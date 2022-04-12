Project Interaction MT5

Attention!!! Do not try to test the EA in the MT4 Tester, it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on 27 different instruments and 8 timeframe. The tester is able to test only one pair. Multi-currency tester is possible only in MT5. Instructions for launching a multi-currency tester in MT5: https://youtu.be/WrQQwMQclrY

How EA works:

1. The main strategy for the breakdown of local extremes is used.

2. An additional algorithm is used to control losing trades and redistribute losses to all currencies and timeframes. For example: if the transaction was unprofitable, then the loss is divided into 27 pairs and thus it will be possible to reduce the drawdown of one currency.

For each pair, there is a stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop.

Detailed description of important parameters and download of set files here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/748685

The EA uses timeframes:

MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 M1 , M3, M5, M10, M12 , M15 , M30, H1

Real monitoring 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1468016



МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79890

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 3000 or $ 30 on a cent account.

Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.

If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers.

EA requires a standard VPS server. ( EA does not work on MQL5 VPS )

( EA does not work on MQL5 VPS ) For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.com , https://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.



Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213 ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).

Download Set files: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/748685

For the Strategy Tester: Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true , a multi-currency tester is used.

- if set to , a multi-currency tester is used. For quick test, use:

Tick simulation methods:



M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices) Pairs EURUSD GBPUSD GBPJPY USDCHF USDJPY AUDUSD USDCAD GBPCAD EURAUD EURCAD EURGBP EURJPY GBPCHF NZDUSD GBPNZD EURCHF AUDCAD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY CHFJPY CADJPY CADCHF AUDNZD EURNZD AUDJPY AUDCHF

Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);

- if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management); User_Balance - user-defined balance;

- user-defined balance;

Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

- Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.

Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance ;

- lot size per ; Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false );

- Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Multi_Currency_BackTest :

: true - use the multi-currency tester;



false - use the current currency and timeframe;

Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

- disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread; Select http or https - the Protocol to download the economic news;

- the Protocol to download the economic news; http



https

Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday; ...

Friday

Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;

GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);

- automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester); GMT Mode - manual setting;

- manual setting;



Every_Day_Start / End - operation start / end time (hh:mm);

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).









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