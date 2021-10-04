POPITPROS V2 MUTLTI ORDER SCALPING SYSTEM FOR MT4





The legendary scalper is on the market!. Great For Scalping.

PopitPros allows you to open multiple positions at the same price as well as close multiple positions at the same price.

It allows you to setting multiple Trailing Stop Loss at the same price and has Breakeven feature as well.

The setting is very simple. Set the value number of orders that you would like to open/trade and also the lot size.

Keep in mind don't over leverage your account.





Set the Stop Loss and Take Profit in pip value or set to zero if you prefer not to have any target price.

In Version 2, we add in the REVERSE button that allows you to reverse all your trades with a single click, it will close all the open positions and reopen a positions in the direction that you met to hit.

Very cool tools to use especially when you scalping and want to open up multiple positions and quick scalping strategy.





INPUT PARAMETERS



Number of Orders : Number of trades you like to open

Lot Size : Value of lot size. Minimum value is 0.01

Stop Loss Pips : Value of stop loss in pips

Take Profit Pips : Value of take profit in pips

Trailing Stop : Value in pips for trailing stop loss

Breakeven Gain Pips : Value in pips for breakeven

Panel Position : Left or Right

Magic Number : Set as default. The magic number is a unique identifier for the EA so it only manages it's own trades and doesn't mistakenly affect trades opened by another EA or opened manually.











