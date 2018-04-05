ATeam AlgoTrading MT5

For a few years working as a forex coder, I have processed many systems for my customers.
I found the market is unpredictable, and it works following the-efficient-market-hypothesis.
So the idea is to create an EA which opens and handles positions by probability and money management without signal supply, with any technical indicator, it is a type of algorithmic trading.
Surprisingly,  the result is very good and profitable, and the funny part is it doesn't take too much time and effort to check.
And now you can try it by yourself to see what I said is correct.
The best pair to use this EA is GOLD(XAUUSD),  with StopLoss/Takeprofit 50 pips.
And because it isn't based on any signal, so that we can use it on any timeframe. For testing we only need to use M1 to have the exact result.

Let make it easy!

Parameters:

  • OrderComment: type what you want to display on order comment colummn
  • MagicNumber: if you want to use many EA on the same pair, you need to use difference number.
  • Initial_Lots: The lot size for first position, you can set it with the smallest lot 0.01
  • Inp_Money_Required for Initial_Lots: Here is the money required  to open  Initial_Lots, increase its value to make safer. 0 is mean use  Initial_Lots for first trade always. I recomend use 5000$ for GOLD and 2500$ for Forex.
    • eg:  Initial_Lots 0.01,  Inp_Money_Required=5000$, if your Account Balance = 10000$ => the EA opens 0.02 for first trade.
  • Inp_Max_Lots: maximum of lot size to open, the EA can't open bigger than this setting.
  • Start_InCrease_Level: the EA will increase(double) lotsize on this level.
  • Stop_InCrease_Level: the EA will stop to  increase(double) lotsize, but come back new cycle.
  • InCrease_Multiplier : the lotsize will be increase follow this setting, 2 is double lotsize, it is recommended.
  • StopLoss_Pip: it must > 0 and stoplevel, I recommend to use 50 pip for GOLD and 25 pip for Forex.
  • Addition_TakeProfit: if your broker has commision fee, you need to use this to cover it.

Check my comments to see other set file for GOLD and FOREX pairs.

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The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
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Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a purpose-built trend trading charting system that has been successfully used in nearly every tradable market. It is unique in many ways, but its primary strength is its use of multiple data points to give the trader a deeper, more comprehensive view into price action. This deeper view, and the fact that Ichimoku is a very visual system, enables the trader to quickly discern and filter "at a glance" the low-probability trading setups from those of higher probability. This i
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The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in an article published in the October 1980 issue of Commodities magazine (now known as Futures magazine). Since its introduction, the indicator has grown in popularity and is now a very common tool for traders in identifying cyclical trends not only in commodities, but also equities and currencies. The CCI can be adjusted to the timeframe of the market traded on by changing the averaging period. This indi
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