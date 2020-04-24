Overbought and Oversold MT4

Overbought describes a period of time where there has been a significant and consistent upward move in price over a period of time without much pullback.

Oversold describes a period of time where there has been a significant and consistent downward move in price over a period of time without much pullback.

This indicator will show the Overbought conditions (Green Bars) and Oversold conditions (Red Bars). The value of Green/Red Bars represents a power of the price movement.

Input parameters

numBars - amount of bars for main calculations;

- amount of bars for main calculations; LevelUp - represents Upper Level for sideways trend;

- represents Upper Level for sideways trend; LevelDn - represents Lower Level for sideways trend;

Note: You have to change input parameters LevelUp / LevelDn (tab Inputs) and Level (tab Levels) simultaneously.