The Comeback Kid Manager EA MT4

5
The Comeback Kid Manger EA is half EA and half trade manager. It's able to keep the trader profitable on complete  auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades. 

  We've been trading the forex market for over 16 years and realize just how random it can actually be. Knowing this, we've developed what we think are some of the best money management techniques to get you profiting long-term in trading.  
The Comeback Kid manager EA is capable of running on complete auto-pilot. No need to use the trade buttons. Still, the EA was meant to be intervened with as we think it's the absolute best way to trade.



The auto-trading function already gives the trader and edge. Intervening can give a further edge on top of that. So we should be working with a double trading edge which is hard to find.

We're combing a good auto-trade EA with excellent manual trading features. This in turn should be more powerful than anything RFT has ever created!



The better the trader, the more profit and less drawdown he/she will have using The Comeback Kid. The less bad trades you make, the less the EA needs to work to recover the trades that run against you. 


Launch/intro video!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ePe_gWQjUn0


Tracked account!
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1073428?source=Site



Backtesting!

- Recommended pairs, EURUSD, GBPUSD,USDJPY, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD and XAUUSD
- Recommended to be used on the M30 timeframe!





Highlights 

- Gives the trader as little or as much control as they want or need in their trading

- Recommended to be traded on the M30 Timframe

- Requires the MT4 trading software to run

- Includes the incredible trading system shown in the below images

- A minimum of $3k with 100:1 is recommended

- Helps recover bad/losing trades using smart multi-order risk management

- Can turn just about any trader, good or bad into a profitable one using tried and tested money management techniques.

- Flexible settings to accommodate any trader

- Our default conservative risk settings can bring in an estimated profit of 5-10% a month using 5-10 trading pairs

- Can be used on any trading asset




Important!

The MT4 version does not include the visualization of the 5 used EA indicators. You can get the 5 indicators for free after purchasing The Comeback Kid MT4 version! Head over to our free discord group here to get your indicators! https://discord.com/invite/Ryx9sC8jYQ

The MT5 is capable of displaying the 3 used indicators on chart. Please refer to it here. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/68643?source=Site+Market+Product+Page


Please look over the PDF manual to understand all the EA's settings and functions!
https://sowl.co/baR35K

For more information, please check out our free discord group!
https://discord.com/invite/Ryx9sC8jYQ


Reviews 7
Sameer Saiful Haque
682
Sameer Saiful Haque 2022.08.12 16:22 
 

The Comeback Kid has been an absolute game changer for my trading and has saved my account from closing out and going into a profit quite a few times when before I would've been completely stopped out. Great work!

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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
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The Comeback Kid Manager EA
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The Comeback Kid Manger is half EA and half trade manager. It's capable of keeping the trader profitable on complete auto-pilot. You can also use the onscreen buttons to intervene with the EA to achieve a creative manual/algo collaboration. It's also capable of recovering losing trades by managing them into a small profit or break even. The user has a lot of control on how and when they would like to increase profit on good trades and recovery bad or losing trades.  Highlights  Includes one of
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Sameer Saiful Haque
682
Sameer Saiful Haque 2022.08.12 16:22 
 

The Comeback Kid has been an absolute game changer for my trading and has saved my account from closing out and going into a profit quite a few times when before I would've been completely stopped out. Great work!

SniperNZ69
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SniperNZ69 2021.11.23 21:46 
 

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Felix Kang
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Felix Kang 2021.09.29 03:14 
 

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David Little
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David Little 2021.08.16 17:57 
 

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Osama Essameldin Ibrahim Abdelaal
722
Osama Essameldin Ibrahim Abdelaal 2021.08.12 15:20 
 

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manjit2520
41
manjit2520 2021.07.18 21:59 
 

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Jeffrey Shear
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Jeffrey Shear 2021.07.18 14:24 
 

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