FinaForps M5

FinaForps - a neural network scalping robot for the GBPUSD pair, with a period of M5. The robot learns independently during trading, memorizing effective trading strategies and using only those strategies that have shown effective results for trading at the moment. The robot does not require parameter adjustments. You can trade with default settings. Depending on market activity, this robot opens from 5 to 50 trading operations daily. It trades intraday on short price movements. As soon as a trade reaches a small profitability, the robot immediately closes it and waits for a new entry signal. Thus, during the trading day, this robot is capable of opening a large number of operations. Each trade is accompanied by StopLoss, TakeProfit, and TrailingStop. However, these parameters are mainly for balance protection and broker protection. A higher percentage of trades are closed using TrailingStop when they are moved to break-even with the virtual function OrderClose().

How FinaForps Works:

  • Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair.
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Number of decimal places in quotes: 5 (e.g., 1.34573).
  • Minimum trading balance: $1000 and above.
  • Spread on the GBPUSD pair: up to 5 points.
  • Account type: ECN.
  • Any broker.
  • Default settings. No additional settings required.

Robot Features:

  • Relative drawdown: 7.7%
  • Profit Factor: 3.87

Robot Settings:

  • Lots: The default is 0. When this parameter is set to 0, the robot automatically calculates the lot size depending on the balance size. As the balance grows, the robot will automatically increase the lot size. However, if you specify the parameter manually, e.g., 0.01, the robot will open trades with a fixed lot size of 0.01.
  • DistanceToFirstOrder: This parameter specifies the distance from the signal appearance to the trade opening.
  • TakeProfit: The physical TakeProfit size in points.
  • TrailingStop: The TrailingStop size in points.
  • StopLoss: The physical StopLoss size in points.
  • MaxSpread: Specifies the maximum spread size at which the robot will open trades. IMPORTANT! When testing the robot in the strategy tester on weekends, your broker sets the default spread to the maximum (very high), and the robot will not open trades because it has a spread size limit. Therefore, when testing the robot in the strategy tester on weekends, it is crucial to manually set the spread size!
  • MagicNumber: The robot's unique magic number.
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Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Experts
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
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Indicators
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Experts
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Indicators
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Indicators
Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Pro is
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Indicators
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Attention! Friends, since there have been many scammers on the Internet recently selling indicators called ForexGump, we decided to warn you that only on our page is the LICENSE AUTHOR'S VERSION of the INDICATOR sold! We do not sell this indicator on other sites at a price lower than this! All indicators are sold cheaper - fakes! And even more often sold demo versions that stop working in a week! Therefore, in order not to risk your money, buy this indicator only on this site! Forex Gump Scalpin
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Indicators
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Experts
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Indicators
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Andrey Kozak
Experts
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Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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