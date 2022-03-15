Real Trade Copy MT5

Utility for copying transactions from one MT5 account or MT4 account to another MT5 account. Demo-version can be downloaded here.

You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. You can set filters by the name of the instrument and the magic numbers of the positions that will be copied. So far, the source sends information only about market positions. Pending orders are processed when they turn into open market positions.





On one terminal, the advisor is launched in Sender mode (sender), on the other - in Receiver mode (receiver).





Terminals must work on the same server so that they have the same shared data folder through which they exchange data.





Installation procedure





In the terminal of the sender account, we launch the adviser in sender mode, configure the general parameters.

In the terminal of the receiver account, we launch the adviser in the recipient mode, configure general parameters and parameters for the receiver .









To copy MT5 -> MT4, use this product as a sender and another product Real Trade Copy MT4 as a recipient.



