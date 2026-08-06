GoldMaster X

GoldMaster X is a next-generation automated trading system engineered for traders who demand precision, consistency, and intelligent risk management. Powered by advanced candlestick pattern recognition, adaptive ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit, dynamic position sizing, and multiple trailing stop strategies, GoldMaster X identifies high-probability trading opportunities while protecting your capital.

Designed with a professional trading dashboard, market bias filtering, and smart session management, GoldMaster X removes emotional decision-making and delivers disciplined, data-driven execution—whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader.

Trade smarter. Protect better. Profit consistently.

Key Features:

  • ✅ Advanced Candlestick Pattern Recognition
  • ✅ Automatic ATR-Based Stop Loss & Take Profit
  • ✅ Intelligent Risk-Based Position Sizing
  • ✅ Professional Trading Dashboard
  • ✅ Smart Market Bias Filter
  • ✅ Multiple Trailing Stop Strategies
  • ✅ GMT Session Trading Control
  • ✅ Fully Automated Trade Execution

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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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