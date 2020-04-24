Overbought and Oversold MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 2.5
- Updated: 24 April 2020
- Activations: 5
Overbought describes a period of time where there has been a significant and consistent upward move in price over a period of time without much pullback.
Oversold describes a period of time where there has been a significant and consistent downward move in price over a period of time without much pullback.
This indicator will show the Overbought conditions (Green Bars) and Oversold conditions (Red Bars). The value of Green/Red Bars represents a power of the price movement.
Input parameters
- numBars - amount of bars for main calculations;
- LevelUp - represents Upper Level for sideways trend;
- LevelDn - represents Lower Level for sideways trend;
Note: You have to change input parameters LevelUp / LevelDn (tab Inputs) and Level (tab Levels) simultaneously.