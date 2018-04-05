ATeam AlgoTrading MT5

For a few years working as a forex coder, I have processed many systems for my customers.

I found the market is unpredictable, and it works following the-efficient-market-hypothesis.

So the idea is to create an EA which opens and handles positions by probability and money management without signal supply, with any technical indicator, it is a type of algorithmic trading.

Surprisingly, the result is very good and profitable, and the funny part is it doesn't take too much time and effort to check.

And now you can try it by yourself to see what I said is correct.

The best pair to use this EA is GOLD(XAUUSD), with StopLoss/Takeprofit 50 pips.

And because it isn't based on any signal, so that we can use it on any timeframe. For testing we only need to use M1 to have the exact result.

Let make it easy!

Parameters:

OrderComment: type what you want to display on order comment colummn

type what you want to display on order comment colummn MagicNumber: if you want to use many EA on the same pair, you need to use difference number.

if you want to use many EA on the same pair, you need to use difference number. Initial_Lots: The lot size for first position, you can set it with the smallest lot 0.01

The lot size for first position, you can set it with the smallest lot 0.01 Inp_Money_Required for Initial_Lots: Here is the money required to open Initial_Lots, increase its value to make safer. 0 is mean use Initial_Lots for first trade always. I recomend use 5000$ for GOLD and 2500$ for Forex.

for Initial_Lots: Here is the money required to open eg: Initial_Lots 0.01, Inp_Money_Required=5000$, if your Account Balance = 10000$ => the EA opens 0.02 for first trade.

Inp_Max_Lots: maximum of lot size to open, the EA can't open bigger than this setting.

maximum of lot size to open, the EA can't open bigger than this setting. Start_InCrease_Level: the EA will increase(double) lotsize on this level.

the EA will increase(double) lotsize on this level. Stop_InCrease_Level: the EA will stop to increase(double) lotsize, but come back new cycle.

the EA will stop to InCrease_Multiplier : the lotsize will be increase follow this setting, 2 is double lotsize, it is recommended.

the lotsize will be increase follow this setting, 2 is double lotsize, it is recommended. StopLoss_Pip: it must > 0 and stoplevel, I recommend to use 50 pip for GOLD and 25 pip for Forex.

it must > 0 and stoplevel, I recommend to use 50 pip for GOLD and 25 pip for Forex. Addition_TakeProfit: if your broker has commision fee, you need to use this to cover it.

Check my comments to see other set file for GOLD and FOREX pairs.