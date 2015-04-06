Imperator EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Imperator EA
Imperator is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets Stop Loss and Take Profit , and when a certain profit is reached, the EA uses Trailing Stop .
The signals of the model are based on such indicators as:
- MACD
- RSI
- Price Action
- ATR
- CCI
The EA does not use an order grid and averaging. A large percentage of profitable transactions in a row allows the use of a system for reimbursing the previous loss. For more stable work in the future, the author's method of prioritizing the relevance of market data was used - fewer transactions in the distant past, since they are less relevant now.
- EURUSD
- USDCAD
- NZDUSD
- EURGBP
- AUDUSD
- GBPUSD
Installation:
Open all the above currency pairs on the M30 timeframe and simply drag the advisor to each of them - the advisor will set the desired magic number and set the optimal Take Profit and Stop Loss. You don't need to configure anything else, but you can try to adjust your settings.
For the advisor to work on all currency pairs, more than 1 GB of RAM is required, since a large number of calculations are required from the model to receive a signal to open a deal. All parameters of the model are built into the advisor's code and therefore it has a lot of weight.