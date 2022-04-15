The Power of Movement

The system is designed for trading on currency pairs AUDCAD,EURAUD, EURCAD and EURCHF M5 trades at 23 and 0 hours. The EA has an adaptive order tracking system that always adapts to the market, where there is no fixed take profit and stop loss, which allows you to adapt to different market situations.

For some reason, the update version 1.9 indicates the added EURUSD pair in English, there is no such error in Russian, there is a EURCAD pair added there. Therefore, once again, the ADVISER trades only on AUDCAD EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF TIMEFRAME M5.



In the coming days I will add another currency pair for this Expert Advisor.



It is important to understand that it is difficult to be in the black every month and that there may be periods in the market when the ADVISER is standing still for a couple of months, this is normal.



The EA is limited by the maximum stop loss size, which is always set, but rarely reaches its maximum value. And even if it reaches a loss, it closes deals in most cases ahead of schedule, even before the fixed maximum stop loss.



Important, the EA does not use:



Martingale

grid

Averaging

And other dangerous money management methods



The adviser closes all transactions within a few hours after opening, which allows you to avoid unreasonable losses by keeping transactions open for a long time.

The EA passes the test on the entire available history.



At the moment, the price for the adviser is minimal and amounts to $125 for 10 sales, then the price is $225.



The minimum deposit is $5 per currency pair, and the recommended deposit is $ 50.





I am ready to sell the source code of the adviser for details, please contact me in private messages.





Advisor settings are as simple as possible:

SUFFIX= if your broker's currency pairs have endings such as EURUSD.M ,then write in this setting =.M

No Trade Friday-do not trade on Friday evening if true, then it will not trade on Friday

Fixedlot - fixed lot (if MM is disabled and equals 0)

MM - enable autolot, the higher the value, the larger the lot size

Magic - Magic number that allows you to distinguish your orders from other advisers.Set a non-matching number for each currency pair. For example 1,2,3,4



Also, please pay attention to my other Expert Advisors with confirmed work signals:

Previous results do not guarantee that they will be repeated in the future; this is important to understand.

Comment-comment on open tradesMaxSpread = the maximum spread at which it is allowed to open trades (by default it is 4.4 I do not recommend exceeding this protection at the time of spread expansion)



