FinaForps M5

FinaForps - a neural network scalping robot for the GBPUSD pair, with a period of M5. The robot learns independently during trading, memorizing effective trading strategies and using only those strategies that have shown effective results for trading at the moment. The robot does not require parameter adjustments. You can trade with default settings. Depending on market activity, this robot opens from 5 to 50 trading operations daily. It trades intraday on short price movements. As soon as a trade reaches a small profitability, the robot immediately closes it and waits for a new entry signal. Thus, during the trading day, this robot is capable of opening a large number of operations. Each trade is accompanied by StopLoss, TakeProfit, and TrailingStop. However, these parameters are mainly for balance protection and broker protection. A higher percentage of trades are closed using TrailingStop when they are moved to break-even with the virtual function OrderClose().

How FinaForps Works:



Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair.

Timeframe: M5

Number of decimal places in quotes: 5 (e.g., 1.34573).

Minimum trading balance: $1000 and above.

Spread on the GBPUSD pair: up to 5 points.

Account type: ECN.

Any broker.

Default settings. No additional settings required.

Robot Features:



Relative drawdown: 7.7%

Profit Factor: 3.87

Robot Settings:

