Winshots Pivot Levels

What is a Pivot?

A pivot is a significant price level known in advance which traders view as important and may make trading decisions around that level. As a technical indicator, a pivot price is similar to a resistance or support level. If the pivot level is exceeded, the price is expected to continue in that direction. Or the price could reverse at or near that level.

What does a Pivot Tell You?

There are pivots and pivot points. These terms may mean different things to different people.

Pivot points are calculated levels. Floor traders originally used a pivot point to establish important price levels, and those are now used by many traders for intraday trading. After analyzing data from the instrument’s historical price, a pivot point is used as a guide for how the price may move. Other calculations provide support and resistance levels around the pivot point. Pivot points can be calculated based on various time frames, therefore providing information to day trading, swing traders, and investors.  Winshots Pivot Levels indicator provides information for day trading.

When the price is above a pivot point it is considered bullish, when the price is below the pivot point it is considered bearish. Levels above the pivot point are calculated and called R1, R2 and R3, with the R standing for Resistance. Levels below the pivot point are calculated and called S1, S2 and S3, with S standing for Support.

If the price moves below the pivot point it may continue to S1. If the price falls below S1, it may continue to S2.   If the price falls below S2, it may continue to S3.  The same concept applies to R1, R2 and R3.

How to Calculate a Pivot

The calculations for today's pivot levels are based on the prior day's high, low and closing prices.  Winshots Pivot Levels indicator is based on those calculations.

Winshots Pivot Levels indicator gives you an option to choose between the following types of pivots:
- Standard
- Fibonacci
- Camarilla
- Woodie
- Demark

In addition to Pivot Levels Winshots Pivot Levels indicator can also draw custom D1 boxes around your lower time frame price action.  This assists your pivot point strategy by clearly outlining the bullishness or bearishness of the daily candle while you’re trading on lower time frames. But that’s not all.  Winshots Pivot Levels indicators will also how you those levels for past days, something that most indicators don’t do.  You can use a “Max number of Bars” setting in the properties of the indicator to set exactly how many days/periods in the past you’d like to show pivot levels for.  This can be tremendously helpful by allowing you to quickly visualize the direction of the prevailing trend based to pivots levels rising or falling.

Pivots and pivot points are best used in conjunction with other forms of analysis.  This is why Winshots Pivot Levels indicator packs additional two most important tools to help you become a more efficient trader: D1 (daily) box and D1 (daily) ATR (active/actual true range) zones.  These two additions make trading any pivot strategy 3X better because you’re less likely to set your profits outside of the ATR zone or trade against the prevailing intraday trend of the daily (D1) candle, which is always highlighted by the D1 box.

Pivots and pivot points, while important, may get whipsawed leading to losing traders or confusion. For example, the price may move back and forth across the pivot point, moving a trader from bullish to bearish and back again. After moving through a pivot point the price may not proceed to the next expected level, such as R1 or S1.  However with the addition of Winshots Pivot Levels indicator’s tools: D1 (daily) box and D1 (daily) ATR (active/actual true range) zones you can now make more sophisticated decisions in your pivot levels trading strategy.


Recommended products
Pivot Points MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pivot Points automatically plots the daily, weekly, and monthly pivot levels on a chart with the precise calculation based on the latest data. Pivot points is a widely used indicator in technical analysis, particularly in the Forex market. Features Send alerts when the price touches the pivot level.  It offers complete customization for each kind of pivot level.   Shows daily, weekly, and monthly pivot levels without any fuss. It uses minimum CPU resources for faster calculation. Compatible
Genesis Matrix PRO
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
Genesis Matrix Pro is a professional multi-timeframe trend detection indicator designed to help traders identify high-quality market alignment with clarity and structure. It combines 12 different technical indicators into one visual alignment matrix, allowing traders to quickly see when market conditions are bullish, bearish, or neutral. A signal is generated only when the selected strategies are aligned, helping reduce noise and improve decision-making. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET
Supply Demand Zone Pro
Puiu Alex
5 (3)
Indicators
Supply Demand Zone Pro Indicator works with all products and timeframes. It is using a new calculation method, and now you can select the desired zone on any timeframe! Strongest Zones are already enabled by default This is a great advantage in trading.This indicator has a built in backtester enabled by default, just move the chart. Supply and Demand ? Supply is a price zone where sellers outnumbered buyers and drove the price lower. Demand is a price zone where buyers outnumbers sellers and dr
Apollo BuySell Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (8)
Indicators
Apollo BuySell Predictor is a professional trading system which includes several trading modules. It provides a trader with breakout zones, fibonacci based support and resistance levels, pivot trend line, pullback volume signals and other helpful features that any trader needs on a daily basis. The system will work with any pair. Recommended time frames are M30, H1, H4. Though the indicator can work with other time frames too except for the time frames higher than H4. The system is universal as
Fractal Trendlines
Filip Valkovic
Indicators
Classic Fractals indicator for MT4, with additional Trendlines connecting the latest couples of fractals ( fractals are showing highest high, and lowest low on each period) Rules for trendlines: -if new top fractal is below the last one = new resistance line -if new bot fractal is above the last one = new support line -Trendlines can be hidden -Fractals can be hidden Fractal Period = can be both even or uneven number, as it is setting for half (one side) of the bars sequence for findin
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicators
VR Cub is an indicator for getting high-quality entry points. The indicator was developed to facilitate mathematical calculations and simplify the search for entry points into a position. The trading strategy for which the indicator was written has been proving its effectiveness for many years. The simplicity of the trading strategy is its great advantage, which allows even novice traders to successfully trade with it. VR Cub calculates position opening points and Take Profit and Stop Loss targe
One minute scalping indicator
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping indicator. Points show the price reversal places on the chart. Not redrawn. Minimum delay. Works on M1, M5, M30, H1, H4 timeframes. You can work on all currency pairs. The indicator can also work on gold, silver and cryptocurrencies. This indicator can also be used for binary options. How to trade (an example of a strategy for GBPUSD)? When a blue dot appears, buy. When a red dot appears, sell. TakeProfit set to 25 points. StopLoss set 35 points. TrelingStop is set at 15 pips. Benefit
Supply and Demand simple
Ondrej Mrva
Indicators
Simple supply and demand indicator which should help identify and visualize S&D zones. Settings: Color for supply zones, color for demand zones - default colors are set for dark (black) background. Number of how much zones should be created above and below current price - value "3" means there will be 3 zones above current price and 3 zones below current price. Principle: When price creates "V", reversal zone is registered. Rectangle filled based on zone type (supply / demand) is drawn if price
Multi Pivot Pro
Ata Dandul
Indicators
Multi Pivot Indicator - Professional Trading Tool MULTI PIVOT PRO INDICATOR Professional Multi Pivot Indicator for MT4 5-in-1 Pivot Indicator Professional Trading Tool for MetaTrader 4 ENGLISH TÜRKÇE Multi Pivot Indicator PRO Classic Fibonacci Camarilla Woodie DM What is Multi Pivot Indicator? Multi Pivot Indicator is a professional trading tool that displays 5 different pivot calculation methods on your MetaTrader 4 charts. Pivot points are critical support and resistance
Pivot Pro
Igor Semyonov
Indicators
Description Pivot Pro  is a universal color indicator of the  Pivot Points  levels systems. You can select one of its three versions:  Standard   Old , Standard New  and  Fibo . The system will automatically calculate the  Pivot Point  on the basis of market data for the previous day ( PERIOD_D1 ) and the system of support and resistance levels, three in each. It can also display price tags for each level. You can color the indicator lines. Only a method of calculation of the third level of supp
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Smart Trendlines
Suvashish Halder
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Trendlines – No.1 Trendlines Indicator Smart Trendlines is a precision tool that automatically draws trendlines based on every valid pivot point, helping traders identify key support and resistance zones. It continuously adjusts as new market pivots form, providing a live and accurate reflection of price structure. Whether you’re tracking trends, preparing for reversals, or anticipating breakouts — this indicator keeps you one step ahead. It works seamlessly across all assets including For
Daily FIBO Pro
Mark Thimoty Evangelista
Indicators
Unlock Your Trading Potential with BERG Daily FIBO Pro BERG Daily FIBO Pro   is a powerful and customizable Fibonacci retracement indicator designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, this indicator is your go-to tool for identifying key support and resistance levels, enhancing your market analysis, and optimizing your trading strategy. New Telegram Channel for updates:  https://t.me/berg_traders Why Choose BERG Daily FIBO Pro?
FiveTT Pivot Lines
Chima Nwokoro
Indicators
5TT Pivot Lines is a visual display of pivot lines. These are primarily support and resistance points with the 'Blue' Pivot Point. Pivot points are useful for determining key levels for entry or exits (setting targets and stop loss levels). Having these support & resistance lines visually displayed on the chart is very useful for intraday traders. 5TT Pivot Lines come with some user-friendly settings to decide if to display the lines or connectors on the chart Settings CandlesBack: This gives th
Magic Pivot
Evgeny Belyaev
Indicators
Magic Pivot is a professional indicator for finding the support and resistance lines; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The indicator plots three support lines and three resistance lines, where a price reversal is highly probable. Magic Pivot is an excellent tool for scalping and intraday trading.   Advantages High accuracy of signals. Suitable for scalping and intraday trading. The indicator does not redraw. Simple indicator setup, minimum parameters. Works on any financ
MetaTrend M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Indicators
Meta Trend Indicator is an efficient way to forecast and detect the trend in any market. It reveals the trend, support and resistance levels, volatility and the maximum potential target, all in one indicator. To adapt to the price and to decrease consecutive trend failures, the internal trend detector algorithm studies the market and dynamically chooses the right values for the internal parameters. This indicator is a perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Features Super Adapti
TrendReverse
Puiu Alex
Indicators
Reversals typically refer to large price changes, where the trend changes direction. Small counter-moves against the trend are called pullbacks or consolidations.When it starts to occur, a reversal isn't distinguishable from a pullback. A reversal keeps going and forms a new trend, while a pullback ends and then the price starts moving back in the trending direction. Difference Between a Reversal and a Pullback A reversal is a trend change in the price of an asset. A pullback is a counter-move w
Auto Trade Pivot
Yonggang Shang
Indicators
Optimized Version of the Pivot-Based Adaptive Support, Resistance, and Signal Line Indicator No Parameters, Simple and Easy to Use, Suitable for Daily and Lower Timeframes. Advantages: Applicable to all instruments. Suitable for all timeframes. The indicator automatically adjusts with changing data, providing more accurate signals. Instructions for Use: If the current price breaks above the signal line, the trend is bullish, with the initial target being the upper resistance line. If the price
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Price Magnets
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Price Magnet — Price Density and Attraction Levels Indicator Price Magnet is a professional analytical tool designed to identify key support and resistance levels based on statistical Price Density. The indicator analyzes a specified historical period and detects price levels where the market spent the most time. These zones act as “magnets,” attracting price action or forming a structural base for potential reversals. Unlike traditional Volume Profile tools, Price Magnet focuses on price-time d
Trade History Drawer
David Leander Tschacher
Indicators
Trade History Drawer is an indicator for MetaTrader 4. It shows trades on the chart and draws them in customized colors. Furthermore, the indicator shows a trade summary and saves a CSV history file for either one selected pair or all pairs. Inputs General Settings Number Trades : Number of trades to be drawn on the chart, if -1 then all trades Magic Number : Only trades with this magic number, if -1 then ignore Line Style : Line Style Line Thickness : Line Thickness Arrow Size : Arrow Size
Two Pairs Square Hedge Meter
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
TWO PAIRS SQUARE HEDGE METER INDICATOR Try this brilliant 2 pairs square indicator It draws a square wave of the relation between your two inputs symbols when square wave indicates -1 then it is very great opportunity to SELL pair1 and BUY Pair2 when square wave indicates +1 then it is very great opportunity to BUY pair1 and SELL Pair2 the inputs are : 2 pairs of symbols         then index value : i use 20 for M30 charts ( you can try other values : 40/50 for M15 , : 30 for M30 , : 10 for H1 ,
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Auto FIBO Pro"   Crypto_Forex  indicator  - is great auxiliary tool in trading! Indicator automatically calculate and place on chart Fibo levels and local trend lines (red color). Fibonacci levels indicate key areas where price can reverse. Most important levels are 23.6%, 38.2%, 50% and 61.8%. You can use it   for reversal scalping  or for zone grid trading. There are plenty of opportunities to  improve your current system using Auto FIBO Pro indicator as well. It has Info Spread Swap Displa
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Trading Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Trading Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Blue line, Overbought values: above Red line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as well. -
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicators
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Indicators
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
Custom Pivots
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
4 (4)
Indicators
Pivots Points are significant levels traders can use to determine directional movement, support and resistance. Pivot Points use the prior period's high, low and close to formulate future support and resistance. In this regard, Pivot Points are predictive and leading indicators. Pivot Points were originally used by floor traders to set key levels. Floor traders are the original day traders. They deal in a very fast moving environment with a short-term focus. At the beginning of the trading day,
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
5 (1)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals together with adaptive   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   levels calculated from curre
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for your pers
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event. Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason. Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Level Breakout Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
More from author
Winshots Massive FX Profits
Pawel Michalowski
5 (1)
Indicators
Stop searching for and trying new indicators! Get Winshots Massive FX Profits indicator and set yourself apart from the crowd.  Years of trading experience led us to the building of this all in one indicator! Trade like the pro with Winshots Massive FX Profits! This indicator uses the following methodologies to help you become a more consistent profitable trader: - MARKET VOLUME PROFILE - DAILY CANDLE OUTLINE  - ATR LEVELS - DAILY PIVOTS LEVELS - PRICE CYCLES ANALYSIS What is VOLUME PROFILE?
Winshots QQE Quantitative Qualitative Estimation
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
The Qualitative Quantitative Estimation (QQE) indicator is a technical analysis tool developed for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It is designed to help traders identify potential trend reversals and to determine the strength of a current trend. The QQE indicator is calculated based on the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average (MA) indicators. The RSI is used to determine the momentum of price movements, while the MA is used to smooth out the price data and identify trends.
Winshots 3 multi timeframe MAs
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
Purpose: The function of this indicator is to draw 3 moving averages (MA's) lines on the main MT4 price chart.   The MA's are from 3 different timeframes specified by the user independent of the chart that is currently displayed. When you toggle your chart view through different time frames, the 3 MA's will continue to display the MA lines for the time frames specified in the properties. Example: The default settings map out three 50 bars MA's for H4, D1 and W1 time frames. During intraday tradi
FREE
Winshots Color PSAR
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
The parabolic stop and reverse (PSAR) indicator was developed by J. Welles Wilder, Jr. as a tool to find price reversals which can be utilized as stop-loss levels as well as trade triggers. The notable difference about the PSAR indicator is the utilization of time decay. The PSAR indicator forms a parabola composed of small dots that are either above or below the trading price. When the parabola is below the stock price, it acts as a   support   and trail-stop area, while indicating bullish up t
FREE
Winshots ADX Trend
Pawel Michalowski
5 (1)
Indicators
Trading in the direction of a strong trend reduces risk and increases profit potential. In general the average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator! After all, the trend may be your friend, but it sure helps to know who your friends are.  ADX is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. The default setting is
Winshots ADX Trend Scanner
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
Trading in the direction of a strong trend reduces risk and increases profit potential. In general the average directional index (ADX) is used to determine when the price is trending strongly. In many cases, it is the ultimate trend indicator! After all, the trend may be your friend, but it sure helps to know who your friends are.  ADX is used to quantify trend strength. ADX calculations are based on a moving average of price range expansion over a given period of time. The default setting is
Winshots Trade Assistant EA
Pawel Michalowski
Experts
Winshots Trade Assistant EA decides when to take the the first trade based on the H1 time frame and the Stochastic indicator.  It is there to assist you in deciding in which direction you should trade as well as managing all the trades you open on the same chart (it's very useful in scalping on lower time frames).  The first trade will always be 1 micro lot, and decision always based on the H1 time frame.  Then your job is to open further trades in the same direction as top ups MANUALLY. However
Winshots ICT Silver Bullet SMC System
Pawel Michalowski
Indicators
This indicator will help you identify the key zones needed for The Silver Bullet Strategy which are:  The three time-windows the ICT mentioned in the strategy Window 1: 3 AM and 4 AM New York time Window 2: 10 AM and 11 AM New York Time Window 3: 2 PM to 3 PM New York Time Bullish and bearish supply and demand zones which will help you identify FVG inside those time windows T he previous day's high and low, draw on liquidity The indicator does not plot the FVGs to avoid cluttering the chart  Exi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review