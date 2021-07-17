The Comeback Kid Manager EA MT4

The Comeback Kid Manger EA is half EA and half trade manager. It's able to keep the trader profitable on complete auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades.





We've been trading the forex market for over 16 years and realize just how random it can actually be. Knowing this, we've developed what we think are some of the best money management techniques to get you profiting long-term in trading.

The Comeback Kid manager EA is capable of running on complete auto-pilot. No need to use the trade buttons. Still, the EA was meant to be intervened with as we think it's the absolute best way to trade.













The auto-trading function already gives the trader and edge. Intervening can give a further edge on top of that. So we should be working with a double trading edge which is hard to find.





We're combing a good auto-trade EA with excellent manual trading features. This in turn should be more powerful than anything RFT has ever created!













The better the trader, the more profit and less drawdown he/she will have using The Comeback Kid. The less bad trades you make, the less the EA needs to work to recover the trades that run against you.















Backtesting! - Recommended pairs, EURUSD, GBPUSD,USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD and XAUUSD

- Recommended to be used on the M30 timeframe!















Highlights





- Gives the trader as little or as much control as they want or need in their trading - Recommended to be traded on the M30 Timframe - Requires the MT4 trading software to run

- Includes the incredible trading system shown in the below images - A minimum of $3k with 100:1 is recommended - Helps recover bad/losing trades using smart multi-order risk management

- Can turn just about any trader, good or bad into a profitable one using tried and tested money management techniques.

- Flexible settings to accommodate any trader

- Our default conservative risk settings can bring in an estimated profit of 5-10% a month using 5-10 trading pairs

- Can be used on any trading asset







Important! The MT4 version does not include the visualization of the 5 used EA indicators. You can get the 5 indicators for free after purchasing The Comeback Kid MT4 version! Head over to our free discord group here to get your indicators! https://discord.com/invite/Ryx9sC8jYQ The MT5 is capable of displaying the 3 used indicators on chart. Please refer to it here. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68643?source=Site+Market+Product+Page





https://sowl.co/baR35K Please look over the PDF manual to understand all the EA's settings and functions!







https://discord.com/invite/Ryx9sC8jYQ For more information, please check out our free discord group!



