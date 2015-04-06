Imperator EA

Imperator EA

 

Imperator is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets Stop Loss and Take Profit , and when a certain profit is reached, the EA uses Trailing Stop .


The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:

  • MACD
  • RSI
  • Price Action
  • ATR
  • CCI

The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable transactions in a row allows the use of a system for reimbursing the previous loss. For more stable work in the future, the author's method of prioritizing the relevance of market data was used - fewer transactions in the distant past, since they are less relevant now.


The IMPERATOR advisor , unlike PRETOR and LEGATUS, can work on 6 currency pairs simultaneously:
  • EURUSD
  • USDCAD
  • NZDUSD
  • EURGBP
  • AUDUSD
  • GBPUSD

Installation:

Open all the above currency pairs on the M30 timeframe and simply drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and set the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to adjust your settings.


For the advisor to work on all currency pairs, more than 1 GB of RAM is required, since a large number of calculations are required from the model to receive a signal to open a deal. All parameters of the model are built into the advisor's code and therefore it has a lot of weight.


The Expert Advisor is designed for trading on 5-digit quotes.


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An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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