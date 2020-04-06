The49xGBPUSD

The 49x GBPUSD

"The 49x GBPUSD" is an EA that makes sure to get profit from the market using refined abilities.

It comes loaded with RSI and an indicator using a unique logic.
The setting is simple and easy. 

Setup

$1000 or more initial margin is recommended.
Please use this EA on the GBPUSD currency pair on a 15 minute chart. 
It is extremely lightweight and has no problem running with other EAs at the same time.

Backtest

If you are backtesting, please use trustworthy historical data such as Alpari. 
If this is not the case, it will not produce a result like the attached images.

Options

・Slippage =>Basically no need to change
・TP (Take Profit) =>Basically no need to change
・SL (Stop Loss)=>Basically no need to change
・MAGIC =>If other EAs are active, please check the magic number of that EA and please set a different number in this column.
・AccountUSD =>Set ture for dollar denominated accounts.
・Leverage =>Please change it depending on the leverage setting of the account you are using.
・Use Fixed Lot Below=>Basically no need to change
・Fixed Lot Number=>Basically no need to change
・Term of Valiance1=>Basically no need to change
・Term of Valiance2=>Basically no need to change

Other

We do not offer guarantee under any circumstances if you incur losses.
Please check this using a demo account before using.
