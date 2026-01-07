ECRO Extreme Compression and Release Oscillator

ECRO – Extreme Compression & Release Oscillator

ECRO (Extreme Compression & Release Oscillator) is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify market compression, expansion, and transition states using a normalized, close-based oscillator.

The indicator measures where the current closing price is positioned within a rolling price range and returns a value between 0 and 100, making market conditions easy to interpret at a glance.

ECRO is a descriptive tool, not a signal generator, and is intended to support structured market analysis.

Key Advantages

  • Clear identification of compression, release, and neutral market states

  • Normalized oscillator (0–100) for consistent interpretation

  • Close-based calculation for stable behavior across instruments

  • Non-repainting logic

  • Delta ECRO for monitoring changes in momentum

  • Works on all symbols, timeframes, and chart types (including Renko)

  • Lightweight, fast, and fully self-contained

  • No DLLs, no external connections, no account restrictions

How It Can Be Used

ECRO can help traders and analysts to:

  • evaluate market regime conditions

  • observe transitions between compression and expansion phases

  • add contextual information to price action analysis

  • complement existing discretionary or systematic frameworks

ECRO does not provide buy or sell signals and does not include trading instructions.

Indicator States

  • COMPRESSION – price near the lower boundary of the recent range

  • RELEASE – price near the upper boundary of the recent range

  • NEUTRAL – price fluctuating inside the internal range

These states describe market behavior and do not imply future price movement.

Inputs / Parameters

  • ECRO Window
    Lookback period used to calculate the normalized range (default: 20).

  • Low Level
    Threshold defining the compression zone (default: 20).

  • High Level
    Threshold defining the release zone (default: 80).

  • Show Text Overlay
    Enables or disables the on-chart informational text.

  • Text Corner
    Selects the screen corner for the text overlay (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right).

  • Text X Offset
    Horizontal offset of the text overlay.

  • Text Y Offset
    Vertical offset of the text overlay.

  • Text Color
    Color of the informational text.

  • Text Font Size
    Font size of the informational text.

Additional Notes

  • Indicator behavior is consistent with offline research implementations

  • No optimization or curve fitting is required

  • Suitable for both discretionary analysis and quantitative research support

ECRO – Extreme Compression & Release Oscillator
Developed by Luca E. Mattei
L.M. Trading & Development


