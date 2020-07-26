Paze Win

The advantage of the expert Advisor is that it only works on finding the best point to open a trade, immediately sets a fixed stop loss and take profit, and then does not perform any manipulations with orders. Orders opened by the expert Advisor do not depend on each other (martingale, top-UPS, locking and arbitrage are not used). With this approach, the adviser does not require a constantly enabled terminal, you should not be afraid that something will happen to open trades if its settings suddenly change or the adviser is removed from the chart.

The expert Advisor has five strategies for analyzing price levels, and each tick checks the possibility of opening a deal using one of these five strategies

An important feature of the adviser is the ability to compile a list of trading hours Golden Hours, as well as the selection of these hours by optimizing the parameter Hour (Only For Testing) more information on how to do this is written in this article


Parameters:                                                                  

  • Lots - fixed lot size
  • Lot Enhancement - the lot will be strengthened two or three times in cases that are most profitable under the terms of the trading strategy
  • Autolot - automatic calculation of the lot
  • RiskPrecent - percentage of the autolot calculation
  • minTakeProfit - the minimum size of take profit in points
  • minStopLoss - the minimum size of the Stop Loss in points
  • TPlimit - the maximum size of the Take Profit
  • SLlimit - the maximum size of stop loss
  • PazePeriod - the period for calculating the opening of orders, usually optimally in the range of 10-20
  • Magic Number  unique magic number
  • Maximum Spread - will not trade if the spread is greater than this level , in points
  • Maximum Slippage - максимально допустимое проскальзывание при открытии ордеров в пунктах
  • MaxOredrs - the maximum number of orders that can be opened using this symbol with the specified Magic Number
  • Total Orders - if there are more orders than this value(all orders with any Symbol & Magic), it will not open a trade. If 0 - not used 
  • TestingTradeHour - used only in non-visual testing, it is necessary to determine the most profitable trading hours
  • Hour (Only For Testing) - used only in non-visual testing, it is necessary to determine the most profitable trading hours
  • Fixed TimeFrame - it is designed to prevent trades from opening while switching the timeframe for real trading
  • Сomment - comments on trading robot orders
  • Golden Hours - setting the trading hours from 0 to 23, in which the EA will open trades, between digits put a period or comma, leave empty or the word "all" without quotes for trading at all hours

Recommendations :                                                                

There are no restrictions on the choice of trading tools. if you configure it correctly, you can find an approach to any currency pair, and the best results are shown for the main currency pairs

Best timeframe : M15

We recommend that you leave the following parameters as the default to start with (they are specified for five-digit trading accounts other than PazePeriod)

  • minTakeProfit  125
  • minStopLoss    300
  • TPlimit            350
  • SLlimit,           500 
  • PazePeriod      12


For all questions, please contact me, or write in the discussion





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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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EA GridInChannel
Anatoly Garmatyuk
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GridInChannel is a professional system of trading inside a channel using active visual control panel. The EA places a grid according to the specified parameters. It trades inside the channel which is manually plotted using a trend line. The main concept : while th price is inside the channel and the " start/stop trade " button is pressed, the EA opens an order grid in the direction of the specified channel. Expert Advisor Features : Opening orders within the specified range . The range is set u
ABM System
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An automatic trading system created from the author's strategy, which is based on the analysis of configurations of three indicators: ADX, Bands and MA. The Expert Advisor has a highly customizable mode, it can trade using a fixed Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, dynamic Stop Loss and / or Take Profit, closing when an opposite signal appears, as well as various combinations of these modes. The system is designed for medium and long-term trading. The system is fully automatic. Please, pay attentio
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