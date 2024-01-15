Robin Scalper Indicator

Robin Scalper indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators.

The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for all symbols, time frames and trading styles. 

Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint.


Setting Parameters :
  • Indicator Name - Indicator Name.
  • Trend Period - Trend Period of the indicator.
  • Filter - Signal smoothness.
  • EMA fast Filter - Fast EMA filter.
  • EMA slow Filter - Slow EMA filter.
  • Send Pop Up Alert - Show pop up alert
  • Pop Up Alert Sound - Pop Up Alert Sound
  • Send Push Notification - Send Push Notification to mobile phone
  • Send Email - Send Email
  • Alert Sound File - Alert Sound File name 


How to use this indicator?

Place this indicator on any time frame, then just follow the alert. 


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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Radiant MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Radiant EA is a fully automated trading advisor that utilizes complex algorithms and a variety of strategies, primarily based on various indicators for entry and a Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP) as a trend filter. It works by first identifying prevailing trends using the MLP, then using various strategies based on these indicators to execute trades. Why using multi-strategy? A multi-strategy enhances capital protection and smooths equity curve by deploying diverse trading systems such as trend-f
Gold Fluxion
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Fluxion   is a fully automated expert advisor primarily uses various candlestick formations as triggers, with some indicators and support resistance to filter. This forex robot uses fixed take profit and stop loss, and every entry position has its own algorithm. This EA works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is specifically designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Grid.   No Martingale. No Averaging.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment.  Ma
Azura Gold
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Azura Gold EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 robot that includes several trading systems, most of which are based on the MACD and other indicators for confirmation. Its basic trading rule is that if the MACD is above the zero line, the EA will only look for buy orders, and vice versa. Each trading system has its own entry point with hidden SL/TP points based on both indicators and fixed ones. This expert advisor can be used on all currency pairs and all timeframes, but is specifically design
Anchor Trend EA
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Anchor Trend EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. This trading robot employs several strategies, primarily utilizing various price deviations and other indicators for confirmation. It operates by opening trades within the range and direction of price deviations, then using other indicators to execute them. By default, all trades are protected with a fixed and hidden stop-loss. This Expert Advisor can be used on all currency pairs, but is recommended for use on the GBP/USD pa
Gold Director
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Director   is a fully automated expert advisor that includes several trading systems. Each trading system has its own entry point with hidden stop-loss/take-profit based on indicators, and fixed points. This trading robot works by detecting trends generated by the ADX indicator with various settings. This EA can be used on all currency pairs and all timeframes, but is specifically designed for the 1-hour timeframe for gold. Main Features:    No Grid.  No Averaging. No Martingale.   Settin
SH TrendFlow
Sigit Hariyono
Indicators
SH Trend Flow indicator is calculated based on advanced algorithm of several indicators. The algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow using it for any symbol and trading style. Signals are generated at the closing of a bar and are not repaint. Parameters iPeriod - Period of the indicator xSmooth - Lower this value will smooth the indicator PopUpAlert - true/false to show pop up alert EmailAlert - true/false to send email notification How to use this indica
Endless Grid
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Endless Grid is a grid type trading robot. It uses grid and averaging to send orders and does not use martingale. This robot works by continuously sending order without indicator according to grid distance. It can be a handy tool as a rebate hunter. This EA can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs.    Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades.  Lotsize - Lot size. Trailing - Trailing order. if this set to
Gold Ranger
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Ranger is a fully automatic trading robot. It uses market trend to send orders and uses averaging only for recovery purposes. This robot is specifically designed for Gold or XAUUSD with H1 time frame, but it also can be used in all time frame and all trading pairs. Setting Parameters: Expert Name - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number - EA identification number to identify trades. direct - Open position direction. Lotsize - Lot size. AutoLots - True will turn on auto lot calculation.
Goldenclaw
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Goldenclaw EA   is a unique scalping Trading Robot based on multi layered neural network and various default indicators. The algorithm works by calculating values from different timeframes to provide output signal for the current timeframe. This EA does not use dangerous techniques like martingale, averaging, grid or hedging. All orders are protected by stop loss and only one trade direction buy or sell depend on given algorithm. Input Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. M
Gold Relic
Sigit Hariyono
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Relic EA   is an automated trading robot that uses complex algorithm mainly based on MACD, Momentum, Envelopes, Bulls Power, Bears Power, Standard Deviation, ADX, RSI, Support Resistance, Candlestick Formations and other default MetaTrader indicators. This expert advisor works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is recommended to use on   GOLD  H1   timeframe. Setting Parameters:   Expert Name   - Expert Advisor name and trades comment. Magic Number   - EA identification number. Trade
Yen Splasher MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Yen Splasher MT5 is a fully automatic trading advisor which contains several trading systems mainly based on Momentum, Stochastic Oscillator, Moving Averages, Bollinger Bands, Support Resistance, Candlestick Formations, and other default indicator as confirmations. Each trading system has it own entry with fixed stop loss and take profit. This forex robot can be used for all pairs and all time frames, but it is especially designed for   USDJPY 1H  time frame.    Setting Parameters: Expert Name
Little Bear
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
This EA   is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on supply demand areas. It works by sending stop orders in the areas to catch the price movements with stop loss and break even. This trading robot can be used on all time frame and all trading pairs, but it is recommended to use on   Gold H1 time frame. Setting Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment. Magic Number   - EA identification number to identify trades.  Lot Size   - Trades volume. A
Magic KAMA System
Sigit Hariyono
Indicators
Magic KAMA System is a trading system based on Kaufman's Adaptive Moving Average (KAMA), with several other indicators as filters. This algorithm provides highly reliable entry points, and its simple settings allow it to be used for any symbol and trading style. Settings for notification alerts and SL/TP multiples of the ATR are included, making it flexible enough to handle market fluctuations. Similarly, settings for all indicators used are customizable. Signals are generated at the closing of
JPY Phoenix EA
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
JPY Phoenix EA is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor designed using various strategies, including trend-following, counter-trend, breakout, and scalping, with the goal of surviving all market conditions and minimizing equity drawdown. Each order is protected by a fixed stop-loss. This EA is specifically designed for the 1-hour timeframe for the USDJPY pair. Main Features:    No Martingale  No Grid. No Averaging.   Setting Parameters: Expert Name   - EA name and trades comment.  Magic Number   - E
Aeria Matrix MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Aeria Matrix MT5 is a next-generation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that uses machine learning technology to automate trading decisions. Powered by ONNX (Open Neural Network Exchange), the EA can run trained AI models directly inside MT5 without requiring external third-party software during live trading. Designed for traders seeking a data-driven approach, the EA analyzes market conditions in real time and executes trades based on AI-generated Buy, Sell, or Hold predictions. Key Features ON
Gold SRBR Pro MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Gold Support Resistance Breakout Retest Pro MT5 EA is a fully automated trading system designed to identify key support and resistance levels, detect high-probability breakout opportunities, and confirm entries through retest validation before executing trades. By waiting for price to break a significant level and then retest it as new support or resistance, the EA helps filter false breakouts and improve trade accuracy. Advanced risk management features include customizable lot sizing, stop lo
Golden Stallion MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Golden Stallion MT5 EA is a professional automated trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, combining multiple independent trading strategies within a single Expert Advisor to adapt to varying market conditions. By utilizing a diversified portfolio approach, the EA seeks trading opportunities across trend-following, breakout, and market momentum scenarios while maintaining strict risk management. Unlike high-risk systems, it does not use Martingale, Grid, or any recov
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