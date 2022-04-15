The Power of Movement

4.2

The system is designed for trading on currency pairs AUDCAD,EURAUD, EURCAD  and EURCHF M5 trades at 23 and 0 hours. The EA has an adaptive order tracking system that always adapts to the market, where there is no fixed take profit and stop loss, which allows you to adapt to different market situations.

For some reason, the update version 1.9 indicates the added EURUSD pair in English, there is no such error in Russian, there is a EURCAD pair added there.

Therefore, once again, the ADVISER trades only on AUDCAD EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF TIMEFRAME M5.


In the coming days I will add another currency pair for this Expert Advisor.

It is important to understand that it is difficult to be in the black every month and that there may be periods in the market when the ADVISER is standing still for a couple of months, this is normal.

The EA is limited by the maximum stop loss size, which is always set, but rarely reaches its maximum value. And even if it reaches a loss, it closes deals in most cases ahead of schedule, even before the fixed maximum stop loss.

Important, the EA does not use:

Martingale
grid
Averaging
And other dangerous money management methods

The adviser closes all transactions within a few hours after opening, which allows you to avoid unreasonable losses by keeping transactions open for a long time.
The EA passes the test on the entire available history.

At the moment, the price for the adviser is minimal and amounts to $125 for 10 sales, then the price is $225.

The minimum deposit is $5 per currency pair, and the recommended deposit is $ 50.



I am ready to sell the source code of the adviser for details, please contact me in private messages.

Advisor settings are as simple as possible:
Comment-comment on open trades
SUFFIX= if your broker's currency pairs have endings such as EURUSD.M ,then write in this setting =.M
No Trade Friday-do not trade on Friday evening if true, then it will not trade on Friday
Fixedlot - fixed lot (if MM is disabled and equals 0)
MM - enable autolot, the higher the value, the larger the lot size
Magic - Magic number that allows you to distinguish your orders from other advisers.Set a non-matching number for each currency pair. For example 1,2,3,4
MaxSpread = the maximum spread at which it is allowed to open trades (by default it is 4.4 I do not recommend exceeding this protection at the time of spread expansion)


Also, please pay attention to my other Expert Advisors with confirmed work signals: https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/malishko89


Previous results do not guarantee that they will be repeated in the future; this is important to understand.


Reviews 6
- Ibrahim Issa Farid
210
- Ibrahim Issa Farid 2022.09.28 01:13 
 

First day with the bot, i already packed $6.92. I like so far hopefully it stays like that. I will update after a week. Congratulations Pavel for this excellent tool. My first week experience is over and finished with overall profits $106.14. Congratulations on this bot. I want to see how it perform on NFP. Next i will update you.

Vitor Salvador
641
Vitor Salvador 2022.09.26 17:56 
 

so far so good on demo , ill put it on live account today =)

sagasmith
34
sagasmith 2022.06.11 01:56 
 

Muy buen robot, perfecto para principiantes y expertos, es buen ver que aun siguen trabajando en el robot mejorandolo y añadiendo nuevos pares de divisas, su gestion de riesgo es buena y cotrolada, aunque es buen recordad que todos los robot requieren supervision y entender como funcionan para sacarle el mayor provecho. recomendado totalmente.

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Система торгует круглосуточно, отсюда и название . Советник фильтрует входы в рынок используя авторские индикаторы,которые позволяют вести круглосуточную торговлю не привязанную ко времени, что является достаточно большой редкостью, поскольку большинство экспертов имеющие хорошие мониторинги, торгуют по времени строго в определённые часы. За исключением советников у которых нет как таковой системы. Советник торгует на: GBPUSD Таймфрейм М5   USDCAD  Таймфрейм   М5  Система совершенствует
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Pavel Malyshko
Indicators
Данный индикатор не перерисовывает сигналы и это значит , что там, где он нарисует стрелку там она и останется. Сигналы рисуются здесь и сейчас, а не спустя время , когда цена прошла уже далеко. Индикатор отлично подойдёт для трендового рынка.  Индикатор является помощником в торговле, он даёт сигнал на покупку или продажу, а вы принимаете решение использовать рекомендации индикатора или нет. Цена на индикатор минимальна и может вырасти в любое время. Работает на любых инструментах,таймфрейм
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Charter10150220
182
Charter10150220 2022.09.29 09:03 
 

The author's work is a scam, the backtest results are not the same as the facts, using excuses to evade: it will be difficult for you to check any night scalper on mt4, no matter my adviser or other sellers.. :), even other advisers Subscription is also not allowed, it is recommended to stay away, otherwise you will definitely lose your money, I will continue to test this advisor, and will not change my comments until it generates profit. As for the author's other works, let's take a look.

Pavel Malyshko
10540
Reply from developer Pavel Malyshko 2022.09.29 12:44
Amazing review) . the person did not launch the adviser on the account did not lose a penny and writes about cheating simply because I wrote that it is difficult to check the mt4 adviser in the strategy tester, regardless of whether it is my adviser or some other... everyone knows about this, including the site administration.. but I wrote honestly turned out to be a fraud .it is not clear what kind of signal we are talking about if this adviser does not have a signal! I suspect that the user constantly writes similar reviews when the authors honestly write that they cannot guarantee profit. I even have on the main page it says do not buy with the last money..and on the profile page there is an article in which I wrote that no one can guarantee anything.. fraudsters, on the contrary, guarantee profit..I do not guarantee therefore such a review..
- Ibrahim Issa Farid
210
- Ibrahim Issa Farid 2022.09.28 01:13 
 

First day with the bot, i already packed $6.92. I like so far hopefully it stays like that. I will update after a week. Congratulations Pavel for this excellent tool. My first week experience is over and finished with overall profits $106.14. Congratulations on this bot. I want to see how it perform on NFP. Next i will update you.

Pavel Malyshko
10540
Reply from developer Pavel Malyshko 2022.10.02 03:05
Thank You :)
Vitor Salvador
641
Vitor Salvador 2022.09.26 17:56 
 

so far so good on demo , ill put it on live account today =)

xu.xu li
306
xu.xu li 2022.07.10 14:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

sagasmith
34
sagasmith 2022.06.11 01:56 
 

Muy buen robot, perfecto para principiantes y expertos, es buen ver que aun siguen trabajando en el robot mejorandolo y añadiendo nuevos pares de divisas, su gestion de riesgo es buena y cotrolada, aunque es buen recordad que todos los robot requieren supervision y entender como funcionan para sacarle el mayor provecho. recomendado totalmente.

Pavel Malyshko
10540
Reply from developer Pavel Malyshko 2022.06.11 01:58
thank you very much for your feedback!)
victor9090
641
victor9090 2022.04.22 18:37 
 

Excelente robot. Uno de los mejores. Poco drawdown y buen sistema de gestión de riesgo. Es lo que uno necesita.

Pavel Malyshko
10540
Reply from developer Pavel Malyshko 2022.04.22 18:49
Thank you very much for your feedback :)
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