line serves as possible trend direction and support. Red colour signals a sell opportunity. Follow the X signs for possible sell points. The Red average line serves a
FREE
Minutes 51
Joaquin Nicolas Metayer
Utilities
On the other hand, we denounce with righteous indignation and dislike men who are so beguiled and demoralized by the charms of pleasure of the moment, so blinded by desire, that they cannot foresee the pain and trouble that are bound to ensue; and equal blame belongs to those who fail in their duty through weakness of will, which is the same as saying through shrinking from toil and pain. These cases are perfectly simple and easy to distinguish. In a free hour, when our power of choice is untram
FREE
Close All Open Buy and Sell Orders Instantly MT4
Muhammad Usman Siddique
Libraries
The   UZFX - Close All Open Buy & Sell Orders Instantly   script for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a powerful tool that enables traders to   immediately close all active market positions   with a single execution. This script is ideal for emergency trade management, helping traders quickly exit the market during high volatility, news events, or strategy adjustments. If you are Looking Best indicators in Mql5 Market. Check these out! SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator Scalping Winning Signals Pr
FREE
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert Stoch Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the p
FREE
Skin for EA MT4
Nina Yermolenko
5 (1)
Utilities
This utility is a graphical shell for other Expert Advisors that do not have their own graphical shell or whose graphical shell you do not like. Just run the utility on a free chart of any currency pair, specify in the input parameters the "Magic Number" of the advisor to which you want to connect the utility, and a graphical shell will appear on the graph, containing information about the traded currency pairs, current positions and trading results of your advisor. If you like this utility, ta
FREE
Minutes and Seconds on Chart
Saranjit Dosanjh
5 (1)
Utilities
The Saz_Timer indicator belongs to the Saz_Forex suite of professional indicators designed by Traders, for Traders. This indicator will show minutes and seconds of real time on the chart window. The indicator uses the OnTimer() event so it can update even while no ticks received on the chart. The text is shown toward the bottom right of the chart, encircled red in the screenshot. Inputs: Text Colour, allows selection of the colour for the text.
FREE
Manual zig zag
Andrey Koshcheev
5 (7)
Utilities
Manual Zig-zag allows you to build a zig-zag with the mouse, to build it is necessary to turn on the zig-zag and left-click. The file must be placed in the \ MQL4 \ Indicators folder then in the terminal from the list of indicators put it on the chart. A zigzag can be built so that this zigzag can only be seen on the current time frame or in all halves at once. You can change the color and thickness of the line while on the chart without getting into the settings. You can quickly remove each
FREE
MT4 receiver with MT5
Dmitriy Sapegin
Utilities
Утилита предназначена для приёма котировок из терминала МТ5 и МТ4 и открытие оффлайн графиков для дальнейшего анализа. Котировки передаются по тем символам которые находятся в "Обзоре рынка" в терминале МТ5.  Утилита служит исключительно для приёма котировок, не производит никаких торговых операций и не выводит ни какой информации на оффлайн графике. Передатчик котировок из МТ5:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/41628 Для отображение оффлайн графиков нужно сделай всё по инструкции: 1.   От
FREE
Indicator panel
Vladimir Khlystov
Indicators
The panel shows 6 indicators and their signals for all timeframes. You can enable or disable various signals, entire timeframes, and individual indicators. if the alert button is pressed and all signals match, the indicator sends a message to the alert window. You can disable and enable both individual signals and the entire indicator for all timeframes, or disable individual timeframes for all indicators
FREE
CMF Scalping
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicators
Dynamic CMF Calculation: Customize the period for the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) to fine-tune your analysis and maximize signal precision. Intuitive Color-Coded Alerts: Instantly interpret market conditions with clear visual cues: Green Alert: Indicates the Overbought zone – signaling a potential selling opportunity. Red Alert: Indicates the Oversold zone – suggesting a potential buying opportunity. Gray Alert: Represents the Neutral zone – a signal to wait for a confirmed trend or reversal. Autom
FREE
Tetris
Taras Slobodyanik
5 (1)
Utilities
The Tetris — the most famous time killer is now on MT. Game develops active logic, attention and speed of decision making. This is a classic version of the game, no frills, but you can still adjust the size of the glass, the scale of the game, the color of the figures, and the desired speed. The game is made as an indicator. Control Keys: 'WASD' or 'Cursor' or 'NUMPAD'. S — Start new game. C — Continue previous game. P — pause on / off. Space  — drop a figure. Esc— exit to menu.
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicators
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
R 2EMA Color
Rwy Ksyby
5 (2)
Indicators
The R 2EMA Color indicator for MT4 provides solid trading signals based on the crossover of 2 EMA’s. Key Points When price crosses and closes above the two green EMA’s, it creates a buy trade signal. When price crosses and closes above the two red EMA’s, it creates a sell trade signal. The R 2EMA Color Forex indicator makes it even more easy to determine when it’s time to buy and sell A buy signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn green . A sell signal occurs when the 2 EMA lines turn red . How
FREE
Practice Simulator Sync
Sajiro Yoshizaki
4.5 (2)
Utilities
This module synchronizes with the Practice Simulator to display chart time and position information, not only for the same currency pair, but also display synchronized charts for various timeframes and different currency pairs. Note: This module does not work by itself. "Practice Simulator" is required. Practice Simulator https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/98348 Two synchronisation modes are available. Simple synchronisation mode: You can easily create a synchronised chart by opening t
FREE
CloseBarInfo
Dmitrii Korchagin
Indicators
The indicator displays the current server time and the time until the current bar closes on the chart. The information can be very useful at the moments of news release, when traders are waiting for the candle to close, to start a trading session. The font size and color can be adjusted to your chart template. Settings: Text color - the color of the display text Text size - the size of the display text Add me as a friend so as not to miss updates and releases of new robots ->   Dmitrii Korchagi
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (444)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
More from author
Account History Exporter
Yuriy Bykov
5 (1)
Utilities
Performs export of the transaction history of the current trading account. The file is saved in the data folder, which can be opened through the main menu of the terminal:       File -> Open Data Directory       (Ctrl+Shift+D) and go to folder       MQL5/Files   . The file name is generated automatically or set manually through the script parameters. The history file can be used to analyze the history in Excel (may need to be opened through the Import Wizard) or to simulate the same sequence of
FREE
Trade Volume Copy MT5
Yuriy Bykov
4.63 (8)
Utilities
A simple utility to copy trade volumes from one MT5 or MT4 account to another MT5 account. You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. By default, positions opened by all matching symbols with the same volumes will be copied. If the symbol names are different or the volume of copied positions should be different or not all positions should be copied, then the desired behavior can be specified in the settings described in this   post . This product will expand
FREE
Trade Volume Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
3.67 (3)
Utilities
A simple utility to copy trade volumes from one MT5 or MT4 account to another MT4 account. You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. By default, positions opened by all matching symbols with the same volumes will be copied. If the symbol names are different or the volume of copied positions should be different or not all positions should be copied, then the desired behavior can be specified in the settings described in this   post . This product will expand
FREE
Simple History Receiver
Yuriy Bykov
Utilities
The Expert Advisor allows you to simulate the execution of transactions made by another expert and saved in a csv file. This can be useful for checking the results of a trading strategy on another server. Use another program, for example, Account History Exporter to export the history of transactions on the account to a csv file of the desired format, or connect the program code from Expert History Exporter to your expert to export the history. At the beginning of the file there should be s
FREE
Real Trade Copy MT4
Yuriy Bykov
Utilities
Adviser-Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT4 account. Demo-version can be downloaded here . You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. You can set filters by the name of the instrument and the magic numbers of the positions that will be copied. So far, the source sends information only about market positions. Pending orders are processed when they turn into open market positions. On one terminal, the Adviser i
Mercator
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
An Expert Advisor that works from one to six currency pairs simultaneously for major currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD). For trading, the price movement and the combination of opening signals for several strategies are analyzed. For position opening signals, indicators based on moving averages with various parameters that change during the work on the market situation are used. The preferred periods of the adviser's work are when there is no strong trend, but the volatility is high enough. The in
Real Trade Copy MT5
Yuriy Bykov
Utilities
Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT5 account.  Demo-version can be downloaded   here . You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. You can set filters by the name of the instrument and the magic numbers of the positions that will be copied. So far, the source sends information only about market positions. Pending orders are processed when they turn into open market positions. On one terminal, the advisor is laun
MercatorLite
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
An Expert Advisor that works on one or two currency pairs simultaneously for major currencies (EUR, GBP, USD, CAD). For trading, the price movement and the combination of opening signals for several strategies are analyzed. For position opening signals, indicators based on moving averages with various parameters that change during the work on the market situation are used. The preferred periods of the adviser's work are when there is no strong trend, but the volatility is high enough. The indi
Arrival
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе много экземпляров простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью и принципа возврата цены к среднему значению. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних 14 лет. Сигналы, использующие для торговли данный советник:   Nargin ,   Arrival ,   Meltorum Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": анализирует сигналы
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
A multi-currency expert advisor that combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple trading algorithm during market moments with increased volatility. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it averages signals from different strategies and opens market positions in the preferred direction. This principle, together with the simultaneous work on correlati
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Experts
Multi-currency expert advisor that works simultaneously on 15 pairs of major currencies EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. The Expert Advisor combines many simple strategies that work simultaneously. Each strategy is based on a simple algorithm for opening positions when the signal from the Parabolic SAR indicator changes with confirmation for two older periods. Each strategy has been optimized over the past five years. The Expert Advisor uses the statistical principle of "rightness of the crowd": it aver
Filter:
hoehnelmi
14
hoehnelmi 2025.12.19 11:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Johannes Eisgruber
402
Johannes Eisgruber 2022.09.06 09:29 
 

Excellent work, seven stars, all I wanted, thank you. Juri is very responsive and friendly.

Reply to review