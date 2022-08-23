Trade Volume Copy MT5

4.63

A simple utility to copy trade volumes from one MT5 or MT4 account to another MT5 account.

You can copy positions between Netting and Hedging accounts in any combination. By default, positions opened by all matching symbols with the same volumes will be copied. If the symbol names are different or the volume of copied positions should be different or not all positions should be copied, then the desired behavior can be specified in the settings described in this post. This product will expand functionality in future releases.

Until version 2.0, this product will be free.

Installation order:

  1. In the terminal of the sender account, launch the Expert Advisor in the sender mode.
  2. In the terminal of the receiver account, launch the Expert Advisor in the receiver mode and select one of the previously launched senders from which we want to copy position volumes.


#Tags: copier, copy, coping, копирование, копировщик, копировать

Reviews 9
TranceFM
21
TranceFM 2026.04.27 10:47 
 

Привесттвую! Брокер обновил терминал и теперь на получателе пишет: Status: WAIT - File from 33905587 not found or is not updated by SENDER. Я так понимаю, что сейчас сам советник SENDER, пишет файл сюда (в папку терминала): \AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\00D9B65EFAC948K434419515C072C0CE\MQL5\Files\TVC\Senders А должен писать сюда (в общую папку всех терминалов): \AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\TVC\Senders\33905587 Правильно ли я понимаю и как это исправить? Спасибо.

Александр Новодворский
18
Александр Новодворский 2025.07.04 07:34 
 

Работает как заявлено. Спасибо!

Serdar Sahin
195
Serdar Sahin 2024.08.08 07:33 
 

Thank you Mate! God bless you

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TranceFM
21
TranceFM 2026.04.27 10:47 
 

Привесттвую! Брокер обновил терминал и теперь на получателе пишет: Status: WAIT - File from 33905587 not found or is not updated by SENDER. Я так понимаю, что сейчас сам советник SENDER, пишет файл сюда (в папку терминала): \AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\00D9B65EFAC948K434419515C072C0CE\MQL5\Files\TVC\Senders А должен писать сюда (в общую папку всех терминалов): \AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\TVC\Senders\33905587 Правильно ли я понимаю и как это исправить? Спасибо.

yoursistersexy
24
yoursistersexy 2025.09.23 09:52 
 

It auto close all my trade in the receiver MT5. I lost few hundred of dollars because of this program. The trade should be individually controlled. Can it do hedge? I already have sell trades, and when i open Buy trades, all my sell trade closed? like wth

Yuriy Bykov
18539
Reply from developer Yuriy Bykov 2025.09.23 10:42
This behavior is explicitly stated in the detailed product description. Also, the word "Volume" in the product name emphasizes that only the total volume of all positions for each symbol is copied. Therefore, if you have opened a SELL 10 lot, and after that you open a BUY 15 lot on the sender, then the SELL 10 lot position will be completely closed on the recipient and a new position will be opened for the volume difference, that is, BUY 5 lot.
This product is not intended to copy each individual position of the sender into separate positions on the recipient.
Александр Новодворский
18
Александр Новодворский 2025.07.04 07:34 
 

Работает как заявлено. Спасибо!

motasem haitham
23
motasem haitham 2025.02.13 01:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Serdar Sahin
195
Serdar Sahin 2024.08.08 07:33 
 

Thank you Mate! God bless you

Sergey Porphiryev
2280
Sergey Porphiryev 2024.06.10 00:19 
 

Very useful utility!!! Thank you for making it free!!!

Владимир
119
Владимир 2023.11.16 08:12 
 

Супер!

Savio Martins Kill Domingos
320
Savio Martins Kill Domingos 2023.08.26 04:02 
 

Excelente ferramenta. Muito fácil de usar! Parabéns!

89nemo
14
89nemo 2023.03.07 17:35 
 

MT4 to MT5 Nice.

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