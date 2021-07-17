The Comeback Kid Manager EA MT4
- Experts
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- Version: 2.51
- Updated: 3 June 2023
- Activations: 10
The better the trader, the more profit and less drawdown he/she will have using The Comeback Kid. The less bad trades you make, the less the EA needs to work to recover the trades that run against you.
Launch/intro video!
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1073428?source=Site
Backtesting!
- Recommended pairs, EURUSD, GBPUSD,USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD and XAUUSD
- Recommended to be used on the M30 timeframe!
- Gives the trader as little or as much control as they want or need in their trading
- Recommended to be traded on the M30 Timframe
- Requires the MT4 trading software to run
- Includes the incredible trading system shown in the below images
- A minimum of $3k with 100:1 is recommended
- Helps recover bad/losing trades using smart multi-order risk management
- Can turn just about any trader, good or bad into a profitable one using tried and tested money management techniques.
- Our default conservative risk settings can bring in an estimated profit of 5-10% a month using 5-10 trading pairs
- Can be used on any trading asset
Important!
The MT4 version does not include the visualization of the 5 used EA indicators. You can get the 5 indicators for free after purchasing The Comeback Kid MT4 version! Head over to our free discord group here to get your indicators! https://discord.com/invite/Ryx9sC8jYQ
The MT5 is capable of displaying the 3 used indicators on chart. Please refer to it here. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68643?source=Site+Market+Product+Page
https://sowl.co/baR35K
https://discord.com/invite/Ryx9sC8jYQ
The Comeback Kid has been an absolute game changer for my trading and has saved my account from closing out and going into a profit quite a few times when before I would've been completely stopped out. Great work!