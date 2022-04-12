Project Interaction MT5

5

Attention!!! Do not try to test the EA in the MT4 Tester, it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on 27 different instruments and 8 timeframe. The tester is able to test only one pair.

Multi-currency tester is possible only in MT5.

Instructions for launching a multi-currency tester in MT5: https://youtu.be/WrQQwMQclrY

How EA works:

1. The main strategy for the breakdown of local extremes is used.

2. An additional algorithm is used to control losing trades and redistribute losses to all currencies and timeframes. For example: if the transaction was unprofitable, then the loss is divided into 27 pairs and thus it will be possible to reduce the drawdown of one currency.

For each pair, there is a stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop.

Detailed description of important parameters and download of set files here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/748685

The EA uses timeframes:

MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5
  M1, M5, M15, M30, H1   M1, M3, M5, M10, M12, M15, M30, H1

Real monitoring 1https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1468016

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/79890

Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" accounts.

    Requirements and recommendations
    • The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs and any timeframe) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.
    • The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 3000 or $ 30 on a cent account.
    • Broker with 5-digit and 3-digit quotes.
    • If you use several advisors on the same account, make sure that all the advisors have different Magic numbers. 
    • EA requires a standard VPS server. ( EA does not work on MQL5 VPS )
    • For the EA operation, open "Tools" > "Options" > "Expert Advisors". Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add https://ec.forexprostools.comhttps://world-time-zone1.com and click OK.
    • Instructions for reducing the amount of RAM for EA: post/744213  ( the EA requires a minimum of 5000 bars in the history ).
    • Download Set files: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/748685

    For the Strategy Tester:

    • Multi_Currency_BackTest - if set to true, a multi-currency tester is used.
    • For quick test, use:
        • Tick simulation methods:
          • M1 OHLC (simulation of 1-minute bars, OHLC prices)

      Pairs
      1. EURUSD
      2. GBPUSD
      3. GBPJPY
      4. USDCHF
      5. USDJPY
      6. AUDUSD
      7. USDCAD
      8. GBPCAD
      9. EURAUD
      10. EURCAD
      11. EURGBP
      12. EURJPY
      13. GBPCHF
      14. NZDUSD
      15. GBPNZD
      16. EURCHF
      17. AUDCAD
      18. NZDCAD
      19. NZDCHF
      20. NZDJPY
      21. CHFJPY
      22. CADJPY
      23. CADCHF
      24. AUDNZD
      25. EURNZD
      26. AUDJPY
      27. AUDCHF
      Parameters
      • Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.
      • Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.
      • Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));
      • Custom_Risk - if true, the lot size increases when account balance grows (risk management);
        • User_Balance - user-defined balance;
        • Add_to_User_Balance % - Add to User_Balance for a smooth transition to a new lot.
        • Lot on every - lot size per User_Balance;
      • Fixed_Lot fixed lot (if Custom_Risk is false);
      • Order Comment - comments to orders;
      • Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;
      • Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel (false - faster backtest);
      • Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;
      • Multi_Currency_BackTest:
        • true - use the multi-currency tester;
        • false - use the current currency and timeframe;
      • Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;
      • Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;
      • Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;
      • Select http or https - the Protocol to download the economic news;
        • http 
        • https 
      Trading within the week:
      • Monday - trade on Monday;
      • ...
      • Friday
      Time trading within a day:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • GMT Auto ( only for real ) - automatic detection of the GMT shift (not for a tester);
      • GMT Mode - manual setting;

      • Every_Day_Start / End  - operation start / end time (hh:mm);
      Time to disable on Friday:
      • Use time - if true, the EA trades by time;
      • Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



      >>>> Our group in mql5: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/016a118dc374d801 <<<<



      Reviews 1
      Calogero Davide Canzolle
      219
      Calogero Davide Canzolle 2024.09.06 06:13 
       

      Excellent EA, many settings possibilities and very profitable, always positive for two months

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      Calogero Davide Canzolle
      219
      Calogero Davide Canzolle 2024.09.06 06:13 
       

      Excellent EA, many settings possibilities and very profitable, always positive for two months

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