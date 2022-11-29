Pivot point 3 Mode

Pivot Point Indicator (Poivt)

ClassicMode indicator calculation formula (ClassicMode):

pp=(High+Low+Close)/3.0
        s1=2*pp-High
        s2=pp-(High-Low)
        s3=Low-2*(High-pp)
        r1=2*pp-Low
        r2=pp+(High-Low)
        r3=High+2*(pp-Low)

Woodie Mode indicator calculation formula (WoodieMode):

pp=(High+Low+2*Close)/4.0
        s1=2*pp-High
        s2=pp-(High-Low)
        s3=Low-2*(High-pp)
        r1=2*pp-Low        
        r2=pp+(High-Low)
        r3=High+2*(pp-Low)

FibonacciMode indicator calculation formula（ FibonacciMode ）:

pp=(High+Low+Close)/3.0
        s1=pp-(High-Low)*0.382
        s2=pp-(High-Low)*0.618        
        s3=pp-(High-Low)
        r1=pp+(High-Low)*0.382
        r2=pp+(High-Low)*0.618
        r3=pp+(High-Low)

Other features maybe someday .

Note: If there is no dash, the Chart of  PERIOD_D1 has not been refreshed. Refresh the Chart yourself.

email:3011836650@qq.com
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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