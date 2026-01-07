ECRO Extreme Compression and Release Oscillator

ECRO – Extreme Compression & Release Oscillator

ECRO (Extreme Compression & Release Oscillator) is a technical analysis indicator designed to identify market compression, expansion, and transition states using a normalized, close-based oscillator.

The indicator measures where the current closing price is positioned within a rolling price range and returns a value between 0 and 100, making market conditions easy to interpret at a glance.

ECRO is a descriptive tool, not a signal generator, and is intended to support structured market analysis.

Key Advantages

Clear identification of compression , release , and neutral market states

Normalized oscillator (0–100) for consistent interpretation

Close-based calculation for stable behavior across instruments

Non-repainting logic

Delta ECRO for monitoring changes in momentum

Works on all symbols, timeframes, and chart types (including Renko)

Lightweight, fast, and fully self-contained

No DLLs, no external connections, no account restrictions

How It Can Be Used

ECRO can help traders and analysts to:

evaluate market regime conditions

observe transitions between compression and expansion phases

add contextual information to price action analysis

complement existing discretionary or systematic frameworks

ECRO does not provide buy or sell signals and does not include trading instructions.

Indicator States

COMPRESSION – price near the lower boundary of the recent range

RELEASE – price near the upper boundary of the recent range

NEUTRAL – price fluctuating inside the internal range

These states describe market behavior and do not imply future price movement.

Inputs / Parameters

ECRO Window

Lookback period used to calculate the normalized range (default: 20).

Low Level

Threshold defining the compression zone (default: 20).

High Level

Threshold defining the release zone (default: 80).

Show Text Overlay

Enables or disables the on-chart informational text.

Text Corner

Selects the screen corner for the text overlay (top-left, top-right, bottom-left, bottom-right).

Text X Offset

Horizontal offset of the text overlay.

Text Y Offset

Vertical offset of the text overlay.

Text Color

Color of the informational text.

Text Font Size

Font size of the informational text.

Additional Notes

Indicator behavior is consistent with offline research implementations

No optimization or curve fitting is required

Suitable for both discretionary analysis and quantitative research support

Developed by Luca E. Mattei

L.M. Trading & Development